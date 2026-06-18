Accenture Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Accenture delivers solid revenues, strong profitability and EPS growth, and robust free cash flow; Company now expects full-year fiscal 2026 revenue growth to be 3% to 4% in local currency, or 4% to 5% excluding an estimated 1% impact from U.S. federal business

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended May 31, 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618029271/en/

All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2025, unless noted otherwise.

Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet

"Accenture delivered a strong third-quarter, with broad-based revenue growth, a 9% increase in EPS, and $8.2 billion returned to shareholders year-to-date. Demand for large scale reinvention remains strong—104 quarterly client bookings of $100 million or more year-to-date, up 13%—and we are seeing more large-scale AI transformation programs, while executing our strategy to capture new areas of growth. Our agreement to acquire a majority stake in Dragos and all of runZero and NetRise, leaders in OT Security, is the type of move that defines our strategy: it is expanding our addressable market, creating a new platform-led growth opportunity, and is positioning Accenture at the center of one of the most critical cybersecurity challenges our clients face."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Key Metrics

  • New bookings of $19.3 billion, compared to $19.7 billion in Q3 FY25
  • Revenues of $18.7 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion, 6% in U.S. dollars and 3% in local currency
  • Operating margin expansion of 20 basis points to 17.0%
  • Diluted earnings per share increase of 9% to $3.80
  • Free cash flow of $3.6 billion
  • Total cash returned to shareholders of $2.2 billion, reflecting $1.2 billion in repurchases or redemptions of 6.0 million shares, and cash dividend payments of $1.0 billion, or $1.63 per share, a 10% increase

Fiscal 2026 Business Outlook Highlights

  • Company now expects full-year revenue growth to be 3% to 4% in local currency. Excluding an estimated 1% impact from its U.S. federal business, company now expects revenue growth to be 4% to 5% in local currency
  • Now expects full-year GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $13.38 to $13.50, a 10% to 11% increase; now expects full-year adjusted 1 earnings per share to be in the range of $13.78 to $13.90, a 7% to 8% increase
  • Continues to expect free cash flow to be in the range of $10.8 billion to $11.5 billion

1 Adjusted financial measures presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude business optimization costs recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 as further described in this release.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Accenture will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. To participate in the teleconference, please dial +1 (877) 883-0383 [+1 (412) 317 6061 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 7609661 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at accenture.com . A replay will be available on this website following the call.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .

Cliff Angelo
Accenture Media Relations
+1 512 732 5659
cliff.angelo@accenture.com

Alexia Quadrani
Accenture Investor Relations
+1 917 452 8542
alexia.quadrani@accenture.com

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