ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has successfully completed hole DH-1 at the Clayton Valley lithium brine project to a total depth of 1400 feet or 427 meters below ground surface.

Prospective basin sediments have been encountered and delineated as highly probable for aquifer units based on permeability features, lithology and color. The core is consistent with the known basin stratigraphy. Most notably, an upper volcanic ash unit was encountered from 181 feet to 195 feet which is consistent with the depth and composition of the Main Ash Unit (MAU) in Clayton Valley. Multiple permeability features consisting of coarse sands and gravels, and sand and gravel with weak clay matrix were encountered from approximately 479 feet to 1400 feet TD. From the logged core, these permeability features increased in frequency and in depth below the silt and clay dominated stratigraphy higher in the hole above 479 feet. A second ash layer or lacustrine tuff was encountered from 1,180 to 1,250 feet which also exhibits characteristics of a potential lithium bearing aquifer deeper in the depositional sequence in Clayton Valley.

Cemented surface casing was set to a depth of 200 feet and perforated three-inch PVC casing was installed from 200 feet to TD. The perforations allow formation fluids to flow thru the casing. Downhole logs and geophysical surveys were completed for hole deviation, natural gamma, fluid conductivity and temperature. The downhole geophysical surveys confirm the stratification of denser fluids at depth. Natural gamma, fluid conductivity, and temperature logs all indicate possible brine inflow zones starting around 850 feet with electrical conductivity and total dissolved solids increasing with depth to 1400 feet TD.

Fluids in the wellbore will be developed out of the hole via airlift to remove potential drilling contaminants. The well will be allowed to recover and equilibrate after the airlift development. Upon completion of well development activities, individual passive composite zone samples will be collected using HydraSleeve™ and Snap Sampler™ technology. Sample zones will target stratigraphic features expected to contain brine. These samples will be sent to an independent lab and analyzed for lithium, boron and other minerals typical of lithium enriched brine systems.

It is expected that the fluids in the casing will stratify by density, so the resulting data will indicate if potentially economic lithium brines are present. If so, the geologic and geophysical data will help identify specific horizons to be tested in a Phase 1B drill program which will include a separate, larger diameter well for completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling. Phase 1B is expected to be executed during the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2022.

ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albermarle's Silverpeak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966. Harris Drilling Exploration and Associates Inc. has been contracted by ACME's operator, GeoXplor Corp., to provide drilling services and related activities.

ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium brine projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

