Completion of $10 Million Heavily Oversubscribed Placement

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, entered into a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") in respect of a senior secured first lien term loan facility providing for loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $43.4 million CAD (being the approximate equivalent of $30,000,000 USD) (the "Credit Facility") to be made available by Beach Point Capital Management LP ("Beach Point"). Playtech plc ("Playtech") and certain Playtech subsidiaries have agreed to provide credit support for certain obligations under the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility represents a significant milestone for NorthStar, strengthening its balance sheet and enabling the Company to continue to accelerate its growth initiatives.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Completion of $10 Million Heavily Oversubscribed Placement
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the successful completion of a $10 million (before costs) capital raise through a heavily oversubscribed Placement (“Placement”) to institutional and sophisticated investors.
Highlights
- Fully funded: Successful completion of a $10 million heavily oversubscribed Placement at $0.095 per share.
- Board Participation: Semiconductor industry leader and incoming Non-Executive Director Kevin Crofton participates in the Placement (subject to shareholder approval).
- Strong institutional demand: further validation through significant participation by multiple domestic and international fund managers
- Strategic Development: Funds to accelerate development of graphene-enhanced semiconductor technologies, strengthen commercial initiatives, and support working capital needs.
- Innovative Technology: AI1’s proprietary precursors and Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) process positions the Company at the forefront of semiconductor advancements, including partnerships with global leaders.
A total of 105,263,158 new fully paid ordinary shares will be issued at $0.095 per share (Placement Shares).
The Joint Lead Managers (JLM), Sandton Capital Advisory, Alpine Capital, and Peloton Capital, are entitled to receive a Lead Manager fee of 2% of all funds raised and a Capital Raise fee of 4% of all funds raised under the placement, payable in cash. The JLM will receive 20,000,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.15 per share over the next three years, for their role in managing the Placement.
Commenting on the successful completion of the Placement Blake Burton, CEO of AI1, said“The success of this Placement and Kevin’s direct participation reinforces the confidence in AI1’s potential. These funds will enable us to continue developing our transformative graphene semiconductor technology and position the Company at the forefront of industry innovation.”
Board Participation
Kevin Crofton, a globally recognised semiconductor industry leader who is set to join the AI1 Board as a Non-Executive Director (ASX: 21 Jan 25), participated in the Placement by subscribing for 800,000 shares. With Mr Crofton’s share issue subject to shareholder approval, an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to obtain approval will be called as soon as practically possible.
AI1’s CEO, Blake Burton, commented:
“We are extremely pleased to see the extremely strong demand for the capital raise and thank our new and existing shareholders for their support. The placement was underpinned by significant institutional demand and together with Kevin’s decision to personally invest provides a strong endorsement of AI1’s vision and potential. It reflects the market’s confidence in our ability to deliver groundbreaking technologies and positions us to capitalise on the vast semiconductor and AI industries as we advance.”
Use of Funds
Proceeds from the Placement will be deployed strategically to support AI1’s growth objectives:
- Acquisition of Cutting-Edge Equipment: A portion of the funds will be used to purchase a specialised Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) machine from Beneq, a global leader in ALD technology. This equipment will enable AI1 to accelerate the development of its proprietary graphene-enhanced semiconductor solutions, enhancing performance, scalability, and compatibility with current chip manufacturing processes.
- Technological Innovation and Development: Funds will drive the expansion of AI1’s research and development capabilities, particularly in advancing 2D Generation’s (2DG) patented technologies. This includes exploring new applications for graphene in addressing critical semiconductor bottlenecks, improving energy efficiency, and enabling miniaturisation.
- Commercialisation and Strategic Partnerships: Capital will be allocated to advancing licensing agreements and building partnerships with global semiconductor and electronics leaders. The Company will focus on collaborations that leverage its graphene-enhanced technologies to meet industry challenges in AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing.
- Operational Readiness: Additional resources will be directed toward strengthening AI1’s operational capacity. This includes scaling internal capabilities to meet the anticipated growth demands and ensuring the Company is equipped to deliver on project milestones efficiently.
- Working Capital and Placement Costs: A portion of the funds will support general working capital requirements and cover expenses related to the successful execution of the Placement, including advisory fees, regulatory compliance, and administrative costs.
About AI1
AI1 is a leading innovator in semiconductor and graphene technologies, powered by its wholly owned subsidiary 2D Generation (2DG). The Company’s proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) process allows for the low-temperature, direct growth of graphene on silicon chips, revolutionising semiconductor manufacturing by enhancing chip performance, reducing energy consumption, and improving scalability.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Advisory Board Expansion
Highlights:
- Expansion of Adisyn’s Industry Advisory Board with three key appointments.
- Appointees bring valuable experience in cybersecurity, defence and national security.
- Brings strong insights into geopolitical trends and access to relevant networks.
- National security-clearances differentiate Adisyn from its peers.
- Continued tangible progress towards positioning Adisyn as the premier, sovereign provider of managed IT services to the defence industry supply chain.
recommendations to the Company’s management and board of directors for the activities of the Company which are relevant to the IAB members domain expertise. These appointments also provide the Company with personnel holding national security clearances, potentially opening new opportunities and further differentiating Adisyn from other managed IT services companies in the marketplace.
Mr Oscar Leslie
Oscar has an extensive background in the Australian National Security community and is the Co- Founder and Managing Director of Phase (www.phase.au) with whom Adisyn recently established as a strategic partnership (ASX: 6 May 2024).
Phase is a veteran-founded Australian research, development and commercialisation firm specialising in critical technology for the Defence and National Security community. Since its founding Oscar has led Phase in establishing strategic partnerships across academia, industry and government and supporting the delivery of novel solutions to end users. Oscar brings a capability- first approach to technology, layering a rich operational background in the national security
community with a passion for innovations that aim to change the way front-line personnel operate.
Mr Jesse Gane
Jesse is currently a Director of Space, Cyber, and Federal Government Services at Downer Group, managing critical contracts with national responsibilities and fostering strong partnerships between organisations, government entities, and industry partners.
Jesse has a background in the Australian Navy as a submariner with specialist communication and cybersecurity skills. He has demonstrated a commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions in diverse operational landscapes. His efforts in system architecture and product delivery have left an enduring mark on naval operations, earning accolades for his commitment to excellence and innovation.
Jesse has unique insights into the interactions between commerce and government as well as the unique challenges facing small and growing companies seeking to bolster their internal systems.
Dr Craig Valli
Craig has over 35 years’ experience in the computing, information and communication technology industry. He conducts research and consults to industry and government on cybersecurity and digital forensics matters. Along with being the inaugural Director of the Edith Cowan University (ECU) Security Research Institute, he was also the research director and lead academic for the Australian Cyber Security Research Institute that resulted in the AU$140 million Cyber Security Co- operative Research Centre (CSCRC) that is now headquartered at ECU Joondalup Campus. He is a former member of the INTERPOL Cyber Crime Experts Group as well as the INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group. Craig has over 150 peer reviewed academic publications in cybersecurity and digital forensics.
As consideration for their roles and to align the interests of each IAB member with that of shareholders, each appointee will be granted 1,000,000 options with an exercise price of $0.03 and a three year expiry date from the date of issue. These options will vest on the 12 month anniversary of each appointee being appointed to the IAB, and the issue of the options will be subject to shareholder approval at a future shareholder meeting of the Company.
The Company continues to remain focused on preserving it’s cash balance, and no ongoing cash consideration will be payable as consideration for each IAB members duties beyond specific project work (if any), which is subject to agreement between the IAB member and the Company on a case- by-case basis and will be paid at a per diem rate.
Adisyn’s Managing Director, Blake Burton, stated: “We are delighted to have attracted advisors of the calibre of Oscar, Jesse and Craig to our advisory board. We are laser focused on implementing new growth strategies for the Company to deliver an expansion in our sovereign capabilities to small and medium sized businesses interacting with Defence. These appointments sit alongside a series of strategic partnerships to position Adisyn as the go to provider of key services to this segment of the market We look forward to leveraging the combined networks and insights of the IAB to bolster the growth ambitions we have for Adisyn.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NorthStar Gaming Announces $43.4 Million Long-Term Debt Financing
Executive Commentary
"This is a pivotal moment for NorthStar, marking the largest financing in our history. This Credit Facility strengthens our balance sheet and directly supports our ability to scale operations and drive the business towards profitability with a single-minded focus," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "We are grateful to Beach Point Capital Management for their trust in our strategy and vision. We are also thankful for Playtech's steadfast partnership which was instrumental in securing this funding, reinforcing their value both strategically and as a technology provider."
"Beach Point has deep experience investing across the gaming sector and is excited to partner with NorthStar to support their strategic initiatives. The online gaming sector has been growing rapidly, and this investment reflects our confidence in the Company's leadership, market potential, and ability to deliver long-term sustainable growth. Likewise, we value the partnership with Playtech, who are contributing their leading technology, global reach, and strategic vision towards NorthStar's continued success," said Gabriel Fineberg, Managing Director at Beach Point.
Purpose of the Credit Facility
The purpose of the Credit Facility is to support NorthStar's continued growth by significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet. The Company will use the proceeds of loans made pursuant to the Credit Facility: (i) to repay the aggregate $9.5 million CAD principal amount (plus accrued interest) loaned to the Company by Playtech pursuant to unsecured, interest-bearing promissory notes dated April 25, 2024, September 13, 2024 and December 16, 2024; (ii) to fund an interest reserve account in respect of the Credit Facility in an amount equal to $7,000,000 CAD; (iii) for working capital and general corporate purposes; and (iv) to pay transaction costs in connection with the Credit Facility.
Key Terms of the Credit Facility
- Loan Amount: $43.4 million CAD
- Interest Rate: SOFR + 9.35%, with a SOFR floor of 4.40%
- Maturity Date: January 24, 2030
- Amortization: Payment deferral for the first 30 months, followed by 2.5% per annum of the principal amount until the 42nd month ending after the closing date (paid quarterly), and, thereafter, 5% per annum until the Maturity Date (paid quarterly).
The Credit Facility is secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all of the assets of NorthStar and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (the "NorthStar Guarantors"). The NorthStar Guarantors have provided a guarantee of the obligations of the Company under the Credit Agreement and the other loan documents.
A copy of the Credit Agreement will be available on NorthStar's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Credit Support from Playtech
In addition to the guarantee by the NorthStar Guarantors, it is also a requirement of the Credit Agreement that Playtech, together with certain of its affiliates (the "Playtech Guarantors") guarantee the obligations of the Company under the Credit Agreement and the other loan documents (the "Playtech Guarantee"). In consideration of the Playtech Guarantors providing the Playtech Guarantee, and subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals (including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange), NorthStar has issued to Playtech 32,735,295 common share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants"), exercisable at a price of $0.055 CAD per share, reflecting an approximately 8.70% premium to the five-day volume-weighted average price of the common shares of the Company on January 24, 2025. The Bonus Warrants will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months from the date of issue under applicable securities laws. The Bonus Warrants expire on January 24, 2030 and are non-transferable. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, if at any time the outstanding principal amount under the Credit Facility is reduced or repaid during the first year of the term of the Credit Facility, the expiry date in respect of a pro rata number of the total Bonus Warrants will be accelerated to the later of: (a) one year from the date of issuance of the Bonus Warrants; and (b) 30 days from such reduction or repayment of the Credit Facility.
Playtech is an insider of the Company and the issuance of the Bonus Warrants in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee will be considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the issuance of the Bonus Warrants in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee, as the Company is not listed on one of the specified markets in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the aggregate fair market value of the Bonus Warrants will be less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
A material change report in respect of, inter alia, the issuance of the Bonus Warrants to Playtech in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee will be filed in accordance with MI 61-101. Such material change report was not filed at least 21 days before the issuance of the Bonus Warrants to Playtech in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee as the Company wanted to close and implement these arrangements on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.
Advisors
NorthStar would like to express its gratitude to the advisory teams that facilitated this successful transaction. The Company was co-advised by XST Capital Group LLC and Roselli Advisory LLC, who provided financial advisory services to NorthStar, and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, who acted as legal counsel to NorthStar.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Goodmans LLP acted as legal counsels to Beach Point.
About NorthStar
NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.
As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.
NorthStar is listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange under the symbol BET and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol NSBBF. For more information on the company, please visit: www.northstargaming.ca
About Beach Point
Beach Point is a multi-strategy investment manager making credit, private equity, real estate and structured product investments. As of December 31, 2024, Beach Point manages approximately $19 billion in AUM on behalf of a predominantly institutional client base. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Beach Point also has offices in New York, London and Dublin. For more information, visit https://beachpoint.capital.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: the expected benefits of the Credit Facility, the use of proceeds of the Credit Facility, the ability of the Company to perform its obligations under the Credit Facility, and future value to be delivered as a result of the Credit Facility and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern (whether or not the Credit Facility is available in the short- and long-term). The foregoing is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.
If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.
All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.
For further information:
Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca
www.northstargaming.ca
Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
northstar@rbmilestone.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238526
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Stardust Power Breaks Ground on One of The Largest U.S. Battery-Grade Lithium Refineries
Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell and Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO, Stardust Power break ground at the Stardust Power ceremony, January 22nd, 2025
Stardust Power Inc. (the "Company" or "Stardust Power") (NASDAQ: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, officially broke ground on January 22, 2025, on its lithium refinery at the Southside Industrial Park in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Senior officials from Stardust Power, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, and the Mayor of Muskogee, Patrick Cale, were present at the ceremony, along with other state and local officials.
In December 2024, Stardust Power completed and announced the acquisition of its 66-acre site in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Centrally located, the site benefits from proximity to the country's largest inland waterway system, robust road and rail networks, and a skilled workforce rooted in the oil and gas sector. The site has excellent access to power and water with the project having received tremendous support from the community.
Stardust Power Founder and CEO, Roshan Pujari, emphasized, "Our lithium refinery will be crucial for addressing U.S. national security and supply chain risks. By onshoring critical mineral manufacturing, we are helping to sustain America's energy leadership. With the land acquired and necessary construction permits secured in 2024, we are excited to break ground and begin construction. With continued support from the State of Oklahoma, especially Governor Kevin Stitt, we are moving forward to becoming one of the country's leading suppliers of battery-grade lithium. At a time when foreign entities of concern are attempting to consolidate critical minerals, Stardust Power is proud to play a key role in safeguarding American interests and supporting Oklahoma's local economy."
Oklahoma's leadership in sustainable energy aligns with Stardust Power's commitment to help secure America's energy future by onshoring critical mineral supply chains and supporting American jobs. The shovel-ready site near the Port of Muskogee offers key construction and operational advantages. After thorough due diligence, including environmental, technical, cultural, and logistical reviews, the site was confirmed as ideal. It offers a location with an adjacent 40-acre parcel of land which the Company has a right of first refusal for future expansion.
"Stardust Power's decision to break ground on its lithium refinery in Muskogee is a significant step forward for Oklahoma's role in reinforcing our critical mineral supply chains and bolstering national security," said Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell. "This project not only strengthens our state's position as a leader in sustainable energy, but it also creates hundreds of good-paying jobs and drives economic growth for our communities. By attracting innovative companies like Stardust Power, Oklahoma is ensuring that we remain at the forefront of America's energy future."
"Stardust Power's investment places Muskogee at the forefront of the energy revolution," said Mayor Cale. "Sustainable energy is key to the future, and this refinery strengthens America's supply chain, creates hundreds of jobs, and highlights our community's dedication to innovation and progress." Stardust Power's lithium refinery is expected to create hundreds of jobs across engineering, manufacturing and operations, and with the addition of construction and services roles, could potentially add hundreds more, which will significantly contribute to local economic growth.
The project will be developed in two phases, with the first phase focused on constructing a production line capable of producing up to 25,000 metric tons per annum. The second phase will add a second production line, bringing the total capacity to 50,000 metric tons per annum. Sustainability is a core principle at Stardust Power, and this refinery reflects the commitment to responsible corporate practices, climate action, and the energy transition.
About Stardust Power Inc.
Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America's energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SDST."
For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com
Stardust Power Contacts
For Investors:
Johanna Gonzalez
investor.relations@stardust-power.com
For Media:
Michael Thompson
media@stardust-power.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "forecasted," "projected," "potential," "seem," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; obtaining the necessary permits and governmental approvals to develop the site; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Stardust Power; risks related to the price of Stardust Power's securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power's business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
Stockholders and prospective investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Stardust Power from time to time with the SEC.
Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stardust Power. Stardust Power expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Stardust Power with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbd25af0-7bce-4e7e-9dd6-f58ae5246a77
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67c852e4-c058-4271-a151-aa8c045f2ee2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d18d5314-b1ca-4ecf-99ad-c514964d859b
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Hempalta Corp. Announces Enhanced Strategic Focus on Carbon Credit Business and Non-Brokered Private Placement
Strategic Focus on Nature-Based Carbon Credit Solutions
Through Hemp Carbon Standard
Proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 units
at $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000
Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") today announced an enhanced strategic focus on nature-based carbon credit solutions. As part of this focus, the Company will transition its operations to prioritize premium hemp-derived carbon credits through its subsidiary, Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. ("HCS"), while continuing to manage its intellectual property and product lines under Hempalta Processing Inc.
In addition, the Company announced a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share ("Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant ("Warrant") being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 for two years from the date of issuance.
Highlights of Enhanced Focus on Carbon Credit Business
Hemp Carbon Standard
- A wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to developing and managing the scientific methodologies, farmer onboarding, and validation frameworks for hemp-based carbon credits. HCS plans to ensure transparency and integrity in measuring, verifying, and issuing high-quality credits that meet global market demand.
Hempalta Processing Inc.
- Retains ownership of key Hempalta product lines such as Hempy Cat, Hemp Fresco, and Hempzorb, offering them for licensing, while ceasing active processing operations and continuing to market and sell already processed products. This approach intends to maximize value for these well-established brands, allowing for potential new partnerships and licensing revenue.
Non-Brokered Private Placement
The Company intends to complete the Private Placement pursuant to available prospectus exemptions. The use of proceeds from the Private Placement is dependent on the final amount raised and will be used to: scale the HCS platform, to market carbon credits to corporate buyers, for general working capital and to pay the expenses of the Private Placement.
The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSXV, and all securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.
Comments from Management
"Placing a direct strategic focus on our carbon credit business marks an important evolution for our company," said Darren Bondar, President and CEO of Hempalta. "The $1.5 million private placement at $0.05 per Unit offers investors an opportunity to support the next phase of our journey. We're excited to focus on the scalable, low-capital potential of carbon credit solutions, while continuing to nurture our established product lines through Hempalta Processing Inc. This strategy aligns with global sustainability goals and positions us to capitalize on the growing market for nature-based climate solutions."
Strategic Rationale
With global demand rising for verifiable carbon offset solutions, Hempalta is uniquely positioned to leverage industrial hemp's carbon sequestration potential. Going forward the Company aims to:
- Provide Credible Carbon Credits: Aligning HCS with recognized standards, third-party verifiers, and remote sensing technology to realize maximum benefits of hemp-based offsets.
- Expand Farmer Participation: Incentivizing regenerative industrial hemp cultivation through robust revenue-sharing models tied to carbon credit issuance.
- Enhance Stakeholder Value: Focusing on generating high-margin, recurring carbon credit sales, which are intended to drive long-term growth.
Next Steps & Corporate Outlook
- Strategic Partnerships: Hempalta will pursue collaborations with corporate buyers, ESG funds, and existing and new farmers, empowering them to achieve their sustainability goals through high-integrity carbon credits.
- Processing Plant Assets & Equipment: As part of its focus on the carbon credit business, Hempalta intends to market its turnkey hemp production facility and processing equipment.
- Licensing Opportunities: Hempalta Processing Inc. will entertain licensing proposals to advance product lines such as Hempy Cat, Hemp Fresco, and Hempzorb to new and existing operators.
The Company believes these efforts can facilitate a transition beneficial for existing shareholders, aligning them with an evolving revenue model that taps into nature-based carbon credits.
Investor Updates
You can stay updated on Hempalta's operating developments and investor announcements by subscribing to the mailing list on the Investor Relations website page. An updated version of the Company presentation is also available on the website.
About Hempalta
Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) is a nature-based carbon credit provider utilizing industrial hemp's potential to sequester carbon. Through its subsidiary Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. (HCS), the Company develops methodologies and supports farmers in monetizing regenerative farming practices. In addition to HCS, through its subsidiary Hempalta Processing Inc., the Company retains its established hemp-based product lines for licensing, supporting a balanced portfolio that addresses modern sustainability needs.
Learn more at www.hempalta.com or contact Investor Relations at invest@hempalta.com.
For more information, please contact:
Darren Bondar
Chief Executive Officer
Hempalta Corp.
1560 Hastings Crescent SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4E1
Web: https://www.hempalta.com/
Email:info@hempalta.com
Sales or partner opportunities:
Cecil Horwitz
Business Development
cecil.horwitz@hempalta.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "will", "expected", "plans", "aims", "intends" and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the enhancement of the strategic focus on the nature-based carbon credit solutions; the transition of the Company's operations to prioritize premium hemp-derived carbon credits through its subsidiary HCS; the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the proposed operations of HCS, including its aims to provide credible carbon credits, expand farmer participation and enhance stakeholder value, and the expected benefits and results thereof; the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the proposed operations of Hempalta Processing Inc., including the offering of key product lines for licensing, the ceasing of active processing operations and the marketing and sale of pre-processed products, and the expected benefits and results thereof; the Private Placement, including the proposed use of proceeds thereof; and the Company's pursual of strategic partnerships, the marketing of its turnkey hemp production facility and processing equipment, and the entertaining of licensing proposals to advance its product lines. Such forward-looking information is based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic plans and initiatives and the expected benefits therefrom; the anticipated benefits of the business of HCS; the anticipated benefits from marketing the processing equipment; the ability of farms and sites currently signed up by HCS to grow hemp; the Private Placement and the ability of the Company to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Private Placement; the Company using the proceeds of the Private Placement as currently anticipated; required regulatory approvals; the ability of the Company to effect its proposed strategy and business plans; and the ability of HCS to sell carbon removal credits through the Voluntary Credit Market. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Actual results may vary from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company will not be able to effect the proposed focus on the carbon credit business as anticipated or at all, and the risk that the carbon credit business will not yield benefits as anticipated or at all; regulatory requirements, including any requirements of the TSXV; the risk that the Company will not be able to effect the sale of the processing equipment and the risk that the sale will not yield the benefits as anticipated or at all; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals for the Private Placement; the risk that the Private Placement will not be completed as anticipated or at all, including inability to raise proceeds under the Private Placement; the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated; risks associated with general economic conditions; conditions in the carbon credit markets; adverse industry events; the risk that the Company will not be able to successfully market the hemp production facility and processing equipment, and if done successfully, the risk that the benefits therefrom will not be as anticipated; delays or changes in the Company's plans with respect to HCS and Hempalta Processing Inc.; the risk that farms and sites currently signed up by HCS will not grow or be able to grow industrial hemp as anticipated or at all; the risk that HCS may not be able to sell carbon removal credits as anticipated or at all; adverse weather conditions affecting the growth of hemp; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments; and the ability of management to execute its business strategy, objectives and plans. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237917
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure
Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has more than doubled its crypto holdings via additional purchases of Solana. Solana is a crypto-computing platform that aims to achieve high transaction speeds without sacrificing decentralization. It seeks to improve scalability through a different approach in the blockchain industry, combining a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus with the blockchain's underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. This approach has attracted interest from a diverse range of traders, from small-scale individuals to institutional entities. Solana claims it can process around 50,000 transactions per second. Solana is both a cryptocurrency and a flexible platform for developers building decentralized applications (dApps) across various industries, including DeFi, gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and financial derivatives.
James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "In an effort to be as proactive as possible towards building shareholder value, management feels that diversifying into Solana specifically holds the highest potential for growth within the crypto space. We are taking advantage of the dip and have recently made additional Solana purchases resulting in more than doubling our initial position. We intend to continue this crypto diversification plan of action for the foreseeable future and will update the market regarding this strategy in the short and long term. We are also currently formulating plans on the 4,722-acre George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada, as antimony continues to be one of the best performing resources over the past year." Mr. Nelson went on to say, "In addition, we would like to remind the market of our lithium holdings in Clayton Valley, Nevada which are prospective for both lithium clay & lithium brine, at a time when we feel domestically sourced lithium projects will garner significantly more market interest in 2025. Despite the negative sentiment around lithium and EV's over the last two years, the recent data clearly shows that EV sales are increasing and the momentum for EV sales globally is in fact strengthening, not weakening."
According to a CNBC article dated January 2, 2025, China's push to develop its own electric cars hit a tipping point in July, with the share of new energy vehicles sold accounted for more than half all passenger cars sold that month, according to the passenger car association. New energy vehicles include battery-only and hybrid-powered cars. The trend persisted through November, which saw a penetration rate of 52.3%, according to association data.
On January 3, 2025, GM announced that for the fourth quarter, sales were up 21% from the year-earlier period. Electric vehicle sales jumped 50% for the quarter and 125% for the year, roughly doubling our market share over the course of the year. GM was the #2 seller of EVs in the U.S. across the second half of 2024.
On June 17, 2022, the Company announced that it received the updated Technical Report and Mineral Resource estimate for the 100-per-cent-owned McGee Lithium Clay Deposit in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Technical Report included an updated Mineral Resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE, more than doubling the maiden resource estimate announced on June 11, 2021. The Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Derek Loveday, P.Geo. and Mariea Kartick, P.Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd. ("Stantec") in conformity with CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices" guidelines and were reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101.
On December 13, 2024, Spearmint announced that it has more than doubled the acreage on the recently acquired George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada. This project now consists of 4,722 contiguous acres prospective for antimony and is located in the direct vicinity of the Lake George Antimony Mine in New Brunswick, which was operated intermittently from 1876 to 1996 and was once the largest primary antimony producer in North America.
Recently, China banned exports of critical minerals, including antimony, to the United States. As trade tensions escalate between the United States and China, this move clearly emphasizes the urgent need for Western nations to secure reliable long-term sources of these critical minerals, which are now at the forefront of the global supply chain crisis.
Antimony is an essential component in semi-conductors, battery storage technology, and has several military applications. Prices of antimony trioxide in Rotterdam had soared by 228 per cent since the beginning of 2024 to $39,000 a metric tonne on Nov. 28, as shown by data from information provider Argus. The move is a considerable escalation of tensions in supply chains where access to raw material units is already tight in the West.
Qualified person for mining disclosure:
The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Spearmint Resources Inc.
Spearmint's projects include four projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE, directly bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project; and the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project and now the 4,722-acre George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick.
For a cautionary note and disclaimer on the crypto diversification, please refer to the news release dated November 12, 2024.
Contact Information
Tel: 1604646-6903
www.spearmintresources.ca
"James Nelson"
President
Spearmint Resources Inc.
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Receipt of $371,150 from warrant exercises and Other Corporate Updates
(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - December 13, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that it has received $371,150 from the exercise of warrants expiring in December 2024 as well as February 2025.
Extension of warrants
The Company also announces that it has requested the extension of the expiry date and modification of the exercise price of 9,980,004 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of CHARBONE that closed by tranches on December 14 and 28, 2022, as well as on January 20, 2023.
Pursuant to the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, CHARBONE will extend the expiry dates of the Warrants of December 14, 2024, December 28, 2024 and January 20, 2025 to February 28, 2025. CHARBONE will also modify the exercise price from $0.20 to $0.125. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. None of these Warrants have been exercised to date. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to CHARBONE in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.
None of the warrant holders are insiders. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, no compensation warrants issued in connection with the prior financing are being extended nor modified.
Grant of Common Share Purchase Options
CHARBONE is pleased to announce the grant of 1,750,000 common share purchase options of Charbone ( " Options " ) to directors, executive, team members and consultants. Those options are granted in accordance with the conditions of the CHARBONE stock option plan. Each Option allows its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of two (2) years starting December 13, 2024.
$1M Non-Brokered Private Placement
Concerning the previously announced private placement with a first tranche announce on November 26, 2024 and a second and third tranches announced on December 3, 2024, the Company want to specify that the finder's warrants issued are all having the same terms as the Units issued which will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.05 for a period of 12 months following the closing dates of the Offering . Also, Mr. Mena Beshay, director of the Company, have subscribed for 360,000 Units in the second tranche announced on December 3, 2024. Mr. Benoit Veilleux, CFO and Mr. Mena Beshay, Director, were the only insiders that have subscribed in the private placement for a total of 1,260,000 Units. Such participations are not subject to the minority approval and formal valuation requirements under MI 61-101 since there is an applicable exemption from these requirements as neither the fair market value of the subject matter, nor the fair market value of the consideration of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company focused on creating a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy, CHARBONE produces eco-friendly dihydrogen (H2) for industrial, institutional, commercial, and future mobility users. CHARBONE is currently the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information on Charbone Hydrogen and its projects, please visit www.charbone.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Dave B. Gagnon
Chief Executive Officer and
Chairperson of the Board
Telephone:
+1 438 844-7170
Email:
Daniel Charette
Chief Operating Officer
Telephone:
+1 438 800-4946
Email:
Benoit Veilleux
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Telephone:
+1 438 800-4991
Email:
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Charbone Hydrogene annonce la reception de 371 150 $ provenant de l'exercice de bons de souscription et d'autres mises a jour corporatives
(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - le 13 décembre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a reçu 371 150 $ provenant de l'exercice de bons de souscription expirant en décembre 2024 ainsi qu'en février 2025.
Extension de bons de souscription
La Société annonce aussi qu'elle a fait une demande d'extension de la date d'expiration et de modification du prix d'exercice de 9 980 004 bons de souscription d'achat d'actions ordinaires (« Bons de souscription ») qui avaient été émis lors du placement privé sans courtier d'unités de Charbone clôturé par tranches les 14 et 28 décembre 2022, ainsi que le 20 janvier 2023.
À l'obtention de l'approbation de la Bourse TSX Venture, Charbone prolongera les dates d'expiration des Bons de souscription du 14 décembre 2024, 28 décembre 2024 et 20 janvier 2025 au 28 février 2025. Charbone modifiera également le prix d'exercice de 0,20 $ à 0,125 $. Tous les autres termes et conditions des Bons de souscription demeurent inchangés. Aucun de ces Bons de souscription n'avaient été exercés jusqu'à maintenant. Les détenteurs des Bons de souscription sont avisés qu'il n'y aura pas de remplacement des certificats des Bons de souscription et que le certificat original des Bons de souscription devra être présenté à Charbone pour rendre l'exercice des Bons de souscription effectif.
Aucun des détenteurs des Bons de souscription sont des initiés. En respect des politiques de la Bourse TSX Venture, aucun Bons de souscription émis pour rémunération en lien avec le financement précédent n'a été prolongé ni modifié.
Octroi d'options d'achat d'actions ordinaires
Charbone est heureuse d'annoncer l'octroi de 1 750 000 options d'achat d'actions de Charbone (les « Options ») à des administrateurs, des hauts dirigeants, membres de l'équipe et consultants. Ces Options sont octroyées conformément aux conditions du régime d'options d'achat d'actions de Charbone. Chaque Option permet à son détenteur d'acheter une action ordinaire de la Société au prix de 0,15 $ par action ordinaire pendant une période de deux ans à compter du 13 décembre 2024.
Placement privé sans courtier de 1 M$
Concernant le placement privé annoncé précédemment avec une première tranche annoncée le 26 novembre 2024 et une deuxième et troisième tranche annoncées le 3 décembre 2024, la Société souhaite préciser que les bons de souscription émis aux intermédiaires inscrits ont tous les mêmes modalités que les unités émises, ce qui permettra à leur détenteur d'acheter une action ordinaire supplémentaire de la Société à un prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de 12 mois suivant les dates de clôture du placement. De plus, M. Mena Beshay, administrateur de la Société, a souscrit à 360 000 unités dans la deuxième tranche annoncée le 3 décembre 2024. M. Benoit Veilleux, chef de la direction financière et M. Mena Beshay, administrateur, ont été les seuls initiés à avoir souscrit au placement privé pour un total de 1 260 000 unités. Ces participations ne sont pas soumises aux exigences d'approbation minoritaire et d'évaluation formelle en vertu du Règlement 61-101, car il existe une exemption applicable à ces exigences, car ni la juste valeur marchande de l'objet, ni la juste valeur marchande de la contrepartie de la transaction, dans la mesure où elle implique les parties intéressées, ne dépassaient 25 % de la capitalisation boursière de la Société.
À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation
Charbone est une compagnie intégrée de production d'hydrogène vert axé sur la création d'un réseau nord-américain d'usines de production. En utilisant des énergies renouvelables, Charbone produit du dihydrogène (H2) respectueux de l'environnement pour les utilisateurs industriels, institutionnels, commerciaux et de la mobilité future. Charbone est présentement la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert avec ses actions listées sur la Bourse de croissance TSX (TSXV: CH); les marchés OTC (OTCQB: CHHYF); et la Bourse de Francfort (FSE: K47). Pour plus d'informations sur CHARBONE Hydrogen et ses projets, veuillez visiter www.charbone.com .
Énoncés prospectifs
Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.
Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.
Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.
Contacts
Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez contacter :
Dave B. G agnon
Chef de la direction et président du conseil d'administration
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau: +1 438 844-7170
Courriel: dg@charbone.com
Daniel Charette
Chef de l'exploitation
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau : +1 438 800-4946
Courriel: dc@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau: +1 438 800-4991
Courriel: bv@charbone.com
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.