Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, announced today that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Date/Time: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 3:55 p.m. ET

Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference

Date/Time: Fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 8:40 a.m. ET

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.acumenpharm.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Acumen's scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer's disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its lead investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. Acumen is also investigating a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug using Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Acumen is also collaborating with JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop an Enhanced Brain Delivery™ (EBD™) therapy for Alzheimer's disease utilizing a transferrin-receptor-targeting blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Investors:
Alex Braun
abraun@acumenpharm.com 

Media: 
ICR Healthcare
AcumenPR@icrhealthcare.com 


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