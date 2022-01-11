Life Science News Investing News
ACELYRIN, INC., a biopharma company focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates, today announced the appointment of Melanie Gloria BSN, as the company's chief operating officer . In this role, Ms. Gloria will oversee business operations across the company. A former oncology nurse, Ms. ...

- ACELYRIN, INC., a biopharma company focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates, today announced the appointment of Melanie Gloria BSN, as the company's chief operating officer (COO). In this role, Ms. Gloria will oversee business operations across the company.

A former oncology nurse, Ms. Gloria has two decades' experience in the biotechnology industry having led a variety of research and development (R&D) functions. She is an experienced people leader who has managed large, diverse teams that achieved global approvals for blockbuster and life-saving therapies at Abbott (NYSE:ABT), ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP). Before joining ACELYRIN, she was senior vice president of development operations at Horizon.

"On behalf of the entire ACELYRIN leadership team, I am delighted to welcome Melanie as our chief operating officer. She joins us with a strong operational background and has led a variety of R&D functions in multiple therapeutic areas," said Shao-Lee Lin , M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of ACELYRIN. "Her business operations, healthcare, and leadership experience will benefit ACELYRIN and our patients as we pursue our vision of bringing life-changing therapies to those with serious diseases."

"I am thrilled to join ACELYRIN and this team of passionate colleagues as we work together to change patients' lives with innovative drug therapies," said Ms. Gloria. "I look forward to working with Shao-Lee, our board, and leadership team to build our organization and drive growth for our company and our investors. In addition to business strategy and operations and R&D, I'm passionate about mentoring and supporting others to achieve their highest aspirations. The culture of 'Courageous Caring' at ACELYRIN offers the ideal environment for this style of leadership."

Ms. Gloria's leadership experience in business operations and clinical development spans multiple therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, immunology, inflammation, ophthalmology, oncology, virology, and women's health. Throughout her career at Abbott, AbbVie, and Horizon, she has enabled global approvals of therapies including HUMIRA®, Viekera Pak®, Mavyret®, Skyrizi®, Rinvoq®, TEPEZZA®, and ORILISSA®.

Ms. Gloria was named one of PharmaVOICE's 100 Most Inspiring People, received the Crain's Notable Women in Health Care award, and is a Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Luminary award recipient. She serves on the board of directors for Lake County Haven, an organization that empowers homeless women and their children to achieve permanent, independent living. She received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Illinois, Chicago .

About ACELYRIN
ACELYRIN, INC. is a biopharma company focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates and leveraging its expertise to rapidly advance these medicines to patients. For more information, please visit www.acelyrin.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acelyrin-appoints-melanie-gloria-as-chief-operating-officer-301456543.html

SOURCE ACELYRIN

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVie ABBV Biotech Investing
ABBV

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading... Show less

AbbVie Confirms Guidance of Greater Than $15 Billion in Combined Risk-Adjusted Sales for Rinvoq and Skyrizi in 2025

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) is confirming prior revenue guidance of greater than $15 billion in combined Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Skyrizi (risankizumab) risk-adjusted sales in 2025. ABBVie now expects 2025 risk-adjusted sales of greater than $7.5 billion for Rinvoq and greater than $7.5 billion for Skyrizi. The new Rinvoq sales guidance is the result of lower expected Rinvoq sales in the U.S. following the recent label updates in approved indications, partially offset by higher anticipated sales in international markets, as well as higher anticipated global sales in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis following positive Phase 3 study readouts. The updated Skyrizi sales guidance is based on continued strong performance in psoriasis.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices

Keep reading... Show less
Wellteq Chairman Appointed to the Order of Canada for Leadership in Digital Health

Wellteq Chairman Appointed to the Order of Canada for Leadership in Digital Health

  • Dr. Peter W. Vaughan, CM, CD, MA, MD, MPH, ICD.D, Chairman of the Board of Directors at WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has been appointed to the Order of Canada.
  • Recognised by the Governor General of Canada "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health"
  • Digital Health market size projected at nearly 25% CAGR from 2019 to become a US$660 billion industry by 2025 (Statistica Research - July 2021)

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCBB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or "Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce the Company's Chairman, Dr Peter Vaughan, has been appointed to the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada.

The Governor General cited the appointment of Dr Vaughan "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health".

Keep reading... Show less

BioAtla Announces Clinical Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Study Mecbotamab Vedotin and Ozuriftamab Vedotin in Combination with Opdivo® for Treatment of Solid Tumors

BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to investigate BioAtla's two lead CAB-ADC candidates, BA3011 and BA3021, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy Opdivo ® (nivolumab).

Keep reading... Show less

AMGEN AND BIOLABS LA AT THE LUNDQUIST INSTITUTE ANNOUNCE THAT KARMA BIOTECHNOLOGIES WILL RECEIVE THE SECOND AMGEN GOLDEN TICKET

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and BioLabs LA at the Lundquist Institute today announced that Karma Biotechnologies has been awarded the second Amgen Golden Ticket in Southern California . Karma Biotechnologies will receive one year of lab space at BioLabs LA at the Lundquist Institute (TLI) as well as additional facility benefits and connections to Amgen's scientific and business leaders.

The  Amgen Golden Ticket winner was chosen by an internal team of Amgen scientific leaders at a virtual pitch event. Five finalists pitched their business plans before Amgen's internal committee that evaluated the strength and novelty of their scientific rationale, subject matter expertise and business plan viability. This is the second of three Amgen Golden Tickets to be awarded through 2023 to help accelerate life science start-ups in Southern California .

Keep reading... Show less

Gilead Announces Clinical Trial Collaborations With Merck to Evaluate Trodelvy® in Combination With KEYTRUDA® in First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced it has entered into two clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements with Merck (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) to evaluate the combination of Gilead's Trop-2 targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Trodelvy ® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) and Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) in first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). As part of the collaboration, Merck will sponsor a global Phase 3 clinical trial of Trodelvy in combination with KEYTRUDA as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic NSCLC. Additionally, the companies recently established an agreement whereby Gilead will sponsor a Phase 2 signal-seeking study evaluating combinations that include pembrolizumab in first-line NSCLC.

"We're excited to broaden our clinical collaborations with Merck to investigate Trodelvy in combination with KEYTRUDA in another cancer where there is tremendous need for novel combinations to help improve patient outcomes," said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. "This partnership builds on our ambition of providing alternatives to traditional chemotherapy with Trodelvy containing regimens across some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers."

Keep reading... Show less

Century Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter into a Strategic Collaboration to Develop iPSC-derived Allogeneic Cell Therapies

Collaboration brings together Century's industry leading iPSC-derived allogeneic cell therapy platform with Bristol Myers Squibb's expertise in cell therapy and oncology drug development

First two programs include a program in acute myeloid leukemia and a program in multiple myeloma, which could incorporate either the iNK or a gamma delta iT platform

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×