ACME Lithium Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a term sheet with Lithium Royalty Corporation a leading battery metals royalty and streaming company. Upon closing, ACME will receive US$650,000 from the grant of project royalties on its Manitoba lithium assets and US$2,350,000 by way of non-brokered private placement . Total funding to ACME is US$3 Million or approximately CN$3,815,400. The closing ...

ACME:CC