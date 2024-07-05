Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Quantum 1 Cannabis

QQ:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Adavale Resources Logo

Adavale Commences Exploring at Highly Prospective Luhuma Nickel Project

Adavale Resources Limited(ASX:ADD) (“Adavale” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Stage 1 ‘Luhuma’ Farm-In consideration comprising US$12,500 cash per licence and 1,778,458 fully paid ordinary shares to the value of US$25,000 per licence has been paid and issued to the Vendor.

Highlights

  • Conditions precedent now met and provides Adavale immediate and exclusive rights to explore and evaluate the Luhuma licence area for 12months1
  • Staged Farm-In consideration US$12.5k cash and US$25k of Adavale shares per licence paid and issued toVendor1
  • Ground based surveys and exploration on Luhuma Licence area (~99sqkms) adjacent to Adavale’s Kabanga NE licences proceeding
  • Total exploration area for Adavale’s nickel sulphide exploration potential now extended to cover~1,243sq kms
  • Interest being generated from BHP’s recent strategic investment in adjacent Licence holder’s Nickel project

Adavale Executive Director, David Riekie commented:

“This is a great outcome for Adavale as the exclusive access to explorethe Luhuma Licences is considered a key addition to Adavale’s immediate and medium term explorationstrategy.

The Luhuma Farm-In Licences are considered very prospective as they containtheLuhumaintrusion,aknownmineralisedintrusion,enablingusto extend our exploration footprint to capture the area which includes the 8km Luhumacorridor.

This “corridor” was identified as part of our 2021 exploration program and will feature heavily in our 2022 exploration program.

Our current ground based exploration surveys including soil sampling, DHEM and gravity surveys have recommenced. Ground based or airborne Electromagnetic (EM) surveys will also feature in the target generation and refinements for our future drilling programs."

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adavale Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

adavale resourcesasx stocksasx:addnickel explorationnickel stocksNickel Investing
ADD:AU
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Expanded Ta Khoa Nickel Project Delivers Outstanding Value for Blackstone’s Vertically Integrated Business

FS confirms expansion to provide secure, sustainable and economic supply of nickel for Blackstone to produce NCM Precursor for the Lithium-ion battery industry

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce completion of the Prefeasibility Study( PFS) for its 90% owned Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKNP) in northern Vietnam.
Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Completes Strategic Investment and Offtake MOU

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has made a strategic investment in Corazon Mining Limited (Corazon), a nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide exploration and development company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Blackstone’s initial investment of ~A$2m will earn a 14.32% interest in the common equity of Corazon (Equity Investment).

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals Managing Director Ivan Fairhall.

Pivotal Metals Gears Up for More Drilling at Horden Lake in 2024 Following Positive Assay Results

Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) Managing Director Ivan Fairhall shared his company's plans for the Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project in Quebec following the release of successful results from its 2024 diamond drilling program, which confirmed substantially thicker mineralisation.

Fairhall shared his thoughts on the early results, and explained there are still more to come, with results from 25 holes still pending. He is confident there is an opportunity to expand the project’s grade and resource.

“We already are thinking about and planning our next drill program. We've got targets to follow up on and we'll be continuing to advance that resource exploration drilling,” Fairhall said.

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel

Nordic Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Centaurus Metals

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project – Feasibility Study

Positive Feasibility Study Demonstrates Strong Economics And Clear Pathway To Develop A Sustainable, Long-Life And Low-Cost Nickel Sulphide Project In Northern Brazil

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Feasibility Study (FS) for the development of its 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil, which highlights strong economics from an initial concentrate-only project delivering a long-life production profile at first quartile operating costs.

Keep reading...Show less
Electric car plugged into charging station.

Surge in EV Market Drives Demand for High-density Battery Materials

The electric vehicle (EV) sector is growing, spurring the market for battery materials.

As lithium-ion batteries reach their capacity limit, demand is expanding for other raw materials to manufacture high-density batteries, particularly nickel. This metal boasts a wide range of physical properties that make it ideal for the green energy market — plus it’s an affordable component looked to for next-generation as well as existing products.

Demand for nickel for use in EVs is expected to increase tenfold from 2019 to 2030. Since nickel is also used to generate geothermal energy, hydrogen, hydro, wind and solar power, it’s emerging as a key component in green energy.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Broad High Grade Lithium Intersections Extend BP33

Okapi Acquires Maybell Uranium Project in Colorado, USA

Gogbala Extensional Drilling Delivers Further High-Grade Gold At Napié

HGV Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

Related News

Gold Investing

First Nation Calls for Halt to Yukon Mining Activities After Eagle Incident

Lithium Investing

Saga Metals and Rio Tinto Form Joint Venture for Legacy Lithium Project in Québec

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Energy: Leading Independent Upstream and Midstream Gas Developer in Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

lithium investing

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

uranium investing

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Auric to Bank $3M Cash this Quarter. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes to Start in 3 Weeks.

×