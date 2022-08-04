Gold Investing News

Aben Resources Ltd.(TSX-V: ABN)(OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $211,500 (the "Placement").

The Company has allotted and issued 6,042,857 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.035 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferable warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two (2) years at a price of CAD $0.05 per share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Placement towards general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring December 5, 2022. The Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a well-funded Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

"Jim Pettit"
______________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications
Aben Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-416-2978
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information

