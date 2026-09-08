VanadiumCorp Completes Rock Chip Sampling Program at its Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project; 53 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire Sept. 8, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | OTCQB: VRBFF | FSE: NWN) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a rock chip sampling program at its wholly-owned Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project, located in the Chibougamau Mining District of Québec.
The program was carried out by Explo-Logik Inc. of Val-d'Or, Québec. The objective of the work was to collect modern geological and geochemical data over selected sectors of the Lac Doré Complex in order to update the geological interpretation of the property and assist in prioritizing future exploration and development work.
Rock Chip Sampling Program
A total of 53 rock chip samples were collected from targeted prospective sectors within the property's principal anorthosite and gabbro units, which host the vanadiferous magnetite horizons that are the focus of the Company's work at Lac Doré. Sample sites were selected to provide representative coverage of mapped lithologies and structural settings across the sampled sectors.
All collected samples have been submitted to AGAT Laboratories, an independent, accredited analytical laboratory, for sample preparation and multi-element analysis, including vanadium, iron and titanium. Results are expected to contribute to the Company's ongoing assessment of priority target areas and to the updating of geological models for the property.
"Lac Doré remains the cornerstone of our critical minerals strategy, and this program adds modern, systematic sample coverage to a property with a long exploration history," said Kristien Davenport, President, CEO and Director of VanadiumCorp. "The 53 rock chip samples collected will help us refine our geological interpretation of the vanadium-iron-titanium horizons and focus our next phase of work on the highest-priority sectors."
The Chibougamau Mining District is a well-established mining region known for its vanadium, iron, titanium, gold, copper and other critical mineral occurrences. VanadiumCorp believes that the application of modern exploration techniques to historically explored properties may provide opportunities to identify and refine new exploration targets.
The Company will provide further updates once analytical results have been received, reviewed, and interpreted by its technical team. As disclosed in the Company's news release dated Aug. 18, 2026, VanadiumCorp also completed a 314-sample soil geochemical survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property, with results pending.
Maps and figures illustrating the Lac Doré rock chip sample locations will be available on the Company's website at www.vanadiumcorp.com.
Technical Disclosure & QA/QC
The field exploration program was managed by Explo-Logik Inc. of Val-d'Or, Québec. All samples were submitted to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Québec, an independent accredited analytical laboratory, for sample preparation and analytical testing.
Lac Doré Property (Vanadium-Iron-Titanium): Rock chip samples will be analyzed for vanadium, iron, titanium and associated elements using industry-standard analytical methods, including ICP-OES/ICP-MS determinations following appropriate sample digestion procedures. Selected samples returning elevated values may be subject to additional analytical testing, including sodium peroxide (Na₂O₂) fusion methods, to ensure accurate determination of vanadium and related elements.
The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program included the systematic insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blanks and duplicate samples into the sample stream. Analytical data are reviewed through established QA/QC procedures to monitor accuracy, precision and potential contamination.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, P.Geo. (OGQ No. 10664), Vice President of Explo-Logik Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Explo-Logik Inc.
Explo-Logik Inc., headquartered in Val-d'Or, Québec, provides geological consulting, field services, project management, and exploration support to mining companies operating throughout Québec and Eastern Canada. The firm has extensive experience executing exploration programs across a wide range of commodities and geological environments.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. is advancing critical minerals and precious metals projects in Québec, including its flagship Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project, the Iron-T Project, and the Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property. The Company is pursuing a disciplined, staged approach to exploration and development while supporting North American critical mineral supply chains.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Kristien Davenport
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel: 778-719-4366
Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com
Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the receipt, interpretation and significance of analytical results from AGAT Laboratories, the potential for additional analytical testing of selected samples, and the Company's future exploration plans, geological modelling and target prioritization at Lac Doré.
Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, delays in the receipt of analytical results, results that differ materially from expectations, the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration, and the Company's ability to fund and complete planned exploration programs.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
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