ADP Canada Pay Insights: Pay for Job-Stayers Was Up 3.0% in August

Base pay for job-stayers in Canada increased 3.0% year-over-year in August; pay for job-changers rose 5.6%, according to the August payinsights.adp.ca/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpcanpirelease&utm_content=prrelease090326link2" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">payinsights.adp.ca/?utm_source=PRnewsroom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adpcanpirelease&utm_content=prrelease090326link1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ADP Canada Pay Insights produced by ADP Research.
Gross pay for job-stayers increased 4.4%. Gross pay for job-changers increased 9.6%.
Drawing on the anonymized payroll transaction data of approximately 1.6 million Canadian workers each month, ADP Canada Pay Insights provides a robust measure of pay trends for job-stayers and job-changers working in Canada's private sector. Using a unique matched sample to track individual workers over a 12-month period, the report also offers a view of wage trends by sector, firm size, and province and territory.
August 2026 ADP Canada Pay Insights Report Highlights
View ADP Canada Pay Insights and interactive charts at payinsights.adp.ca.
August 2026 ADP Canada Pay Insights
Median Change in Annual Base Pay
- Job-stayers 3.0%
- Job-changers 5.6%
Median Change in Annual Base Pay by Sector
Goods-producing
- Natural resources and mining 3.0%
- Construction 3.0%
- Manufacturing 3.2%
Service-providing
- Trade, transportation, and utilities 3.0%
- Information 3.0%
- Financial activities 3.0%
- Professional and business services 3.2%
- Education and health services 3.3%
- Leisure and hospitality 3.0%
- Other services 3.0%
Median Change in Annual Base Pay by Province and Territory
- Alberta 3.0%
- British Columbia 3.0%
- Manitoba 3.0%
- New Brunswick 3.5%
- Newfoundland and Labrador 3.0%
- Nova Scotia 3.7%
- Ontario 3.0%
- Prince Edward Island 4.2%
- Quebec 3.2%
- Saskatchewan 3.0%
- Yukon 2.5%
Median Change in Annual Base Pay by Firm Size
- 1-199 employees 3.0%
- 200-499 employees 3.0%
- 500+ employees 3.0%
Median Change in Annual Base Pay by Age
- 15-24 3.1%
- 25-34 3.6%
- 35-54 3.0%
- 55-85 2.8%
For additional information about ADP Canada Pay Insights, including historical files, gross pay data, breakouts by gender, pay quartile, and pay change distribution, methodology notes, and a calendar of release dates, please visit: payinsights.adp.ca.
The September 2026 ADP Canada Pay Insights report will be released on October 8, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. ET.
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About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com
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