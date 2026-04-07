Ace Hardware Joins Uber Eats to Expand Local, On-Demand Delivery for Customers Nationwide

From spring gardening supplies to last-minute home repairs, customers can now shop from 3,700+ Ace Hardware stores for on-demand delivery through Uber Eats

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Ace Hardware, the world's largest hardware cooperative, today announced a new partnership that will bring over 3,700 Ace Hardware locations across all 50 states to the UBER Eats platform. Together, Ace's neighborhood footprint and UBER's delivery technology make it even easier for consumers to shop for home improvement essentials with just a few taps. Live today, customers can shop their neighborhood Ace Hardware on the UBER Eats app for convenient on-demand or scheduled delivery.

"Ace is built on a network of locally-owned stores that are deeply rooted in the communities they serve, and partnering with Uber allows us to meet our customers wherever they are," said Bill Kiss, Head of Digital at Ace Hardware. "Whether they're tackling a last-minute project or planning ahead, our customers now have greater access to fast, flexible solutions for getting the products they need delivered right to their doorstep."

The partnership demonstrates Uber Eats' continued commitment to expanding selection beyond food delivery into everyday retail categories, including home improvement, beauty, electronics, and more. In 2025, Uber Eats welcomed more than a thousand new retailers around the world and more than 50,000 retail locations across the U.S. alone to its platform.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to Uber Eats for more than just meals. They rely on us for a variety of essentials, from paint supplies, to mulch for the garden, to the tools needed to kick off a weekend yard cleanup," said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail for Uber in North America. "We're proud to welcome Ace Hardware's extensive network and loyal customers to our platform as we continue to expand the selection available to shoppers on Uber Eats."

How It Works

Getting what you need from Ace Hardware on Uber Eats is simple:

  1. Open the Uber Eats app and navigate to "Home & DIY."
  2. Select your nearest Ace location and browse a wide selection of home and hardware products.
  3. Add items to your cart, choose your delivery time (on-demand or scheduled), and check out.
  4. Track your delivery in real-time, from the store to your door.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,800 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to over 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com .

Uber Press Contact : press@uber.com

Ace Hardware Press Contact : media@acehardware.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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