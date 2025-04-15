Aben Minerals Ltd. to Change Name to Aben Gold Corp.

Aben Minerals Ltd. to Change Name to Aben Gold Corp.

Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: R26 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that it is proceeding with a name change from Aben Minerals Ltd. to Aben Gold Corp.

The Company's share capitalization and trading symbol will remain the same.

The name change is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company shall issue a subsequent news release confirming the effective date of the name change.

The Company purchased the domain rights to www.abengold.com and www.abengold.ca, the Company's website url will be www.abengold.com upon completion and approval.

About Aben Minerals:

Aben Minerals is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project. Aben Minerals also owns 100% of the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and shares claims borders with Skeena's KSP Project, and Seabridge Gold's Iskut Project.

The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 23.2 million shares outstanding.

Twitter

LinkedIn

For further information on Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ), visit our Company's website at www.abenminerals.com .

ABEN MINERALS LTD.

"Riley Trimble"

______________________
Riley Trimble  
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Minerals Ltd.
Riley Trimble, President & CEO
Telephone: 604-639-3852
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information. 


Primary Logo
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Aben ResourcesABM:CCTSXV:ABMBattery Metals Investing
ABM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Aben Minerals Commences Technical Report at Forrest Kerr

        Aben Minerals Commences Technical Report at Forrest Kerr
    
Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: R26 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Forrest Kerr Project, in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.
 The author of the report is North Mountain Geosciences located in Smithers, BC. Our objective with commencing a technical report on the project is for two fundamental motives. One, collect and combine all of the exploration work and data to help determine future work programs and areas of interest on the project. And two, provide management with a fair market value for the project. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

        Collaboration with DuPont Water Solutions to Test Lithium Processing Technology
    
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL), an innovative sustainable lithium developer in Chile, is collaborating with DuPont Water Solutions, a business unit of DuPont, to test lithium processing technology. 
Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Completes Maiden Drill Program and Commences Further Geophysics at the Radar Project

        SAGA Metals Completes Maiden Drill Program and Commences Further Geophysics at the Radar Project
    
Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, announces the final batch of core from the Company's maiden drill program at the Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) project has been shipped for analysis to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario. The 2,200m of core was cut, sampled and separated into three batches and sent to the lab in approximately two-week intervals. SAGA anticipates receiving the assay results throughout the month of May providing a steady stream of information that can be analyzed and interpreted by the geological team with modeling of the mineralization and geochemistry.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Reinstatement to Quotation

        Reinstatement to Quotation
    
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation
Download the PDF here.
HMW Phase 1 Funding & Offtake Secured with US Based Partner

        HMW Phase 1 Funding & Offtake Secured with US Based Partner
    
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced HMW Phase 1 Funding & Offtake Secured with US Based Partner
Download the PDF here.
Progress update - Ambient Noise Tomography Survey - Lac Dore deposit

        Progress update - Ambient Noise Tomography Survey - Lac Dore deposit
    
 (TheNewswire) 
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 14, 2025, VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) VanadiumCorp (the "Company") engaged CAUR Technologies December 2024 to conduct an Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey to characterize the Lac Doré deposit located on VanadiumCorp's property near Chibougamau, Quebec. Ambient Noise Tomography is a passive technique that records ambient vibrations using seismic sensors. This method allows for the modelling of underground structures and provides detailed information on S-wave velocities.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Suspension from Quotation

        Suspension from Quotation
    
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Suspension from Quotation
Download the PDF here.
Latest News
More News
Latest Press Releases

        Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results
    

        Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties
    

        Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL
    

        Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties
    
Related News
Gold Investing

        US Capital Gains Tax Guide for Gold and Silver Investors
    
Gold Investing

        Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,300 for First Time
    
Gold Investing

        What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
    
Tech Investing

        Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results
    
Copper Investing

        Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties
    
Copper Investing

        Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL
    
Copper Investing

        Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties
    
×