ADP Nominates Karen S. Lynch and Robert H. Swan to Board of Directors

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, announced today that Karen S. Lynch and Robert H. Swan have been nominated to the Board of Directors in connection with ADP's Annual Meeting of Stockholders, set for November 12 2025.

Karen S. Lynch is a recognized leader with over three decades of experience operating within the highly regulated and complex health care industry.  She served as President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health Corporation, a leading health solutions company, from 2021 to 2024.

Robert H. Swan has extensive global operational, financial and business expertise as a former CEO and CFO of large public technology companies. He has been an Operating Partner at Andreessen Horowitz since July 2021 .

"We are delighted to nominate each of Karen and Bob to the ADP Board," said Thomas J. Lynch , independent non-executive chair of the Board for ADP.  "With their wealth of broad-based experiences, they each bring a unique blend of strategic, operational and financial expertise that will be invaluable to ADP as the company executes on its three strategic priorities."

"New technologies and shifting workplace dynamics continuously reshape the way people work," said Maria Black , president and chief executive officer of ADP.  "We're thrilled that Karen and Bob have been nominated to the ADP Board as we continue our focus on providing our clients with HCM technology that is easy to use, powered with smart insights and personalized to support a human-centric experience."

Before becoming President and CEO of CVS Health Corporation, Ms. Lynch served as Executive Vice President of CVS Health Corporation from 2018 to 2021. From 2015 to 2021, she was the President of Aetna, which CVS Health acquired in 2018. Ms. Lynch began her career as a Certified Public Accountant at auditing firm Ernst & Young LLP. She is currently a director of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and holds a Bachelor of Science from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration from Boston University .

Before joining Andreessen Horowitz, Mr. Swan served at Intel Corporation as CEO from February 2019 to February 2021 , as Interim CEO and CFO from June 2018 to January 2019 and as CFO from October 2016 to June 2018 . Prior to joining Intel, he held several senior management roles at other companies, including CFO at eBay Inc., Electronic Data Systems Corp., TRW Inc., and Webvan Group, Inc., where he additionally served as COO and CEO. Mr. Swan began his career at General Electric, spending 15 years in a variety of senior leadership roles including CFO of the Lighting, Transportation, and Healthcare Europe divisions. Mr. Swan is currently a director of Micron Technology, Inc. and Nike, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the State University of New York ( SUNY) at Buffalo and a Master of Business Administration from SUNY Binghamton.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document and other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical in nature and which may be identified by the use of words like "outlook," "expects," "assumes," "projects," "anticipates," "estimates," "we believe," "could," "is designed to" and other words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements or that could contribute to such difference include: ADP's success in obtaining and retaining clients, and selling additional services to clients; the pricing of products and services; the success of our new solutions; our ability to respond successfully to changes in technology, including artificial intelligence; compliance with existing or new legislation or regulations; changes in, or interpretations of, existing legislation or regulations; overall market, political and economic conditions, including interest rate and foreign currency trends and inflation; competitive conditions; our ability to maintain our current credit ratings and the impact on our funding costs and profitability; security or cyber breaches, fraudulent acts, and system interruptions and failures; employment and wage levels; availability of skilled associates; the impact of new acquisitions and divestitures; the impact of any uncertainties related to major natural disasters or catastrophic events; and supply-chain disruptions. ADP disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These risks and uncertainties, along with the risk factors discussed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP, should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements contained herein.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises — and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com .

