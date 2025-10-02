Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 01, 2025
Mexican-Style Silver within Texas, the US’s most favourable tax jurisdiction
James Bay Minerals (ASX: JBY) (“James Bay Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire the partially permitted, high-grade Shafter Silver Project (“Project”) located in the Presidio County, Texas, USA (“Acquisition”). Positioned just across from the Mexican border, Shafter is considered an eastern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Belt, offering significant strategic and geological upside.
Highlights:
- Binding agreement to acquire 100% of the Shafter Silver Project, located in Presidio County, Texas, USA – just over the border from Mexico and considered a northern extension of the eastern Sierra Madre Belt.
- Mine and processing facility with an estimated $150m in existing mine and processing infrastructure.
- Foreign Mineral Resource Estimate (NI 43-101, 2015)
Measured: 90,700 tonnes at 299g/t Ag for 888,000 oz Ag
Indicated: 1,007,000 tonnes at 314g/t Ag for 10,171,000 oz Ag
Inferred: 789,000 tonnes at 256g/t Ag for 6,511,000 oz Ag
Total: 1,887,000 tonnes at 289g/t for 17,570,000 oz Ag
Cautionary Statement: The Mineral Resource Estimate at the Shafter Silver Project is a foreign estimate prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101. The competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimate as a Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code 2012, and it is uncertain whether further evaluation and exploration will result in an estimate reportable under the JORC Code 2012.
- Historical Metallurgical test work silver recoveries of ~85.4%.
- Significant exploration upside surrounding the Foreign Mineral Resource Estimate and regional targets.
- Significant historical production of 35.15 Moz Ag at 521 g/t Ag (1883–1942), plus 134,557 oz Ag produced in 2012–2013
- The transaction will be funded by a A$30m two tranche placement, which was strongly supported by leading offshore and domestic institutions. Canaccord Genuity acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.
- James Bay Minerals to be renamed Black Bear Minerals under the new ASX Code: BKB
James Bay Executive Chairman, Matthew Hayes, commented:
"The Shafter Silver Project represents a rare opportunity to acquire a partially permitted, high-grade silver asset with substantial infrastructure and a rich production history in a premier North American mining jurisdiction. With historic production grades comparable to world-class Mexican silver mines, this ‘Mexican-style silver on American soil’ acquisition compliments James Bay Minerals’ high grade Independence Gold project in Nevada.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from James Bay Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Conversation (0)
30 September
Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play
Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTCQB:LKYRF,FSE:X5L) is a US-focused critical minerals company advancing high-grade rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony at its flagship Mojave project in California. Located just 1.4 kilometers from Mountain Pass — North America’s only producing REE mine — Locksley is strategically positioned to support the U.S. drive to onshore critical mineral supply chains, reduce dependence on China, and secure essential inputs for defense, clean energy, and advanced technologies.
The Mojave Project, Locksley’s flagship asset, is among the most strategically located critical minerals projects in the US Spanning 491 claims adjacent to MP Materials’ world-class Mountain Pass mine, Mojave offers Tier-1 infrastructure with highway access and proximity to Las Vegas. Drilling permits for REE and antimony targets are approved, and the 2025 exploration program is fully funded.
Company Highlights
- US-focused Critical Minerals Strategy: Targeting antimony and rare earths, both on the US critical minerals list, at the Mojave project in California, within a federally prioritized supply chain hub.
- Tier-1 Location: Just 1.4 km from the Mountain Pass mine, the only REE producer in the US, with highway access, infrastructure and proximity to major defense and technology industries.
- Drill-ready and Fully Funded: Approvals secured for both antimony and REE drilling programs, with initial campaigns set for 2025.
- Downstream Innovation: Partnership with Rice University to advance DeepSolv™ solvent-based processing technology for antimony and investigate applications in next-generation energy storage.
- Government and Institutional Pathways: Positioned to benefit from US policies, Department of Defense initiatives, EXIM Bank financing and Department of Energy funding.
This Locksley Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTCQB:LKYRF,FSE:X5L) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
29 September
Locksley Resources
Investor Insight
Locksley Resources offers a rare combination of high-grade, drill-ready prospects and a vertically integrated downstream strategy at the heart of America’s critical minerals hub. Locksley is well placed to deliver near-term catalysts while establishing a long-term mine-to-market platform. For investors seeking exposure to secure, domestic supply chains, Locksley represents a highly leveraged opportunity at an early growth stage.
Overview
Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTCQB:LKYRF,FSE:X5L) is a US-focused critical minerals company advancing high-grade rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony at its flagship Mojave project in California. Strategically positioned just 1.4 kilometers from the Mountain Pass mine, North America’s only producing REE mine, Locksley is directly aligned with the United States’ national push to onshore critical mineral supply chains, reduce reliance on China and secure inputs vital for defense, clean energy and advanced technologies.
Within the Mojave project lies the historic Desert Antimony mine (DAM), which offers near-term production potential from extremely high-grade stibnite veins, directly addressing America’s total lack of domestic antimony supply. In addition, the El Campo REE prospect provide geological continuity with Mountain Pass, where rock chip samples have returned grades up to 12.1 percent total rare earth oxides (TREO), including up to 3.19 percent neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), bothcritical inputs for permanent magnets.
Unlike traditional mineral exploration companies, Locksley is not only focused on resource discovery but also on building downstream capacity.
Through its partnership with Rice University’s Ajayan Lab, the company is developing DeepSolv™, a next-generation processing solution for antimony that is environmentally benign, offers >95 percent recovery, reduced energy use and the potential for modular deployment. This initiative directly addresses the US bottleneck in refining capacity and positions Locksley to establish a vertically integrated “mine-to-market” strategy.
With imminent drilling programs, a growing US advisory team, and access to federal funding pathways through the Department of Defense, Department of Energy and EXIM Bank, Locksley is emerging as a key participant in America’s critical minerals future.
Company Highlights
- US-focused Critical Minerals Strategy: Targeting antimony and rare earths, both on the US critical minerals list, at the Mojave project in California, within a federally prioritized supply chain hub.
- Tier-1 Location: Just 1.4 km from the Mountain Pass mine, the only REE producer in the US, with highway access, infrastructure and proximity to major defense and technology industries.
- Drill-ready and Fully Funded: Approvals secured for both antimony and REE drilling programs, with initial campaigns set for 2025.
- Downstream Innovation: Partnership with Rice University to advance DeepSolv™ solvent-based processing technology for antimony and investigate applications in next-generation energy storage.
- Government and Institutional Pathways: Positioned to benefit from US policies, Department of Defense initiatives, EXIM Bank financing and Department of Energy funding.
Key Project
Mojave Project
The Mojave Project is Locksley’s flagship asset and one of the most strategically located critical minerals projects in the United States. Covering 491 claims across the El Campo Prospect and the recently expanded northern blocks, Mojave directly abuts MP Materials’ Mountain Pass mine, the highest-grade REE operation in the world and the only producing REE facility in the US. This Tier-1 location benefits from excellent infrastructure, with the I-15 highway running through the claim area and Las Vegas located just one hour away by road. Drilling applications for both REE and antimony targets have been approved by the Bureau of Land Management. The project has been fully funded for its 2025 exploration season.
Desert Antimony Project
Geological model at Desert Antimony Mine highlighting mineralized zone
The Desert Antimony prospect is centered on the historic Desert Antimony mine and smelter, one of California’s few former producers of the metal. The project area hosts multiple stibnite-bearing quartz-calcite veins, with surface assays returning grades as high as 46 percent antimony. In recent fieldwork, eight surface samples graded more than 17 percent antimony, and 18 samples returned above 1.4 percent antimony, confirming the exceptional tenor of mineralization. Geological mapping has identified up to three mineralized veins within a broader structural corridor. The project area hosts many historical adits and trenching confirms the presence of unmined high-grade zones.
Locksley has secured approvals for an expanded 2,180-meter RC drilling program, targeting extensions beneath historical workings and newly mapped veins. The company’s immediate objective is to define a JORC-compliant exploration target, which will form the basis for conceptual mining studies. With antimony trading above US$60,000 per ton and designated as a US critical mineral, the project offers clear near-term production potential.
Antimony is indispensable for flame retardants, semiconductors, and emerging energy storage technologies, yet the US currently has no active production. The Desert Antimony prospect positions Locksley to be the first mover in re-establishing domestic supply.
El Campo REE Project
The El Campo REE prospect sits along strike from the Mountain Pass mine and is just 1.4 kilometers away from the active mine. Initial rock chip sampling has delivered consistently high grades, including assays of 3.74 percent to 9.49 percent TREO across a six-meter-wide mineralized zone. Follow-up sampling expanded this footprint, with twelve samples grading between 1.03 percent and 12.1 percent TREO, confirming the continuity of mineralization over an 860-meter horizon. Critically, the NdPr content of up to 3.19 percent underscores El Campo’s strategic importance, given NdPr’s role in permanent magnet production for EV motors, wind turbines and defense applications.
Drilling approvals have been secured for an initial five-hole REE program at El Campo. Locksley aims to demonstrate geological and metallurgical continuity with Mountain Pass, which would immediately enhance the project’s strategic value. With global REE supply dominated by China and long-term offtake contracts already in place at Mountain Pass, El Campo represents a compelling opportunity for Locksley to deliver a high-grade US-sourced REE resource.
Broader Mojave Claims
Locksley’s broader Mojave claims contain additional REE targets, located north of El Campo. While less advanced, these claims have yielded geophysical anomalies and geochemical signatures consistent with carbonatite-hosted REE systems. Locksley intends to prioritize follow-up fieldwork and surface sampling to define targets for inclusion in its next phase of drilling. The North Blocks provide upside optionality, with the potential to expand Mojave into a district-scale REE opportunity. In addition, newly added claims immediately north of Dateline’s Colosseum mine are anticipated to contain significant polymetallic potential, based on published USGS soil sampling profiles.
Downstream Strategy – DeepSolv™ & Rice University Collaboration
Beyond exploration, Locksley is investing heavily in downstream processing capabilities to fill a critical gap in the US supply chain. Through its partnership with Rice University, the company is advancing DeepSolv™, a solvent-based hydrometallurgical process derived from deep eutectic solvents (DES). Unlike conventional pyrometallurgy, which requires smelting above 1000°C and generates significant SO₂ and CO₂ emissions, DeepSolv™ operates at 100–200°C, delivers >95 percent recovery rates and significantly reduces hazardous by-products. The technology is ore-agnostic, scalable and modular – aligning with US policies around clean technology and ESG compliance.
In addition to processing, Rice University is also leading research into antimony’s role in next-generation energy storage, including sodium-ion and lithium-ion batteries. Antimony’s high alloying capacity, metallic conductivity and cycling stability make it an attractive candidate for long-duration grid storage, supporting Department of Energy (DOE) priorities. This collaboration broadens Locksley’s strategy from exploration to commercialization, positioning it not just as a mine developer, but as a critical player in the US clean energy transition.
Together, the dual workstream collaboration with Rice University strengthens Locksley’s positioning by broadening eligibility for U.S. federal funding programs and unlocking access to Department of Defense and the Department of Energy grant pathways.
Management Team
Pat Burke – Non-executive Chairman
Pat Burke brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate law, governance and ASX-listed company leadership. He has served as executive chairman of Meteoric Resources, where he oversaw the acquisition of the Tier-1 Caldeira REE project in Brazil. Burke has held board roles across ASX, AIM and NASDAQ companies, guiding recapitalizations, acquisitions and strategic pivots. At Locksley, he provides governance oversight and M&A expertise, particularly in aligning the company with US capital markets.
Bevan Tarratt – Non-executive Director:
With more than two decades in corporate finance, accounting and broking, Bevan Tarratt specializes in ASX company recapitalizations, acquisitions and restructuring. He has played key roles in financing strategies for junior and mid-tier miners, ensuring efficient access to capital and maintaining financial discipline. Tarratt strengthens Locksley’s ability to navigate funding pathways and corporate structuring.
Steve Woodham – Non-executive Director
Steve Woodham brings more than 30 years of exploration, development and corporate leadership experience. He was a founding director of Centaurus Metals and YTC Resources (now Aurelia Metals) and previously served as managing director of Kingwest Resources and Tellus Resources. Woodham’s career highlights include advancing greenfield discoveries into development pipelines and steering companies through growth phases. His role at Locksley is to guide corporate strategy and ensure technical programs are aligned with shareholder value creation.
Kerrie Matthews – Chief Executive Officer
Ms. Matthews has over 20 years of executive experience including delivering complex, capital-intensive projects, including leading BHP’s US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka’s A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, Australia’s first fully integrated rare earths refinery. She excels in streamlining approvals and fasttracking outcomes, which aligns with Locksley’s accelerated U.S. strategy
Danny George – Chief Operating Officer
Mr. George is a seasoned executive with extensive global experience in feasibility studies and executing EPCM and EPC contracts in mining and energy. He has successfully delivered major projects with top firms including WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, and Ausenco, for clients such as Vale and BHP. Mr. George is recognised for quickly bringing projects online with capital discipline and operational agility, positioning Locksley as a fast mover in the U.S. market.
Keep reading...Show less
29 September
Silver Price Surges Above US$47, Approaches All-time High
The silver price surged on Monday (September 29), breaking US$47 per ounce.
The white metal last reached this level in 2011, the same year it nearly hit US$50 for only the second time in history. Silver's first run to the US$50 level came in 1980, when the Hunt brothers attempted to corner the market.
Silver price chart, December 31, 2024, to September 29, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Known for lagging behind gold before outperforming, silver is now ahead of its sister metal in terms of percentage gains — it's up more than 55 percent year-to-date, while gold has risen around 44 percent.
Still, silver remains below its all-time high, while gold continues to set new records — it surged past US$3,800 per ounce on Monday, reaching a new milestone on the back of concerns about a US government shutdown.
Gold is also seeing underlying support from strong central bank buying, global geopolitical uncertainty, concerns about the US dollar and other fiat currencies and expectations of lower interest rates.
Silver acts as both a precious and industrial metal, meaning that it's driven by many of the same factors as gold, but also has additional sources of demand. According to the Silver Institute, industrial demand for silver reached a record 680.5 million ounces in 2024, driven by usage in grid infrastructure, vehicle electrification and photovoltaics.
Total silver demand was down 3 percent year-on-year in 2024, but still exceeded supply for the fourth year in a row, resulting in a deficit of 148.9 million ounces for the year.
Watch five experts share their thoughts on the outlook for silver.
As silver gets closer to surpassing its all-time high, investors are wondering about its long-term prospects.
While many experts have lofty expectations for silver, including triple-digit price predictions, there's a broad consensus that the white metal may correct before continuing on upward.
However, there's also recognition that silver's situation today is different than it was previously.
"If you have something happen with the supply, and then on top of that at some point you're running into issues with debt loads and currencies, that would certainly leave us probably into a much different environment for silver than either 1980 or 2011," said Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Keep reading...Show less
29 September
Mercado Minerals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Concordia Silver
Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (“Mercado” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed and executed a definitive share purchase agreement (the “Agreement”), dated September 26, 2025, to acquire (the “Acquisition”) all of the outstanding share capital of Concordia Silver Company S.A. DE C.V. (“Concordia”). The Acquisition includes two silver - gold mineral properties held by Concordia, Copalito and Zamora, located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
Daniel Rodriguez, CEO and Director of Mercado, commented, “This is an important development for Mercado, as we continue to expand our project portfolio. Our due diligence reviewing the assets in Concordia leaves us to believe we have lots of exploration upside. I look forward to working with our team in Mexico as we advance Copalito and Zamora.”
Under the terms of the Agreement, Mercado will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Concordia in consideration for a cash payment US$105,000 and the issuance of 6,000,000 common shares (the “Consideration Shares”) to Concordia shareholders (collectively, the “Vendors”). Mercado will issue a further 2,000,000 common shares to the Vendors on the first anniversary of closing the Acquisition and a further 2,000,000 common shares to the Vendors on the second anniversary of closing the Acquisition. The Considerations Shares will be subject to restrictions on resale following issuance from which they will be release in four equal tranches every six months over a twenty-four month period.
The Company is at arms-length from Concordia and the Vendors. In connection with closing of the Acquisition, a finders’ fee of 300,000 common shares is due and owing to an arm’s-length party who introduced Concordia. No changes to the board or management of the Company are contemplated in connection with the Acquisition. Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to completion of customary closing deliverables. The Acquisition is not expected to constitute a fundamental change for the Company nor will it result in a change of control of the Company (within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange).
For further information concerning the Acquisition, readers can review the news releases issued by the Company on June 11, 2025, and July 28, 2025.
About Mercado Minerals Ltd.
Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) is a company involved in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the Americas. Mercado has been primarily involved in the exploration and evaluation of the Porter Property, located within the Alberni Mining Divisions of British Columbia.
For further information, contact:
Daniel Rodriguez
CEO & Director
Phone: (604) 353-4080
Email: drodriguez@mercadominerals.com
John Fraser
VP Business Development & Director
Phone: (604) 838-7677
Email: jfraser@mercadominerals.com
Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement):
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include conditions in equity financing markets, and receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Keep reading...Show less
25 September
What are Silver Futures?
Investing in silver futures is one of many options for those interested in entering the silver market.
The highest price for silver to date was reached half a century ago, when the precious metal hit US$48.70 per ounce. With the silver price hitting US$44 per ounce following the US Federal Reserve's September 2025 rate cut, investors are wondering if the white metal will it break past its record. Some silver bulls believe that could happen in the near future, with a few market insiders even calling for a triple-digit silver price.
Trading silver futures is not the same as owning physical bullion, but it’s a popular strategy for advanced investors with a higher risk tolerance. Read on to learn more about how silver futures work and what role they can play in a portfolio.
What are silver futures?
Silver futures trading involves an agreement between a buyer and a seller in which physical silver will be bought by the buyer and delivered by the seller for a fixed price at a date set in the future.
Most traders (especially short-term traders) aren’t concerned about delivery when it comes to silver futures — they typically use cash to settle their long or short positions before they expire or defer them to the next available delivery month. Overall, very few silver futures contracts traded each year actually result in the delivery of the underlying commodity.
What exchanges are silver futures traded on?
Silver futures can be traded on various global exchanges, but the COMEX is a common option. The COMEX is one of four exchanges that make up CME Group, which bills itself as the world’s leading derivatives marketplace.
On the COMEX, monthly silver futures contracts are listed for the current calendar month or the following two calendar months, plus any January, March, May or September within a 23 month period. July and December are also included should they fall within a 60 month period, beginning with the current month. The material offered must assay to a minimum of 999 fineness.
According to Investopedia, silver futures on the COMEX are quoted in US dollars per troy ounce and are traded in units of various sizes, ranging from 1,000 (known as micro contracts) to 2,500 (E-mini contracts) to 5,000 (full contracts) troy ounces. For example, a price quote of US$24 for 5,000 troy ounces would cost approximately US$120,000.
In the case of a full contract, investors who wait for their silver futures to mature will either receive or deliver a 5,000 troy ounce COMEX silver warrant for a full-sized silver future, depending on if they are the buyer or the seller. One warrant entitles the holder to ownership of equivalent bars of silver in designated depositories, such as with the The Brink's Co (NYSE:BCO), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC, LSE:HSBA), Manfra Tordella & Brookes, Delaware Depository and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).
The COMEX settlement process is different for smaller silver futures contracts.
Silver futures are also traded electronically on the Indian National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Why invest in silver futures?
Silver typically follows in the footsteps of gold and is considered a safe-haven asset. Investors tend to flock to precious metals in times of turmoil, which bumps up demand, and if gold is too expensive, silver is a cheaper option.
Futures offer a limit on potential losses to buyers, which attracts those interested in hedging. Hedgers such as producers, portfolio managers and consumers often use futures to mitigate price risk — their goal is to protect themselves from inflation and to reap the rewards of favorable price movements. On the flip side, speculative investors can use silver futures to gain exposure to the white metal while only putting up a fraction of the total cost for a contract.
Of course, silver has equal potential to suffer large losses in the futures market — due to the leverage involved, investors can lose funds in their accounts quickly. For that reason, experts often encourage inexperienced market participants to avoid the futures market until they have a good idea of their desired risk profile, time horizon and cost considerations.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
24 September
Chris Marcus: Silver Price Breakout? What's Happening, What's Next
Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics, discusses silver's recent price activity and where the white metal could be headed next.
He also weighs in on supply and demand dynamics, as well as the question of price suppression.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00