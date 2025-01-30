Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Adisyn

Completion of $10 Million Heavily Oversubscribed Placement

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the successful completion of a $10 million (before costs) capital raise through a heavily oversubscribed Placement (“Placement”) to institutional and sophisticated investors.

Highlights

  • Fully funded: Successful completion of a $10 million heavily oversubscribed Placement at $0.095 per share.
  • Board Participation: Semiconductor industry leader and incoming Non-Executive Director Kevin Crofton participates in the Placement (subject to shareholder approval).
  • Strong institutional demand: further validation through significant participation by multiple domestic and international fund managers
  • Strategic Development: Funds to accelerate development of graphene-enhanced semiconductor technologies, strengthen commercial initiatives, and support working capital needs.
  • Innovative Technology: AI1’s proprietary precursors and Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) process positions the Company at the forefront of semiconductor advancements, including partnerships with global leaders.

A total of 105,263,158 new fully paid ordinary shares will be issued at $0.095 per share (Placement Shares).

The Joint Lead Managers (JLM), Sandton Capital Advisory, Alpine Capital, and Peloton Capital, are entitled to receive a Lead Manager fee of 2% of all funds raised and a Capital Raise fee of 4% of all funds raised under the placement, payable in cash. The JLM will receive 20,000,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.15 per share over the next three years, for their role in managing the Placement.

Commenting on the successful completion of the Placement Blake Burton, CEO of AI1, said“The success of this Placement and Kevin’s direct participation reinforces the confidence in AI1’s potential. These funds will enable us to continue developing our transformative graphene semiconductor technology and position the Company at the forefront of industry innovation.”

Board Participation

Kevin Crofton, a globally recognised semiconductor industry leader who is set to join the AI1 Board as a Non-Executive Director (ASX: 21 Jan 25), participated in the Placement by subscribing for 800,000 shares. With Mr Crofton’s share issue subject to shareholder approval, an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to obtain approval will be called as soon as practically possible.

AI1’s CEO, Blake Burton, commented:

“We are extremely pleased to see the extremely strong demand for the capital raise and thank our new and existing shareholders for their support. The placement was underpinned by significant institutional demand and together with Kevin’s decision to personally invest provides a strong endorsement of AI1’s vision and potential. It reflects the market’s confidence in our ability to deliver groundbreaking technologies and positions us to capitalise on the vast semiconductor and AI industries as we advance.”

Use of Funds

Proceeds from the Placement will be deployed strategically to support AI1’s growth objectives:

  • Acquisition of Cutting-Edge Equipment: A portion of the funds will be used to purchase a specialised Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) machine from Beneq, a global leader in ALD technology. This equipment will enable AI1 to accelerate the development of its proprietary graphene-enhanced semiconductor solutions, enhancing performance, scalability, and compatibility with current chip manufacturing processes.
  • Technological Innovation and Development: Funds will drive the expansion of AI1’s research and development capabilities, particularly in advancing 2D Generation’s (2DG) patented technologies. This includes exploring new applications for graphene in addressing critical semiconductor bottlenecks, improving energy efficiency, and enabling miniaturisation.
  • Commercialisation and Strategic Partnerships: Capital will be allocated to advancing licensing agreements and building partnerships with global semiconductor and electronics leaders. The Company will focus on collaborations that leverage its graphene-enhanced technologies to meet industry challenges in AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing.
  • Operational Readiness: Additional resources will be directed toward strengthening AI1’s operational capacity. This includes scaling internal capabilities to meet the anticipated growth demands and ensuring the Company is equipped to deliver on project milestones efficiently.
  • Working Capital and Placement Costs: A portion of the funds will support general working capital requirements and cover expenses related to the successful execution of the Placement, including advisory fees, regulatory compliance, and administrative costs.

About AI1

AI1 is a leading innovator in semiconductor and graphene technologies, powered by its wholly owned subsidiary 2D Generation (2DG). The Company’s proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) process allows for the low-temperature, direct growth of graphene on silicon chips, revolutionising semiconductor manufacturing by enhancing chip performance, reducing energy consumption, and improving scalability.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ai1cybersecurity stockstech investingTech Investing
AI1:AU
The Conversation (0)
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Adisyn (AI1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Adisyn Ltd

Advisory Board Expansion

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has made threeappointments to its Industry Advisory Board (IAB); Mr Oscar Leslie, Mr Jesse Gane and Dr Craig Valli. These appointments complement the appointment of IAB Chair Harry Karelis earlier in the year (ASX: 19 February 2024).
Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces $43.4 Million Long-Term Debt Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces $43.4 Million Long-Term Debt Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, entered into a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") in respect of a senior secured first lien term loan facility providing for loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $43.4 million CAD (being the approximate equivalent of $30,000,000 USD) (the "Credit Facility") to be made available by Beach Point Capital Management LP ("Beach Point"). Playtech plc ("Playtech") and certain Playtech subsidiaries have agreed to provide credit support for certain obligations under the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility represents a significant milestone for NorthStar, strengthening its balance sheet and enabling the Company to continue to accelerate its growth initiatives.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stardust Power Breaks Ground on One of The Largest U.S. Battery-Grade Lithium Refineries

Stardust Power Breaks Ground on One of The Largest U.S. Battery-Grade Lithium Refineries

Stardust Power 1

Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell and Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO, Stardust Power break ground at the Stardust Power ceremony, January 22nd, 2025

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Corp. Announces Enhanced Strategic Focus on Carbon Credit Business and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Hempalta Corp. Announces Enhanced Strategic Focus on Carbon Credit Business and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Strategic Focus on Nature-Based Carbon Credit Solutions
Through Hemp Carbon Standard

Proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 units
at $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") today announced an enhanced strategic focus on nature-based carbon credit solutions. As part of this focus, the Company will transition its operations to prioritize premium hemp-derived carbon credits through its subsidiary, Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. ("HCS"), while continuing to manage its intellectual property and product lines under Hempalta Processing Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has more than doubled its crypto holdings via additional purchases of Solana. Solana is a crypto-computing platform that aims to achieve high transaction speeds without sacrificing decentralization. It seeks to improve scalability through a different approach in the blockchain industry, combining a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus with the blockchain's underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. This approach has attracted interest from a diverse range of traders, from small-scale individuals to institutional entities. Solana claims it can process around 50,000 transactions per second. Solana is both a cryptocurrency and a flexible platform for developers building decentralized applications (dApps) across various industries, including DeFi, gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and financial derivatives.

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Receipt of $371,150 from warrant exercises and Other Corporate Updates

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Receipt of $371,150 from warrant exercises and Other Corporate Updates

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - December 13, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that it has received $371,150 from the exercise of warrants expiring in December 2024 as well as February 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce la reception de 371 150 $ provenant de l'exercice de bons de souscription et d'autres mises a jour corporatives

Charbone Hydrogene annonce la reception de 371 150 $ provenant de l'exercice de bons de souscription et d'autres mises a jour corporatives

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - le 13 décembre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a reçu 371 150 $ provenant de l'exercice de bons de souscription expirant en décembre 2024 ainsi qu'en février 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold investing

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report

gold investing

Pilbara Gold Exploration Update and Planned Activities – March Quarter

×