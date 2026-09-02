Adicet Bio to Participate in Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta CAR-T cell and in vivo CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases, hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference being held from September 14-16, 2026, in New York.

Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio's website at https://www.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing a broad pipeline of allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), alongside differentiated in vivo CAR-T therapies with the potential to redefine treatment across autoimmune diseases, hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com .

Adicet Bio, Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Penelope Belnap
Precision AQ
Penelope.belnap@precisionaq.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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