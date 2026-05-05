ADP Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Due 2036

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today announced the pricing of a public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2036.

ADP expects to receive the net offering proceeds upon closing on or about May 7, 2026. The intended use of proceeds from the offering is general corporate purposes, including share repurchases under ADP's existing share repurchase program, subject to market conditions.

ADP has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the base prospectus in that registration statement, the applicable preliminary prospectus supplement and the other documents ADP has filed with the SEC for more complete information about ADP and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, ADP, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send investors the prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement upon request by contacting BNP Paribas Securities Corp. at (800) 854-5674 or BofA Securities, Inc. at (800) 294-1322 or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the debt securities or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering of these securities may be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. This press release also does not constitute an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to sell, or notice of redemption with respect to any securities of ADP.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document and other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical in nature and which may be identified by the use of words like "outlook," "expects," "assumes," "projects," "anticipates," "estimates," "we believe," "could," "is designed to" and other words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements or that could contribute to such difference include: ADP's success in obtaining and retaining clients, and selling additional services to clients; the pricing of products and services; the success of our new solutions; our ability to respond successfully to changes in technology, including artificial intelligence; compliance with existing or new legislation or regulations; changes in, or interpretations of, existing legislation or regulations; overall market, political and economic conditions, including interest rate and foreign currency trends and inflation; competitive conditions; our ability to maintain our current credit ratings and the impact on our funding costs and profitability; security or cyber breaches including as a result of artificial intelligence, fraudulent acts, and system interruptions and failures; employment and wage levels; availability of skilled associates; the impact of new acquisitions and divestitures; the impact of any uncertainties related to major natural disasters or catastrophic events; and supply-chain disruptions. The factors identified above are not exhaustive. ADP disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. These risks and uncertainties, along with the risk factors discussed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and in other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP, should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements contained herein.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2026 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-announces-pricing-of-its-senior-notes-due-2036-302762096.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ADPNASDAQ:ADPfintech investing
ADP
The Conversation (0)
Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

First-Quarter 2023 Revenues of $18.3 Billion Expected Decline in Comirnaty (1) Revenue Drove 26% Operational Decrease in First-Quarter 2023 Revenues First-Quarter 2023 Revenues from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid of $7.1 Billion Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew... Keep Reading...
Premier Health of America

Premier Health Announces the Appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces the appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager, effective immediately. "We are very excited to have Giovanni join Premier Health. His hiring... Keep Reading...

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Receives Advanced Therapy Designation

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) has announced it has received regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ADP-A2M4 to treat synovial sarcoma. As quoted in the press release: Earlier this year, FDAgranted Orphan Drug... Keep Reading...
Steve Boms.

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Outstanding Results from First Well Test Pattern – Samphire Field Recovery Trial

High grade results continue in Sandstone drilling

Prospectus

Allied Critical Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Strategic Financing

Related News

uranium investing

Outstanding Results from First Well Test Pattern – Samphire Field Recovery Trial

precious metals investing

High grade results continue in Sandstone drilling

battery metals investing

Prospectus

gold investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks That Pay Dividends

gold investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Allied Critical Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Strategic Financing

gold investing

From PEA to PFS: How Gold Developers De-Risk Projects in Canada