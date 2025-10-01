ADP Canada Launches The Small Business Toolkit in Honour of Small Business Month

  • ADP Canada Co.'s ("ADP Canada") Small Business Toolkit (the "Toolkit") provides resources to help Canadian small business owners grow and protect their businesses.
  • Key priorities for Canadian small business owners covered in the Toolkit include managing talent, helping owners better understand compliance obligations and leveraging HR technology.
  • The Toolkit features specialized guidance, resources and small business owner stories.

Small businesses play an important role in the Canadian economy by creating jobs, shaping communities and driving innovation. Their impact is great, yet so too are the challenges they often face. To support small businesses, ADP Canada has launched The Small Business Toolkit. This go-to resource for Canadian small business owners breaks down common challenges small business owners may face and provides insights and actionable tips from knowledgeable industry professionals.

See ADP Canada's Small Business Toolkit

"For small business owners, taking an idea from a spark to a strategy with opportunity for long-term growth goes beyond pursuing a passion. As the business world shifts, the small business owner's journey to success can become increasingly complex," said Mohamed Basma , general manager, small business services at ADP Canada. "Small businesses are a vibrant part of every local community, which is why we're so focused on ensuring they have the trusted support and guidance they need to help them manage the many moving parts required to run a successful business."

The Toolkit is designed to empower small business owners and support the challenges they face.

  • Small Business Best Talent Practices: Featuring best practices in investing in talent, the Toolkit provides small business owners access to guidance and helpful links on how to attract, retain and reskill workers in this competitive market.
  • HR Technology to Simplify Work: Enhancing the talent experience often means streamlining work, since a significant portion of business operations is the time involved in tasks. Finding and implementing HR technology to help automate and elevate business practices can drive efficiency and help support smarter business decisions.
  • Compliance Resources: Above all, protecting the business and employees is important to long-term retention and fulfilling legal responsibilities, among others. The Toolkit features strategies to support small business owners on their compliance journey, including guidance on required benefits and access to legal templates and webinars.

ADP Canada recognizes the balancing act that many small business owners play, and the Toolkit offers resources that support small business owners in starting and growing their business. The Toolkit consolidates key information, resources and small business owner testimonials that cover important components to running a small business, including:

  • Making a Business Plan: From an executive summary and business description to financial planning and developing an operations and management plan, a small business plan provides the roadmap to execute a vision.
  • Finding and Building the Right Team: For a small business, every hire is hugely impactful. Guidance on writing job descriptions that attract top talent, in addition to strategies that support skills-based hiring, flexibility and culture can help small businesses compete for top talent.
  • Creating the Ideal Employee Experience From Day One: A small business' people are their secret sauce, so investing in them in ways that help them remain productive, thrive and stay long term is vital. Building engagement, providing continuous learning and offering personalization can contribute to a positive employee experience early on, and beyond.
  • Protecting Your Business and Providing For Your Employees: Compliance is essential yet it can be difficult to navigate changing laws and regulations, as well as employer requirements such as benefits and insurance. Small businesses can receive guidance and templates, as well as access training and webinars to help protect their business and employees.
  • Budgeting and Managing Cash Flow: Healthy cash flow is essential for any business. This can be managed with dedicated bank accounts and management systems, as well as a comprehensive payroll budget plan to manage one of the largest expenses for Canadian businesses. Enlisting a certified public accountant can help owners on their compliance journey and help them manage personal compensation and year-end filings.
  • Navigating HR Technology and Data Security: HR technology can help free up time for small business owners by providing support for functions like onboarding, payroll and performance management. For small business owners with ambitions to grow, choosing the right HR technology provider that can expand with their business is key.

Additional resources on starting and growing a small business can be found in ADP Canada's Small Business Toolkit, available at adp.ca/Small-Business-Toolkit .

