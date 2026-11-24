Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA,OTC:ARAAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ambassador Lisa Kenna, a distinguished senior U.S. government official, as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations, effective December 7, 2026.
Ambassador Kenna brings decades of diplomatic service, most recently serving as Executive Secretary of the U.S. Department of State, one of the Department's most senior leadership positions reporting directly to Secretary Marco Rubio. Her appointment further strengthens Aclara's executive team as the Company advances its ambition to establish an independent, vertically integrated rare earth supply chain across the Americas.
Throughout her distinguished career, Ambassador Kenna has held several senior diplomatic and national security positions, including U.S. Ambassador to Peru, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Intelligence and Research, and Executive Assistant to the Secretary of State. She also served as Director for the National Security Council and held diplomatic assignments in Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, and Eswatini.
In her new role as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations, Ambassador Kenna will lead Aclara's government relations, public affairs, and geopolitical strategy, strengthening the Company's position within global critical mineral supply chains. She will play a key role in advancing strategic partnerships and engagement with governments, investors, financial institutions, and commercial partners. Her leadership will be particularly valuable as Aclara transitions from project development toward the construction and operation of its integrated rare earth platform.
Ramón Barúa, Chief Executive Officer of Aclara, commented:
"We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Lisa Kenna to Aclara. Lisa's exceptional international experience, strategic judgment, and demonstrated leadership will be invaluable in strengthening our global partnerships and building the institutional trust necessary to successfully execute our vertical integration strategy. Our ambition to build an independent and reliable, rare earth supply chain requires more than technical and operational capabilities; it demands navigating a complex international environment and aligning the interests of governments, investors, financial institutions, and commercial partners across multiple countries. Lisa will contribute her vast experience to support Aclara achieve these ambitious goals."
Ambassador Kenna will be based in Washington, D.C., and will report directly to Aclara's Chief Executive Officer, Ramón Barúa, as a member of the Company's executive leadership team.
About Aclara
Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA,OTC:ARAAF), a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earth alloys used in permanent magnets, as well as high-purity rare earth oxides, including yttrium and gadolinium, for power generation, aerospace and other high-performance applications. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earth separation plant in the United States. This facility will process super pure rare earth carbonate sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating it into individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara, through a joint venture with CAP S.A., is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP S.A.'s extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, Chile and Peru, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to: the anticipated responsibilities and contributions of Ambassador Lisa Kenna in her role as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations; the Company's ability to strengthen its relationships with governments, investors, financial institutions, customers and strategic partners; the development, financing, construction, commissioning and operation of the Company's rare earth projects in Brazil, Chile and the United States; and the Company's strategy to establish an independent, vertically integrated rare earth supply chain. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including that Ambassador Kenna will assume her responsibilities as anticipated and contribute to the execution of the Company's strategy; that no legal, regulatory or ethics-related restrictions will materially limit her activities; that the Company will be able to develop and maintain the strategic partnerships necessary to advance its projects; and that the Company's projects will be financed, developed, constructed and operated as currently planned. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risks that anticipated strategic partnerships may not materialize or develop as expected; that the Company may experience delays or challenges in obtaining necessary permits, approvals or financing; that geopolitical, regulatory or market conditions may adversely affect the Company's strategy; that Ambassador Kenna may not commence or continue in her role as anticipated, or may be subject to legal, regulatory or ethics-related restrictions on her activities as a former U.S. government official; that the Company may not be able to attract and retain key personnel; and that its projects may not be developed or operated as currently contemplated. Please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 18, 2026, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's preliminary short form prospectus dated October 19, 2026 [and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2026], each filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities laws.
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SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.