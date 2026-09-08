Accenture Appoints Emma Chalwin as Chief Marketing Officer

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the appointment of Emma Chalwin as Chief Marketing Officer, effective October 1, 2026. Chalwin will oversee the global marketing and communications organizations and report to Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet.
Chalwin joins Accenture from Workday, Inc., where she was Chief Marketing Officer with responsibility for building the brand and driving customer demand in markets around the world. Prior to Workday, she held senior marketing leadership roles at Salesforce, Adobe, McAfee, and Macrovision.
Chalwin brings more than 30 years of global marketing leadership experience and is recognized for helping organizations translate complex technology innovation into compelling market narratives that strengthen customer engagement, build market relevance and drive sustainable growth through periods of significant business and technology change.
"I am delighted to welcome Emma to Accenture," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. "Emma is a proven growth leader who understands how to turn breakthrough technologies into compelling client value and commercial impact. As Accenture leads in the reinvention of business through AI, her ability to connect brand, demand and sales will help us bring our innovation and the measurable results we deliver for clients to more organizations around the world."
"Accenture is one of the world's most admired companies, and I am truly honored to build on the legacy of its brand at a time when organizations are reimagining growth in the age of AI," said Chalwin. "This is an extraordinary opportunity to help shape Accenture's next chapter of reinvention, building market influence, driving demand and deepening client relationships. I'm excited to harness the power of AI while keeping human connection at the heart of everything we do."
Chalwin has been recognized among the world's leading marketing executives, including Forbes' World's Most Influential CMOs list. She has also been included on the B2B CMO 100 and Chief's New Era of Leadership lists and is a member of the Fortune Most Powerful Women network.
About Accenture
Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .
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Aleks Vujanic
Accenture
aleks.vujanic@accenture.com