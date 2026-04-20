Adobe Introduces Brand Intelligence and Expands GenStudio Content Supply Chain Solution for Customer Experience Orchestration 

- Businesses face increasing pressures to deliver more campaigns at unprecedented speed and scale, pushing teams to transform their content supply chain and reshape the process of planning, creating, managing, activating and measuring content.
- Adobe Brand Intelligence is the latest innovation in the Adobe GenStudio content supply chain solution, offering contextual brand intelligence that is accessible by AI agents and helps ensure every piece of content is on brand.
- Additional GenStudio offerings include new AI agents for cross-team collaboration and a content marketing offering, enabling teams to accelerate the production of personalized content experiences across key marketing channels.
Today, at Adobe Summit—the flagship customer experience conference—Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE)—the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms—announced major updates across Adobe GenStudio to deliver an agentic content supply chain that connects enterprise context, brand intelligence and AI agents across planning, creation, activation, delivery, reporting and insights workflows.
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Over 20,000 global brands have built their businesses on Adobe, bringing together marketing, creativity and AI to drive impactful customer experiences. By unifying the underlying foundation of enterprise context (metadata, content storage, review and approval workflows), GenStudio will enable teams to drive reliable agentic workflows for content production and more, in a flexible way and at enterprise scale. This will allow creative and marketing teams to keep pace with pressures to produce on-brand and impactful content across an expanding mix of channels.
"The end-to-end process of delivering marketing campaigns and customer experiences has long been hampered by inefficient processes and broken workflows," said Varun Parmar, general manager of Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise. "Adobe is giving businesses the tools to optimize their content supply chains by unifying brand intelligence, agentic automation and AI-driven workflows, equipping teams with a single solution to create, govern and optimize content experiences at scale."
The new Adobe Brand Intelligence will provide a continuously-learning engine for teams to rapidly create content for experiences that remain true to brand identity. It moves organizations beyond static artifacts (brand guidelines) into a system that learns from qualitative and nuanced inputs such as review cycle feedback, annotations, rejections and approvals. This delivers a deep understanding of a brand that is accessible by AI agents to drive content production tasks, enabling customer experiences that align with evolving brand identities.
Adobe has been working with Xfinity—Comcast's consumer brand delivering WiFi, mobile, entertainment, and home services to millions of customers across the U.S.—on Adobe Brand Intelligence to accelerate on‑brand creative campaign production and help scale customized marketing messaging with improved efficiency.
"This partnership with Adobe allows us to embed brand intelligence into every step of our marketing workflows so our teams can spend less time managing work and more time crafting the standout storytelling that defines the Xfinity brand," said Jon Gieselman, Chief Growth Officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Xfinity. "We're quickly evolving how we work and are now using agentic tools to remove friction from our processes, enabling our people to move faster, focus on creativity, and bring more authenticity and emotion into the stories we tell as part of the Xfinity ‘Imagine That' brand platform."
Adobe is also announcing new GenStudio offerings to further streamline workflows from campaign planning to content production. Agentic content supply chain innovations include:
- Agents for cross-team collaboration: Available in Adobe Workfront —the leading work management application—the Workflow Optimization Agent automates intelligent, connected actions across planning, execution, review and approval workflows. This helps teams structure projects, accelerate reviews and surface on-demand insights without manual reporting. Teams can also add AI agents as assignable resources within Adobe Workfront project plans, operating as permissioned collaborators that can be assigned tasks, resolve issues or perform reviews based on defined instructions and context.
- Enhanced campaign brief creation: Adobe will deliver a dedicated 'canvas' interface where marketers can synthesize contextual inputs and performance data to generate stronger campaign direction—with an AI agent for driving campaign brief creation that can flow directly into planning and execution.
- Automating creative production: Adobe is introducing Adobe Firefly Creative Production for Enterprise Workflow Builder. This will enable creative technologists and developers to compose reusable, end‑to‑end production workflows, linking creative/generative actions and running batch production to accelerate the path from approved assets to activation. In addition, a new AI agent will support teams by interpreting campaign briefs and compiling relevant assets, templates and workflows—while driving content production, review and approvals, and delivery of final assets across digital properties.
- 3D Digital Twin Solution: In partnership with NVIDIA, Adobe is advancing 3D digital twin workflows that enable high-fidelity digital product replicas, reducing the cost and time of producing quality product content across backgrounds, scenes and campaign contexts.
Additional GenStudio innovations include:
- GenStudio for Content Marketing: This new GenStudio module will enable enterprises to turn long-form documents and videos into tailored campaigns, and create customer case studies, web articles and more—with performance insights including leads generated, follower growth and audience reach recommendations.
- OpenAI Partnership: Adobe is announcing support for ChatGPT Ads in GenStudio for Performance Marketing , enabling brands to assemble and activate ads directly—extending the reach of the content supply chain into conversational ad experiences.
- Agency System of Record : Adobe is advancing an agency system of record that preserves enterprise context as work moves across internal teams and external agencies, maintaining governance, accountability and shared brand understanding across the full content supply chain.
Adobe Summit 2026
Summit 2026 is the largest conference focused on Customer Experience Orchestration, held in Las Vegas and streamed to millions of people globally online. Luminary speakers and industry leaders presenting at Summit include NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, Procter & Gamble President and CEO Shailesh Jejurikar, DICK'S Sporting Goods SVP and Chief Marketing, eCommerce and Athlete Experience Officer Emily Silver, DICK'S Sporting Goods EVP and CTO Vlad Rak, Comcast/Xfinity Chief Growth Officer Jon Gieselman and NBCUniversal EVP of AI and Enterprise Innovation Ashish Desai. Comedian, actress, writer and producer Iliza Shlesinger will host Summit Sneaks, where Adobe unveils its latest research and development innovations.
To watch the Adobe Summit keynotes online, as well as explore hundreds of sessions and hands-on labs across 13 tracks, network with peers or speak live with an Adobe expert, visit the Summit web experience .
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those related to Adobe's new, enhanced or future AI and product capabilities, innovations and solutions and the expected benefits to Adobe. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to matters beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to innovate effectively and meet customer needs; failure to compete effectively; issues relating to development and use of AI; damage to our reputation or brands; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments or other strategic transactions; failure to recruit and retain key personnel; service interruptions or failures in information technology systems by us or third parties; security incidents; failure to effectively develop, manage and maintain our sales channels or critical third-party business relationships; risks associated with being a multinational corporation and adverse macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; complex sales cycles; litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and other actions; changes in, and compliance with, global laws and regulations, including those related to information security and privacy; failure to protect our intellectual property; changes in tax regulations; complex government procurement processes; risks related to fluctuations in or the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; impairment charges; our existing and future debt obligations; catastrophic events; and fluctuations in our stock price. Further information on these and other factors are discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Adobe's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Adobe's most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risks described in this press release and in Adobe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should be carefully reviewed. Adobe undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
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Patrick Heffernan
Adobe
pheffernan@adobe.com