Adicet Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held from June 3-5, 2025 in New York.

Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio's website at http://www.adicetbio.com . An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com .

Adicet Bio., Inc.  
Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Penelope Belnap
Precision AQ
penelope.belnap@precisionaq.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Adicet Bio Inc.

Adicet Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to exclusively licence IP from Macquarie University for its Solar Cell Recycling Technology. A summary of the material terms of the agreement are set out in Schedule 1. This agreement is a key milestone in Bayan’s strategic growth, enabling the Company to take advantage of a major economic opportunity in the critical mineral recycling/recovery market.

Highlights

Nextleaf Solutions Awarded U.S. Patent for Synthesizing CBG-O-Acetate

Nextleaf Solutions Awarded U.S. Patent for Synthesizing CBG-O-Acetate

CBG-O-Acetate added to the Company's Specialty Molecules Division

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated cannabis oil producer that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a patent pertaining to a novel process for acetylating Cannabigerol ("CBG"), and subsequent refinement of CBG-O-Acetate.

Acetylation is an organic esterification reaction, which often utilizes acetic acid. Examples of acetylated pharmaceuticals include Aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) and diacetylmorphine. The Company was previously granted U.S. and Canadian patents for the acetylation of both CBD and THC, and subsequent refinement of CBD-O-Acetate and THC-O-Acetate. THC-O-Acetate acts as a metabolic prodrug for THC itself, and chemically works the same way that diacetylmorphine does as a metabolic prodrug for morphine.

The Company's latest U.S. patent describes its proprietary production process of modifying CBG found in cannabis distillate into a prodrug, referred to as CBG-O-Acetate. As CBG-O-Acetate is metabolized in the body, the acetate group is removed, allowing the CBG to interact with the cannabinoid receptors.

"CBG is often referred to as the mother cannabinoid as so many other cannabinoids can be derived from its acidic form," said patent author and Nextleaf Solutions Chief Technology Officer Ryan Ko. "This issuance provides further validation for our specialty molecules development roadmap."

The Company believes the CBG-derived prodrug produced under its patented process may hold significant potential as a therapeutic product based on research that CBG may be effective in the treatment of inflammation, pain, and nausea. Peer-reviewed research also suggests that CBG in higher doses may be beneficial in treating conditions such as Crohn's disease1 and cancer2.

Nextleaf owns 16 issued U.S. patents and over 80 issued patents globally for the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids - representing the third largest patent portfolio amongst all cannabis companies after Canopy Growth and GW Pharma.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/96599_c509d2cd5442ba21_001.jpg

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/96599_c509d2cd5442ba21_001full.jpg

"We are thrilled to enhance our U.S. patent portfolio with this novel production process, that along with our Health Canada licenses, allows Nextleaf to develop and produce truly differentiated cannabinoid-based products through our Specialty Molecules Division," said Nextleaf Solutions co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Paul Pedersen. "To the best of our knowledge, Nextleaf is the first company in the world - publicly traded or private - to be issued patents for the production of CBG-O-Acetate, a specialty molecule not legally available anywhere in the world."

The purpose of the Specialty Molecules Division is to leverage Nextleaf's existing intellectual property ("IP") and delivery technology to develop IP-protected therapeutic products from novel molecules that may provide a therapeutic alternative to opioid-based medications.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids. Nextleaf supplies cannabis oils to its wholesale customers and distributes consumer products under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns 16 U.S. patents and has been issued over 80 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow Glacial Gold™ across social platforms: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
www.glacial.gold

Follow the Company across social platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
www.nextleafsolutions.com

For more information please contact:
Jason McBride, Corporate Development
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
jason@nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio,the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

nextleaf

Nextleaf Solutions Provides Commentary on Restated Q3 Financial Results

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated cannabis oil producer that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids, released restated Q3 financials today. Subsequent to the filing of the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company identified calculation and input errors which have been corrected in the amended and restated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. The Company notes that the restatement has minimal bearing on the historical and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nextleaf Launches Specialty Molecules Division

Nextleaf Launches Specialty Molecules Division

THC-O-Acetate to be Produced Through Company's Specialty Molecule Division

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), an extraction company that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the launch of a Specialty Molecules Division to focus on the development and commercialization of novel psychoactive compounds. The division is supported by the Company's existing intellectual property ("IP") portfolio, including the manufacturing of CBD-O-acetate and the recently announced U.S. patent for the synthesis of THC-O-acetate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

nextleaf solutions

Nextleaf Solutions Provides Q2 Update

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), the world's most innovative cannabis extractor, is pleased to provide shareholders with the following commercial update and comments on its second-quarter results:

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cE4i5zBD2lQ

Nextleaf Provides Commercial Update

Nextleaf is pleased to announce that subsequent to the quarter-end it completed the second wholesale order from its recently announced customer, a NASDAQ-listed global cannabis company (the "Partner"). The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. ("Nextleaf Labs" or "Labs") supplies the Partner with high-purity CBD distillate to power their branded CBD oil products that are distributed by provincially-authorized retailers across Canada.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce Nextleaf Labs has onboarded an Ontario licensed producer (the "New Partner") and received an initial purchase order for approximately 40 kilos of high-purity THC distillate. The New Partner plans to use Nextleaf's THC distillate to power their market-leading vape brand.

"We are thrilled that our two newest partners are leveraging Nextleaf's competitive advantage to power their established brands," said Nextleaf Solutions CEO Paul Pedersen. "We continue to expand our B2B wholesale business, supplying some of the world's largest cannabis producers with THC and CBD oils produced by Nextleaf's patented cannabis oil refinery. With the recent issuance of our sales amendment by Health Canada, Nextleaf looks forward to increasing revenues through the sale of branded consumer cannabis products by provincially-authorized retailers," said Pedersen.

Q2 Highlights and Recent Developments

In the second quarter, Nextleaf Solutions continued to execute on its corporate strategy and advance its commercial operations, as illustrated by the following milestones:

  • The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted Nextleaf three distinct patents related to the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids, adding to the Company's dynamic and expanding portfolio of issued U.S. patents.
  • The Canadian Intellectual Property Office granted Nextleaf a patent for the acetylation of cannabinoids. More specifically, the patent covers a process for acetylating CBD, and subsequent refinement of CBD-O-Acetate using a proprietary extraction and distillation technique.
  • The Israeli Patent Office granted the Company a patent for its foundational process for producing low-cost cannabis distillate, Nextleaf's fifth issued extraction patent in Israel.
  • The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property granted Nextleaf a patent vital to the low-cost production of cannabis distillate.
  • Nextleaf Labs received an amendment to its existing Cannabis Research Licence from Health Canada to conduct controlled human administration trials for sensory evaluation of cannabis. This license permits Nextleaf Labs to conduct R&D involving the administration of cannabis to human subjects for the assessment of taste, sight, or smell, subject to conditions laid out by Health Canada.
  • Nextleaf Labs received an amendment to its existing Standard Cannabis Processing Licence from Health Canada that authorizes the sale of cannabis extracts, edibles, and topical products, directly to provincially-authorized distributors and retailers across Canada.
  • Nextleaf closed a private placement with an institutional investor (the "Investor") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was completed pursuant to the terms of securities purchase agreement dated March 31, 2021, between the Company and the Investor which provided for the issuance of a senior secured convertible note of the Company in the principal amount of $3,300,000 and a warrant to purchase up to 6,875,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.

Nextleaf Comments on Financial Results from Q2 Financials

The second quarter saw an increased operational focus on both finalization of Nextleaf's sales amendment, which was received shortly after the quarter-end, and optimization and scaling of vape cartridge manufacturing line, capable of producing up to 8,000 vape cartridges per day. With capital expenditures tapering off significantly and overheads tightening, Nextleaf's expect to be well positioned to grow its B2B segment, consistently as the overall market moves toward equilibrium.

"Beyond turning initial B2B orders into longer-term supply agreements, increased revenue optionality is key to be building a sustainable business model. We've built a facility, team, and IP base that has synergies through all three of our revenue pillars of IP licensing, B2B bulk sales, and B2C branded product sales. We believe a diverse revenue model, with commonalties will allow us to build a very sustainable business in the medium term, while smoothing revenues as the B2B market normalizes," said Nextleaf CFO Charles Ackerman. "Due to a focus on automation, as Nextleaf's facility utilization increases - further operational synergies should be realized, providing the ability to drive costs down and provide more value to our partners," said Ackerman.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Nextleaf supplies cannabis oils to its wholesale customers and distributes consumer products under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing.

The Company owns 14 U.S. patents and has been issued 80 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

www.nextleafsolutions.com

For more information please contact:
Jason McBride
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
investors@nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio,the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85988

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AbbVie and U of T Mississauga's SpinUp Announce Neuropeutics Inc as First AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award Recipient

AbbVie and U of T Mississauga's SpinUp Announce Neuropeutics Inc as First AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award Recipient

  • Following a national competition, AbbVie and SpinUp – the University of Toronto's lab-based, life sciences accelerator – announce Neuropeutics Inc as recipient of first AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award
  • Neuropeutics Inc receives a year of laboratory space and equipment at no cost, as well as access to support and mentorship

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) in partnership with the University of Toronto's SpinUp, are pleased to announce Neuropeutics Inc as the recipient of the AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award, a national prize to help foster innovation and support growth in Canada's life sciences sector. Following a competitive selection process, the award, funded by AbbVie, has been granted to Neuropeutics Inc for developing small molecules preventing and reversing protein aggregation as therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases.

AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award. (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"We are delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with a global biopharmaceutical company such as AbbVie, and the University of Toronto's SpinUp, to advance Neuropeutics' therapeutic research and development across multiple neurodegenerative diseases. At Neuropeutics, we are committed to developing targeted therapies to extend neurodegenerative disease patients' survival and improve their quality of life. This award allows us to pursue that mission with greater momentum," said Dr. Marc Shenouda , CEO & Co-Founder of Neuropeutics Inc.

Neuropeutics Inc's scientific entrepreneurial spirit directly aligns with the mandate of the AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award to foster research, innovation and growth within Canada's life sciences sector. A hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases is protein aggregation. One such protein is TDP-43, a normally nuclear DNA/RNA binding protein, which in disease conditions becomes mislocalized and forms cytoplasmic aggregates causing neuronal toxicity. Neuropeutics Inc has developed a novel strategy to address diseases such as: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease.

"It was impressive and motivating to see the variety of entries and the calibre of early-stage biotech companies who applied for the Award. We thank all who participated in this life science competition," said Rami Fayed, Vice President and General Manager of AbbVie Canada. "After a rigorous evaluation process, it is with great pleasure that we are announcing that Neuropeutics has been named the recipient of the AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award for its pioneering work in neurodegenerative diseases. We look forward to supporting the journey of Neuropeutics, in collaboration with SpinUp, to accelerate their efforts to deliver life-changing innovation to patients."

"Congratulations to Neuropeutics on being the first AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award recipient, and welcome to SpinUp – the University of Toronto's wet lab incubator," said France Gagnon , Vice-Principal, Research and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga. "This is the place where the potential of Neuropeutics' work in neurodegenerative diseases can be realized and the impact on life sciences can be game changing. We are pleased to collaborate with AbbVie, a global leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, to offer this unique opportunity to this competitively chosen startup."

The AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award was launched in 2024 in collaboration with SpinUp, a purpose-built laboratory for chemistry and biological work or wet lab incubator at the University of Toronto . The Award is to support early-stage Canadian biotechnology startup companies with the potential to generate transformational therapies in areas that align with AbbVie's therapeutic areas of focus: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care. Neuropeutics Inc will receive a year of laboratory space at no cost, in addition to access to SpinUp's core equipment, services, entrepreneurship programming, and research talent community at the University of Toronto . Neuropeutics Inc will also benefit from mentorship by AbbVie's scientific and business executives.

For more information on the AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award, please visit: https://spinup.utm.utoronto.ca/biotech-innovators-award/ .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn .

About SpinUp
SpinUp is the first wet lab startup incubator at the University of Toronto , Canada's leading centre for learning and discovery and one of the world's top-two universities for health science productivity . SpinUp is purpose built to drive life science innovation. It offers early-stage start-ups access to outstanding and highly subsidized wet lab space, equipment, entrepreneurship programming and expertise at a brand new, state-of-the-art research facility at U of T's Mississauga campus. Visit our website at spinup.utm.utoronto.ca and connect with us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

SpinUp is proudly part of U of T Entrepreneurship , a network of 12 accelerators across three campuses. Over the past 10 years, this network has supported more than 1,200 capital-backed companies, which have created 17,000 jobs and raised $12 billion in external investment. U of T now launches more research-based start-ups than any university in North America outside of MIT . The AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award is part of U of T Mississauga's Blue Ticket program at SpinUp, which provides a one-year SpinUp membership.

About Neuropeutics Inc  
Neuropeutics is a for-profit Canadian pharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies to extend neurodegenerative disease patients' survival and improve their quality of life. To learn more, please visit us at www.neuropeutics.ca , contact us at info@neuropeutics.ca , and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Neuropeutics Inc CSO & co-founder Dr. Janice Robertson (left) and Dr. Marc Shenouda, CEO & Co-Founder. (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2025/22/c0315.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Zoono Group

Exclusive UK Packaging Agreement signed between Sharpak Aylesham Limited, Zoono, and OSY

Zoono Group Limited (Company) (ASX: ZNO) is pleased to update the market on an exclusive contract signed with Sharpak Aylesham Limited (Sharpak) and the Company’s partner in the food supply chain sector, OSY Group Limited (OSY).

Amplia Therapeutics

Accent Trial Data Demonstrates that Narmafotinib + Chemotherapy Combination Superior to Chemotherapy Alone

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX), (“Amplia” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce important new data from our ongoing ACCENT clinical trial in pancreatic cancer. The trial is investigating the Company’s best-in-class FAK inhibitor narmafotinib in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane. Fifteen (15) confirmed partial responses (PRs) have now been recorded in the trial, a level of response sufficient to demonstrate that the combination of narmafotinib and chemotherapy is superior to chemotherapy alone.
U.S. FDA Approves EMRELIS for Adults With Previously Treated Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With High c-Met Protein Overexpression

U.S. FDA Approves EMRELIS for Adults With Previously Treated Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With High c-Met Protein Overexpression

EMRELIS is the first and only treatment approved for previously treated advanced NSCLC patients with high c-Met protein overexpression who often face poor prognosis and have limited treatment options Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths throughout the worl d 1

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that EMRELIS (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv) has been granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high c-Met protein overexpression (OE) who have received a prior systemic therapy. High c-Met protein overexpression is defined as ≥ 50% of tumor cells with strong (3+) staining as determined by an FDA-approved test. 2,3

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVie and ADARx Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration and License Option Agreement to Develop Next-Generation siRNA Therapies Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

AbbVie and ADARx Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration and License Option Agreement to Develop Next-Generation siRNA Therapies Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

- Collaboration to leverage AbbVie's expertise in biotherapeutic drug development   and commercialization together with ADARx's proprietary RNA technology to advance next-generation siRNA therapies across neuroscience, immunology and oncology

- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and ADARx Pharmaceuticals, a late clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, today announced a collaboration and license option agreement to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics across multiple disease areas, including neuroscience, immunology and oncology.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Adicet Bio Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Two programs with clinical data readouts in 2H/2025

Phase 1 clinical trial of ADI-001 in autoimmune diseases ongoing with preliminary clinical data expected in 2H/2025; Trial now open for enrollment to patients with lupus nephritis (LN) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×