ACG Presidential Plenary to Highlight Analysis of Xifaxan Risk Reduction of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Recurrence

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Purepoint Uranium

PTU:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

ACG Presidential Plenary to Highlight Analysis of Xifaxan Risk Reduction of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Recurrence

Additional ACG presentation to focus on impact of Xifaxan on OHE rehospitalizations

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), announced that results of an analysis of Xifaxan® (rifaximin) monotherapy will be presented during a Presidential Plenary Session of The American College of Gastroenterology® 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting taking place October 25-30 in Philadelphia, PA. This post hoc analysis of data from two randomized trials evaluated the efficacy of Xifaxan monotherapy compared to lactulose monotherapy for risk reduction of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence and all-cause mortality

During ACG, Salix will also present new data on the impact of Xifaxan use on rehospitalizations following an OHE hospitalization discharge in both commercially insured and Medicare patient populations.

Two posters to be presented at the ACG meeting will also share findings for Plenvu® (polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium ascorbate, sodium sulfate, ascorbic acid, sodium chloride, and potassium chloride for oral solution) as a bowel preparation medication, including efficacy findings from colonoscopy patients who have either comorbid conditions or are taking concomitant medications that are known to impact bowel prep quality.

"These presentations at ACG 2024 can give healthcare professionals confidence that treatments from Salix have potential to improve outcomes for their patients" said Aimee Lenar, Executive Vice President, US Pharma at Bausch Health. "Bausch Health remains dedicated to pursuing life-changing solutions and continues to invest in expanding the body of evidence for our medicines today and in the future."

The complete list of Salix research and analyses to be presented at ACG 2024 is as follows:

XIFAXAN

  • Bajaj, Jasmohan S. et.al. Rifaximin Monotherapy Is More Effective Than Lactulose Monotherapy for Reducing the Risk of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (OHE) Recurrence and All-Cause Mortality: An Analysis of Two Randomized Trials

    • Presidential Plenary Session 2; Presentation #9

    • Monday, October 28, 10:06 - 10:18 AM ET

  • Jesudian, Arun B. et.al. Impact of Rifaximin Use on Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (OHE) Rehospitalizations Post Discharge from an OHE Hospitalization in Commercially and Medicare Insured Patients

    • Poster #P1162

    • Sunday, October 27, 3:30 PM - 7:00 PM ET

PLENVU

  • Cash, Brooks D. et.al. Efficacy and Safety of the 1 Liter NER1006 Bowel Preparation for Colonoscopy in Adults With Comorbid Conditions That May Impact Prep Quality

    • Poster #P3667

    • Tuesday, October 29, 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM ET

  • Poppers, David. et.al. One-Liter NER1006 Is Efficacious as a Bowel Preparation for Colonoscopy in Patients Taking Concomitant Medications Known to Impact Prep Quality

    • Poster #P3657

    • Tuesday, October 29, 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM ET

About XIFAXAN

INDICATION

XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 550 mg tablets are indicated for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence in adults and for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

  • XIFAXAN is contraindicated in patients with a hypersensitivity to rifaximin, rifamycin antimicrobial agents, or any of the components in XIFAXAN. Hypersensitivity reactions have included exfoliative dermatitis, angioneurotic edema, and anaphylaxis.

  • Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents, including XIFAXAN, and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. If CDAD is suspected or confirmed, ongoing antibiotic use not directed against C. difficile may need to be discontinued.

  • There is an increased systemic exposure in patients with severe (Child-Pugh Class C) hepatic impairment. Caution should be exercised when administering XIFAXAN to these patients.

  • Caution should be exercised when concomitant use of XIFAXAN and P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and/or OATPs inhibitors is needed. Concomitant administration of cyclosporine, an inhibitor of P-gp and OATPs, significantly increased the systemic exposure of rifaximin. In patients with hepatic impairment, a potential additive effect of reduced metabolism and concomitant P-gp inhibitors may further increase the systemic exposure to rifaximin.

  • In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions for XIFAXAN (alone or in combination with lactulose) were:

  • HE (≥10%): Peripheral edema (17%), constipation (16%), nausea (15%), fatigue (14%), insomnia (14%), ascites (13%), dizziness (13%), urinary tract infection (12%), anemia (10%), and pruritus (10%)

  • IBS-D (≥2%): Nausea (3%), ALT increased (2%)

  • INR changes have been reported in patients receiving rifaximin and warfarin concomitantly. Monitor INR and prothrombin time. Dose adjustment of warfarin may be required.

  • XIFAXAN may cause fetal harm. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Salix Pharmaceuticals at 1-800-321-4576 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

About PLENVU

INDICATION

PLENVU® (polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium ascorbate, sodium sulfate, ascorbic acid, sodium chloride, and potassium chloride for oral solution) is a prescription medication used by adults to clean the colon before a colonoscopy.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

  • Do not take PLENVU® if you have a blockage in your intestine (bowel obstruction), an opening in the wall of your stomach or intestine (bowel perforation), problems with food or fluid emptying from your stomach (gastric retention), a problem with food moving too slowly through your intestines (ileus), a very dilated large intestine, or an allergy to any of the ingredients in PLENVU®.

  • PLENVU® and other bowel preparations can cause serious side effects including loss of body fluid (dehydration) and changes in blood salts (electrolytes) in your blood. These changes can cause abnormal heartbeats that may result in death, seizures (even if you have never had a seizure), or kidney problems. Your chance of having fluid loss and changes in body salts with PLENVU® is higher if you have heart problems, kidney problems, or take water pills, high blood pressure medicine, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS).

  • Your healthcare provider may do blood tests after you take PLENVU® to check your blood for changes. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any symptoms of too much fluid loss (dehydration) including vomiting, dizziness, heart problems, kidney problems, seizures, dry mouth, urinating less often than normal; headache, or feel faint, weak, or lightheaded, especially when you stand up.

  • PLENVU® can cause ulcers of the bowel or bowel problems (ischemic colitis). Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain or rectal bleeding.

  • PLENVU® can cause serious allergic reactions that may include skin rash, itching, raised red patches on your skin (hives); swelling of the face, lips, tongue, and throat; and kidney problems.

  • The most common side effects in patients taking PLENVU® were nausea, vomiting, dehydration, and stomach pain or discomfort.

  • Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions and medicines you take, including prescription, nonprescription medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements before you take PLENVU®

These are not all the possible side effects of PLENVU®. Ask your healthcare provider for more information.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.
Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical businesses in the world and has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases for more than 30 years. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

###

Investor Contact:

Media Contacts:

Garen Sarafian

Katie Savastano

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

877-281-6642 (toll-free)

(908) 569-3692

SOURCE: Salix Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)
Salix to Present Late-Breaking Data from Phase 2 Trial of Amiselimod in Active Ulcerative Colitis at Digestive Disease Week 2024

Salix to Present Late-Breaking Data from Phase 2 Trial of Amiselimod in Active Ulcerative Colitis at Digestive Disease Week 2024

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced that they will be presenting data from its Phase 2 trial evaluating Amiselimod as treatment for active ulcerative colitis (UC). The data will be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 during the IMIBD Late Breakers and Innovations in IBD session on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Washington, D.C

"We are pleased to present late-breaking data on Amiselimod, our investigational, oral, sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator as a potential treatment for the induction of remission in UC," said Tage Ramakrishna, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and President of Research & Development, Bausch Health. "The abstract underscores our steadfast commitment to developing new and innovative therapies for patients with UC."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bausch Health Announces Updates Related to Norwich XIFAXAN Matters

Bausch Health Announces Updates Related to Norwich XIFAXAN Matters

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced certain updates related to its litigation with Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc

With respect to the April 11, 2024, decision of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, both Bausch Health and Norwich have filed petitions for panel rehearing or rehearing en banc. The Company anticipates a decision on whether a rehearing will be granted within the next three months.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

A new paradigm in electrophysiology: Medtronic receives FDA approval of Affera Mapping and Ablation System and Sphere-9 Catheter

  • First-of-its-kind, all-in-one HD-mapping and dual energy (pulsed field and radiofrequency) ablation catheter
  • Highly anticipated by electrophysiologists for its innovation and demonstrated safety and efficacy as well as improved workflow and short learning curve
  • Now with two pulsed field ablation (PFA) offerings and a portfolio of electrophysiology solutions, Medtronic is shaping the future of arrythmia treatment today

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System with Sphere-9™ Catheter, an all-in-one, high-density (HD) mapping and pulsed field (PF) and radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheter for treatment of persistent atrial fibrillation (AFib) and for RF ablation of cavotricuspid isthmus (CTI) dependent atrial flutter.

Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System

With this approval, Medtronic is now the first and only company with two PFA technologies available for patients with Afib. The PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation System, which was FDA approved in December 2023 , offers physicians a safe, single-shot solution for pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) while the Affera Sphere-9 catheter enables physician treatment flexibility with its wide area focal design and 9mm lattice tip that can used with an 8.5Fr sheath.

"The significance of this innovative technology should be underscored; Affera is a game changer for treatment of Afib and atrial flutter," said Vivek Reddy , M.D., Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. "The Affera system provides physicians with one safe, effective and efficient solution to this common and increasing problem in heart disease that needs optimized solutions for patients. With a short learning curve for experienced physicians, the possibilities are boundless for the treatment of Afib."

With a trailblazing design, the Sphere-9 catheter offers physicians the option of both PF and RF energy delivery, fully integrated with the Affera Mapping and Ablation System. The Sphere-9 catheter enhances workflow efficiency for physicians while providing excellent safety and efficacy outcomes.

"The Affera system was designed to address procedural challenges faced by the electrophysiology community while maintaining a high standard of safety and efficacy for patients. By enabling a single transeptal, zero-fluoroscopy, and zero-exchange workflow, the Sphere-9 catheter uniquely integrates both mapping and ablation technologies, offering the flexibility to use either pulsed field or radiofrequency energy," said Doron Harlev , vice president of engineering for Cardiac Ablation Solutions at Medtronic and founder of Affera. "This marks an exciting milestone for the field, with Medtronic's robust innovation pipeline poised to drive continued progress."

The approval was based on excellent results demonstrated in the pivotal SPHERE Per-AF study , an FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial, which compared the Sphere-9 catheter with the Affera Mapping and Ablation System to the conventional Thermocool SmartTouch® SF radiofrequency ablation catheter with the Carto™*3 System. The Affera Mapping and Ablation System and Sphere-9 catheter also received CE Mark in March 2023 and was approved in Australia in September 2024 . In October 2024 , Medtronic announced the start of an early feasibility study to evaluate the Sphere-9 catheter for treatment of ventricular tachycardia (VT), a cardiac arrhythmia in which the lower chamber of the heart beats abnormally fast.

"At Medtronic, we have a 75-year tradition of bringing disruptive innovation to market, guided by our mission and commitment to address the unmet needs of patients. With the approval of Affera, we are excited to bring a novel mapping and ablation solution to clinicians that is intended to make atrial fibrillation treatment safer, more effective, and more efficient," said Rebecca Seidel , president of the Cardiac Ablation Solutions business, which is part of the Medtronic Cardiovascular Portfolio. "The potential of Affera is limitless. We will continue to fulfill our commitment to innovation, including new indications, to advance cardiovascular care and improve patient outcomes."

AFib is one of the most common and undertreated heart rhythm disorders, affecting more than 60 million people worldwide. 1 Afib is a progressive disease, often beginning as paroxsymal AFib (presents intermittently) and progressing to persistent (lasts for more than 7+ days without stopping). As the disease progresses, the risk of serious complications including heart failure, stroke and risk of death increases 2-5 .

For more information on Affera and the Sphere-9 catheter, visit Medtronic.com.

About Medtronic  
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

References

  1. Roth GA, Mensah GA, Johnson CO et al. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risk Factors, 1990-2019: Update From the GBD 2019 Study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2020;76:2982-3021.
  2. Miyasaka Y, Barnes ME, Bailey KR, et al. Mortality trends in patients diagnosed with first atrial fibrillation: a 21-year community-based study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2007;49:986-92.
  3. Hindricks G, Potpara T, Dagres N, et al. 2020 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of atrial fibrillation developed in collaboration with the European Association of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS). Eur Heart J 2020.
  4. Wolf PA , Abbott RD, Kannel WB. Atrial fibrillation as an independent risk factor for stroke: the Framingham Study. Stroke 1991;22:983-8.
  5. Lubitz SA, Moser C, Sullivan L, et al. Atrial fibrillation patterns and risks of subsequent stroke, heart failure, or death in the community. J Am Heart Assoc 2013;2:e000126

Dr. Reddy is a paid consultant for Medtronic.
*Thermocool SmartTouch and Carto are trademarks of Biosense Webster, Inc.

Contacts:


Leslie Williamson

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-612-227-5099

+1-763-505-4626

Sphere-9™ Catheter

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-paradigm-in-electrophysiology-medtronic-receives-fda-approval-of-affera-mapping-and-ablation-system-and-sphere-9-catheter-302286602.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Bike Donation Brightens School Year

Medtronic employees surprised 200 students in Columbia Heights with new bikes. Hundreds of Medtronic volunteers built the bikes, which were later donated to the students along with bike locks, and helmets. This effort is one of many that continue the legacy of Medtronic's founder, Earl Bakken, who grew up in Columbia Heights and inspired employees to contribute to their communities and create lasting change

Learn more about how employees' commitment to giving back makes an impact across communities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces Approval of Minjuvi® in Mexico

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Mexican affiliate, Grupo Biotoscana de Especialidad S.A. de C.V. has obtained regulatory approval by COFEPRIS, the Mexican health regulatory agency, for Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide followed by Minjuvi ® monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

DLBCL is the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, presenting an aggressive clinical profile. While a significant number of patients can be cured with standard front-line therapy, many will develop refractory disease or relapse following an initial response, and these individuals are often ineligible for ASCT. Such patients face a very poor prognosis, emphasizing the need for treatment options to improve their outcomes 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Control Bionics

Significant Increase in Revenue from Faster NDIS Approvals and Launch of New Leasing Programs

Control Bionics Limited (ASX: CBL) is pleased to report a significant improvement in NDIS approvals alongside the successful launch of our long-term leasing program for the Trilogy system.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 296868. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials." A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Placement to Raise $1 Million

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

Drilling Underway at Link Zone, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

gold investing

Placement to Raise $1 Million

uranium investing

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

Gold Investing

Drilling Underway at Link Zone, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

rare earth investing

Strategic Copper and Gold Alliance for Tennant Creek

Gold Investing

Tartana Positive Metallurgical Copper Testwork

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

×