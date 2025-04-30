Adicet Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference being held from May 7-8, 2025 in New York.

Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio's website at http://www.adicetbio.com . An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com .

Adicet Bio, Inc.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investors:  
Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Penelope Belnap
Precision AQ
penelope.belnap@precisionaq.com

Media:  
Kerry Beth Daly
kbdaly@adicetbio.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Adicet Bio Inc.ACETNASDAQ:ACETLife Science Investing
ACET
The Conversation (0)

Adicet Bio Inc.

Adicet Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to exclusively licence IP from Macquarie University for its Solar Cell Recycling Technology. A summary of the material terms of the agreement are set out in Schedule 1. This agreement is a key milestone in Bayan’s strategic growth, enabling the Company to take advantage of a major economic opportunity in the critical mineral recycling/recovery market.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Nextleaf Solutions Awarded U.S. Patent for Synthesizing CBG-O-Acetate

Nextleaf Solutions Awarded U.S. Patent for Synthesizing CBG-O-Acetate

CBG-O-Acetate added to the Company's Specialty Molecules Division

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated cannabis oil producer that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a patent pertaining to a novel process for acetylating Cannabigerol ("CBG"), and subsequent refinement of CBG-O-Acetate.

Acetylation is an organic esterification reaction, which often utilizes acetic acid. Examples of acetylated pharmaceuticals include Aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) and diacetylmorphine. The Company was previously granted U.S. and Canadian patents for the acetylation of both CBD and THC, and subsequent refinement of CBD-O-Acetate and THC-O-Acetate. THC-O-Acetate acts as a metabolic prodrug for THC itself, and chemically works the same way that diacetylmorphine does as a metabolic prodrug for morphine.

The Company's latest U.S. patent describes its proprietary production process of modifying CBG found in cannabis distillate into a prodrug, referred to as CBG-O-Acetate. As CBG-O-Acetate is metabolized in the body, the acetate group is removed, allowing the CBG to interact with the cannabinoid receptors.

"CBG is often referred to as the mother cannabinoid as so many other cannabinoids can be derived from its acidic form," said patent author and Nextleaf Solutions Chief Technology Officer Ryan Ko. "This issuance provides further validation for our specialty molecules development roadmap."

The Company believes the CBG-derived prodrug produced under its patented process may hold significant potential as a therapeutic product based on research that CBG may be effective in the treatment of inflammation, pain, and nausea. Peer-reviewed research also suggests that CBG in higher doses may be beneficial in treating conditions such as Crohn's disease1 and cancer2.

Nextleaf owns 16 issued U.S. patents and over 80 issued patents globally for the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids - representing the third largest patent portfolio amongst all cannabis companies after Canopy Growth and GW Pharma.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/96599_c509d2cd5442ba21_001.jpg

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/96599_c509d2cd5442ba21_001full.jpg

"We are thrilled to enhance our U.S. patent portfolio with this novel production process, that along with our Health Canada licenses, allows Nextleaf to develop and produce truly differentiated cannabinoid-based products through our Specialty Molecules Division," said Nextleaf Solutions co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Paul Pedersen. "To the best of our knowledge, Nextleaf is the first company in the world - publicly traded or private - to be issued patents for the production of CBG-O-Acetate, a specialty molecule not legally available anywhere in the world."

The purpose of the Specialty Molecules Division is to leverage Nextleaf's existing intellectual property ("IP") and delivery technology to develop IP-protected therapeutic products from novel molecules that may provide a therapeutic alternative to opioid-based medications.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids. Nextleaf supplies cannabis oils to its wholesale customers and distributes consumer products under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns 16 U.S. patents and has been issued over 80 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow Glacial Gold™ across social platforms: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
www.glacial.gold

Follow the Company across social platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
www.nextleafsolutions.com

For more information please contact:
Jason McBride, Corporate Development
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
jason@nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio,the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
nextleaf

Nextleaf Solutions Provides Commentary on Restated Q3 Financial Results

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated cannabis oil producer that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids, released restated Q3 financials today. Subsequent to the filing of the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company identified calculation and input errors which have been corrected in the amended and restated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. The Company notes that the restatement has minimal bearing on the historical and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextleaf Launches Specialty Molecules Division

Nextleaf Launches Specialty Molecules Division

THC-O-Acetate to be Produced Through Company's Specialty Molecule Division

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), an extraction company that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the launch of a Specialty Molecules Division to focus on the development and commercialization of novel psychoactive compounds. The division is supported by the Company's existing intellectual property ("IP") portfolio, including the manufacturing of CBD-O-acetate and the recently announced U.S. patent for the synthesis of THC-O-acetate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
nextleaf solutions

Nextleaf Solutions Provides Q2 Update

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), the world's most innovative cannabis extractor, is pleased to provide shareholders with the following commercial update and comments on its second-quarter results:

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cE4i5zBD2lQ

Nextleaf Provides Commercial Update

Nextleaf is pleased to announce that subsequent to the quarter-end it completed the second wholesale order from its recently announced customer, a NASDAQ-listed global cannabis company (the "Partner"). The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. ("Nextleaf Labs" or "Labs") supplies the Partner with high-purity CBD distillate to power their branded CBD oil products that are distributed by provincially-authorized retailers across Canada.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce Nextleaf Labs has onboarded an Ontario licensed producer (the "New Partner") and received an initial purchase order for approximately 40 kilos of high-purity THC distillate. The New Partner plans to use Nextleaf's THC distillate to power their market-leading vape brand.

"We are thrilled that our two newest partners are leveraging Nextleaf's competitive advantage to power their established brands," said Nextleaf Solutions CEO Paul Pedersen. "We continue to expand our B2B wholesale business, supplying some of the world's largest cannabis producers with THC and CBD oils produced by Nextleaf's patented cannabis oil refinery. With the recent issuance of our sales amendment by Health Canada, Nextleaf looks forward to increasing revenues through the sale of branded consumer cannabis products by provincially-authorized retailers," said Pedersen.

Q2 Highlights and Recent Developments

In the second quarter, Nextleaf Solutions continued to execute on its corporate strategy and advance its commercial operations, as illustrated by the following milestones:

  • The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted Nextleaf three distinct patents related to the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids, adding to the Company's dynamic and expanding portfolio of issued U.S. patents.
  • The Canadian Intellectual Property Office granted Nextleaf a patent for the acetylation of cannabinoids. More specifically, the patent covers a process for acetylating CBD, and subsequent refinement of CBD-O-Acetate using a proprietary extraction and distillation technique.
  • The Israeli Patent Office granted the Company a patent for its foundational process for producing low-cost cannabis distillate, Nextleaf's fifth issued extraction patent in Israel.
  • The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property granted Nextleaf a patent vital to the low-cost production of cannabis distillate.
  • Nextleaf Labs received an amendment to its existing Cannabis Research Licence from Health Canada to conduct controlled human administration trials for sensory evaluation of cannabis. This license permits Nextleaf Labs to conduct R&D involving the administration of cannabis to human subjects for the assessment of taste, sight, or smell, subject to conditions laid out by Health Canada.
  • Nextleaf Labs received an amendment to its existing Standard Cannabis Processing Licence from Health Canada that authorizes the sale of cannabis extracts, edibles, and topical products, directly to provincially-authorized distributors and retailers across Canada.
  • Nextleaf closed a private placement with an institutional investor (the "Investor") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was completed pursuant to the terms of securities purchase agreement dated March 31, 2021, between the Company and the Investor which provided for the issuance of a senior secured convertible note of the Company in the principal amount of $3,300,000 and a warrant to purchase up to 6,875,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.

Nextleaf Comments on Financial Results from Q2 Financials

The second quarter saw an increased operational focus on both finalization of Nextleaf's sales amendment, which was received shortly after the quarter-end, and optimization and scaling of vape cartridge manufacturing line, capable of producing up to 8,000 vape cartridges per day. With capital expenditures tapering off significantly and overheads tightening, Nextleaf's expect to be well positioned to grow its B2B segment, consistently as the overall market moves toward equilibrium.

"Beyond turning initial B2B orders into longer-term supply agreements, increased revenue optionality is key to be building a sustainable business model. We've built a facility, team, and IP base that has synergies through all three of our revenue pillars of IP licensing, B2B bulk sales, and B2C branded product sales. We believe a diverse revenue model, with commonalties will allow us to build a very sustainable business in the medium term, while smoothing revenues as the B2B market normalizes," said Nextleaf CFO Charles Ackerman. "Due to a focus on automation, as Nextleaf's facility utilization increases - further operational synergies should be realized, providing the ability to drive costs down and provide more value to our partners," said Ackerman.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Nextleaf supplies cannabis oils to its wholesale customers and distributes consumer products under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing.

The Company owns 14 U.S. patents and has been issued 80 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

www.nextleafsolutions.com

For more information please contact:
Jason McBride
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
investors@nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio,the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85988

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RINVOQ® Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Giant Cell Arteritis

RINVOQ® Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Giant Cell Arteritis

RINVOQ (upadacitinib) is now the first and only oral Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of GCA in adults Also known as temporal arteritis, GCA is the most common vasculitis affecting adults in Western countries 2 This marks the ninth approved indication for RINVOQ in the U.S., across rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology 1

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib), 15 mg, once daily, for the treatment of adults with giant cell arteritis (GCA). 1 This comes after the European Commission recently granted marketing authorization of RINVOQ for the treatment of GCA in adult patients.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Adicet Bio Announces Oral Presentation Highlighting Preclinical ADI-270 Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 28th Annual Meeting

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nutritional Growth Solutions Limited

Binding Commitments Received for A$1.0 Million under Convertible Note Placement

Nutritional Growth Solutions Limited (ASX:NGS) ("NGS" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for the issue of 1,000,000 convertible notes (Placement CNs), to be issued at $1.00 each (CN Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Reports First-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.72 on a GAAP Basis, a Decrease of 6.5 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.46 , an Increase of 6.5 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.13 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense
  • Delivers First-Quarter Net Revenues of $13.343 Billion , an Increase of 8.4 Percent on a Reported Basis or 9.8 Percent on an Operational Basis
  • First   -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $6.264 Billion , an Increase of 16.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 18.1 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $3.425 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $1.718 Billion ; Global Humira Net Revenues Were $1.121 Billion
  • First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $2.282 Billion , an Increase of 16.1 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 17.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $765 Million ; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $866 Million ; Combined Global Ubrelvy and Qulipta Net Revenues Were $433 Million
  • First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Oncology Portfolio Were $1.633 Billion , an Increase of 5.8 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.5 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $738 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $665 Million ; Global Elahere Net Revenues Were $179 Million
  • First   -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.102 Billion , a Decrease of 11.7 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 10.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $556 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $231 Million
  • Raises 2025 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $11.99 - $12.19 to $12.09 - $12.29 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.13 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred Year-To-Date Through the First Quarter 2025

- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 .

"AbbVie's first-quarter results were well ahead of our expectations and reflect an excellent start to the year," said Robert A. Michael , chief executive officer, AbbVie. "The fundamentals of our business are strong and we continue to bolster our outlook with pipeline advancements and strategic investments. Based on the progress we are making, AbbVie is well positioned for the long term."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for TrenibotulinumtoxinE for the Treatment of Glabellar Lines

AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for TrenibotulinumtoxinE for the Treatment of Glabellar Lines

TrenibotE is a first-in-class botulinum neurotoxin serotype E characterized by a rapid onset of action as early as 8 hours after administration (earliest assessment time) and shorter duration of effect of 2-3 weeks. If approved, TrenibotE will be the first neurotoxin of its kind available to patients. –Submission is supported by data from over 2,100 patients treated with TrenibotE throughout the clinical program.

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SBM

Sirona Biochem Secures Strategic Investment Agreements and New Joint Venture with Promura GmbH

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Related News

Uranium Investing

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

Battery Metals Investing

American Salars Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina

×