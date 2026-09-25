Adicet Bio to Host Webcast to Present Prula-cel Clinical Data in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus with or without Lupus Nephritis

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta CAR-T cell and in vivo CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases, hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that the Company will report clinical data from the Phase 1 study evaluating prulacabtagene leucel (prula-cel) as a potential treatment for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus with or without lupus nephritis on Monday, September 28, 2026. Following the announcement, the company will host a webcast presentation at 8:00am ET to discuss the results.

Webcast/Conference Call Information

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by registering via this link or under "Presentations & Events" in the investors section of the Company's website at https://www.adicetbio.com . An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing a broad pipeline of allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), alongside differentiated in vivo CAR-T therapies with the potential to redefine treatment across autoimmune diseases, hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com .

Adicet Bio, Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Penelope Belnap
Precision AQ
penelope.belnap@precisionaq.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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