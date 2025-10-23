Adecoagro announces declaration of cash dividends

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announces its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend distribution:

  • Amount to be Distributed: $17.5 million

  • Dividend per Share: $0.17485 approximately

  • Record Date: November 3, 2025

  • Payment Date: November 19, 2025

This dividend distribution is the second of a two-tranche cash dividend payable in two installments. The first installment was paid on May 16, 2025, in an equal cash amount, resulting in an annual cash dividend of $35 million.

About Adecoagro:
Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland, and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 3.1 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

