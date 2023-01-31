Positive Drilling Results At Manna Underpin Potential Future Resource Upgrade

Lithium Investing News

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Drill Program at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Drill Program at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 drilling has commenced at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966 and is the only lithium producing region in the United States.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/152993_1cbf452d4411eb9a_002.jpg

Drilling at Clayton Valley, Nevada (Fig. 1)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/152993_1cbf452d4411eb9a_002full.jpg

Following ACME's Phase 1 Drill Program lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17, 2022, the Company has now launched a Phase 2 multi-hole drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

Key Highlights:

  • Phase 2 Drill Program includes drilling, installation, and testing of a large diameter test well (TW-1).
  • A pumping test will be completed from TW-1 to assess hydraulic response, permeability, and storage parameters of the lithium enriched aquifer.
  • An intensive multi element brine sampling program will be completed during the TW-1 pumping test to assess the hydrochemical response to pumping.
  • Up to three (3) new exploration holes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3 are included in the Program with objectives to examine deeper horizons through zonal isolated testing, assess stratigraphy, and the potential for continuity between the stratigraphic units encountered in DH-1.
  • The exploration holes will be completed with grouted-in vibrating wire piezometers to further assess the hydrogeology of the project area, monitor long-term water levels, and potential response to local and regional pumping.
  • Operator GeoXlpor Inc. has contracted Harris Drilling Exploration and Associates Inc. to provide drilling services and support testing.

Phase 2 will examine the characteristics of the highly prospective lithium brine aquifer in the lower gravel unit intercepted in DH-1. The program will focus on characterizing the potential vertical and lateral extent of lithium brines in deeper gravels near the contact with bedrock. The Program will assess the potential for continuity with the regional lithium brine reservoir in Clayton Valley.

ACME is well funded by strategic investors and positioned to complete its exploration and development objectives through the near term with the goal of providing a domestic supply of lithium to the U.S. and Canadian markets.

ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium brine projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152993

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME)

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium and ASTERRA Utilize Ground Breaking Satellite Technology to Discover Lithium

ACME Lithium and ASTERRA Utilize Ground Breaking Satellite Technology to Discover Lithium

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") and ASTERRA, an Israel-based satellite technology company are pleased to jointly announce that they have signed a teaming agreement, to utilize ASTERRA's Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data analytics, patented algorithms and artificial intelligence, ("ASTERRA Technology") to identify lithium specific targets. ACME Lithium is the first in the United States to use ASTERRA's technology.

Further to the news release dated January 19, 2023, the recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. As a pilot project, identification of this particular high grade lithium target utilized ASTERRA's satellite-based technology.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Samples Highest Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Samples Highest Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. See results in link to table below. Boron anomalies occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies.

Link to Rock and Soil Analysis Table

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Shatford Lake Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Shatford Lake Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Shatford Lake project in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Drilling Program Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
INVITATION: Winter Investor Series at the Vancouver Club: January 10th, 2023

INVITATION: Winter Investor Series at the Vancouver Club: January 10th, 2023

Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to its Winter Investor Series being held at the Vancouver Club in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday January 10th, 2023! Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts are invited to register to attend the event.

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/investor-series-at-the-vancouver-club-tickets-443443560627

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Issued Work Permit by the Manitoba Government to Drill Up to 5,000 Meters at Shatford Lake

ACME Lithium Issued Work Permit by the Manitoba Government to Drill Up to 5,000 Meters at Shatford Lake

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that a work permit has been issued by the Government of Manitoba for the Company's upcoming drill program at its Shatford Lake project in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Drilling Program Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CDN MAVERICK REPORTS ON SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT IN NORAM: NORAM LITHIUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MINERAL RESOURCES AT THE ZEUS LITHIUM DEPOSIT

CDN MAVERICK REPORTS ON SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT IN NORAM: NORAM LITHIUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MINERAL RESOURCES AT THE ZEUS LITHIUM DEPOSIT

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. ("Maverick" or the "Company") (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) ( Frankfurt : 338B ) is pleased to announce an updated on its successful investment in Noram Lithium Corp (TSXV: NRM) (OTCQB: NRVTF) (Frankfurt: N7R) as it announces a significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project, following the completion of the Phase VI drill program during the second quarter of 2022 (see Table 1 for the 2022 phase VI drill highlights).

Highlights of the Updated Resource Estimate
  • An increase of 190% in Measured and Indicated ("M&I") lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") Resources from the August 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate.
    • M&I Resources increased to 5.17 million tonnes ("Mt") LCE (1, 034 Mt at 941 parts per million lithium ("ppm Li")) at a 400 ppm Li cut-off grade.
  • Substantial Inferred Resources remain from the 2022 Phase VI drill program.
    • Inferred Resources are 1.09 Mt LCE ( 235 Mt at 871 ppm Li) at a 400 ppm Li cut-off grade.
  • Near Surface = Low Strip Ratio. The majority of the deposit occurs at or near the surface, resulting in relatively low mining costs. Results from the Preliminary Economic Study ("PEA") 1 indicate that the life of mine strip ratio would be ~0.07:1 (waste:ore).
  • High level of confidence in the deposit modelled given the density of the drill program with 82 holes drilled to-date. All holes were core holes for more precise sampling and stratigraphic correlations.
  • High grade core (60 meters thick x 1.2 kilometers wide x 3.0 kilometers long) represents an opportunity for optimizing the mine plan. At a 1,200 ppm Li cut-off the Measured and Indicated Resources total 1.2 Mt LCE (169 Mt at 1,326 ppm Li).

"The updated mineral resource estimate, with 82 drill holes completed to-date, highlights that noram's Zeus Lithium Project is exceptionally well positioned in the United States amongst its peer deposits in terms of grade and contained Lithium Carbonate Equivalent," stated Greg McCunn , noram's CEO. "The high-grade core of the deposit outcropping at surface provides a significant opportunity to optimize the project mine plan and enhance value. With a strong treasury and a strengthened technical team, we are expecting to move aggressively in 2023 to further de-risk the project with continued metallurgical testing and completion of a Prefeasibility Study."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at The Zeus Lithium Deposit

Noram Lithium Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at The Zeus Lithium Deposit

noram lithium corp. (" noram " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces a significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project, following the completion of the Phase VI drill program during the second quarter of 2022 (see Table 1 for the 2022 phase VI drill highlights

Highlights of the Updated Resource Estimate

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Appoints Paul Matysek as Executive Chairman

LithiumBank Appoints Paul Matysek as Executive Chairman

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Matysek as the Company's Executive Chairman.

Mr. Matysek's unique qualifications, experience and unprecedented string of successful transactions in the mining sector will create value for the Company as it now transitions from an exploration to development company of district scale direct brine lithium projects in North America. LithiumBank holds a dominant position of key brine reservoirs with a unique combination of scale, grade and exceptional flow rates that are necessary for a large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is developing and de-risking several strategic projects in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Options Multiple Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites in Saskatchewan

Brunswick Exploration Options Multiple Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites in Saskatchewan

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent to option a new highly prospective claim package, the Hanson Lake Project, located roughly 55 kilometers west of Creighton, Saskatchewan, within 2 kilometres from a major highway. This package contains four spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted within a much larger pegmatite field, none of which has been drilled.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "The Hanson Lake Project confirms the potential for hard-rock lithium deposits in Saskatchewan and this addition to our portfolio strengthens the Company's presence in Western Canada. In Saskatchewan alone, with the addition of this project, we have now acquired over 180 outcropping S-type pegmatites that are minimum 500 meters in strike length, all of which have seen minimal or no exploration work. Detailed prospecting and trenching will commence in Q2 of this year to systemically evaluate the Hanson Lake Project and rapidly advance the known spodumene-bearing pegmatites towards the drill stage."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Announces Approval of Option Agreement with Superior, Grant of Options and Closing of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Announces Approval of Option Agreement with Superior, Grant of Options and Closing of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release on December 7, 2022, it has obtained conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the option agreement, as amended on January 16, 2023, (the "Option Agreement") entered into between Quebec Pegmatite Corporation ("QPC"), a majority-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Superior Mining International Corporation ("Superior"), whereby Superior has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property"). Superior has made the initial deposit of $7,500 and confirmed it intends to exercise its Option.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Interim Filings - 2

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Interim Filings - 2

Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Drills 12.5 m of 11.17% Zinc including 6.2 m of 15.84% Zinc at Boundary Main

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Hispania Resources to Begin On-Site Preparations for Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property, Spain

Related News

Copper Investing

Quarterly Report Period Ending 31st December 2022

Resource Investing

Quarterly Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities Report For Period Ending 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report December 2022

Lithium Investing

Global Battery & Renewables Revolution

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report – December 2022

Lithium Investing

Activity Report For The Quarter Ended December 2022

×