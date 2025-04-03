Abcourt Closes Initial Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,668,040

NOT   FOR   DISTRIBUTION   TO   U.S.   NEWS   WIRE   SERVICES   OR   DISSEMINATION   IN   THE   UNITED   STATES.

Abcourt Mines Inc. (" Abcourt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private, for gross proceeds of $1,668,040 (the " Offering ") from the sale of the following:

  • 2,300,000 units of the Corporation (the " Units ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds $115,000 from the sale of Units; and
  • 25,884,000 common shares of the Corporation that qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income   Tax   Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation   Act (Québec) (each, a " FT   Share ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $1,553,040 from the sale of FT Shares.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Corporation (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share at any time on or before April 3, 2028, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for the exploration and advancement of the Corporation's Flordin and Sleeping Giant gold projects, which are located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec, as well as for working capital purposes and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid finder's fees of $1,051,20 in cash and $91,051.20 in common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per common share, and issued 1,535,040 Warrants to arm's length third parties who assisted the Corporation by introducing subscribers to the Offering.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing date of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities law, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT   ABCOURT   MINES   INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T : (819) 768-2857
Email: phamelin@abcourt.com
Dany   Cenac   Robert,   Investor   Relations
Reseau   ProMarket   Inc.
T : (514) 722-2276, poste 456
Email : dany.cenac- robert@reseaupromarket.com

FORWARD-LOOKING   STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectation of the Corporation with respect to the use of proceeds raised under the Offering, are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward- looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Abcourt Mines Inc.ABI:CATSXV:ABIGold Investing
ABI:CA
The Conversation (0)

Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc is a gold producer and Canadian exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of mining properties. The company's operating segment include Mining site in production; Prospection and development and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Mining site in production segment.

Reko Diq JV Shareholders Approve Project, Select Fluor as EPCM

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The Reko Diq Joint Venture shareholders have approved the project's updated Feasibility Study and conditionally approved the associated Phase 1 development capital subject to the closing of up to $3 billion limited recourse project financing, allowing the project to advance with major works in 2025, while maintaining the target for first production by the end of 2028.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Phillip Magness, US flag.

Phillip Magness: Did Trump's Tariffs Just Supercharge a Recession?

Dr. Phillip Magness of the Independent Institute discusses the impact of US President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs, outlining their potential effects on the economy and stock market.

"This could be the event that supercharges us into a recession — it could be the major trigger," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Christopher Aaron, stock chart.

Christopher Aaron: Key Ratio Now in Gold's Favor, Stocks to Grind Lower

Christopher Aaron, founder of iGoldAdvisor and Elite Private Placements, discusses a key signal from the Dow-to-gold ratio, saying a multi-decade trend in favor of stocks has been broken.

This is only the fourth time this situation has played out in the last 125 years.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets on table with a blurred financial chart in the background.

Gold Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review

The price of gold rose to staggering new highs in Q1, gaining nearly 20 percent during the period.

Its strong performance has come on the back of global financial market uncertainty following Donald Trump's inauguration as US president. His administration's sweeping changes have created chaos and benefited gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in stacks.

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2025

The price of gold is setting record highs in 2025 as Trump’s global tariff war sparks fresh uncertainty into the markets.

For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) give investors a relatively easy way to get exposure to physical gold without having to worry about the extra hassle of buying and storing the metal — not to mention insuring it. Gold ETFs can also track a basket of gold-focused stocks, allowing investors to spread risk instead of betting on individual companies.

Keep reading...Show less
One kilogram gold bars spilling out of safe in central bank vault.

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves

Global central banks own about 17 percent of all the gold ever mined, with reserves topping 37,755 metric tons (MT) at the end of 2024. They acquired the vast majority after becoming net buyers of the metal in 2010.

Central banks purchase gold for a number of reasons: to mitigate risk, to hedge against inflation and to promote economic stability. Increased concerns over another global financial crisis have as expected led central banks once again to build up their gold reserves.

In a mid-2024 survey, the World Gold Council (WGC) said that 81 percent of the central bankers it polled expect global gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months. The precious metal’s “long-term store of value” as a guiding factor in gold purchases was cited by 42 percent of respondents.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

PH Govt confirms MMCI’s Financial Capability, MPSA Now Permanent

Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Preliminary Economic Assessment Tanbreez Project

Related News

Copper Investing

PH Govt confirms MMCI’s Financial Capability, MPSA Now Permanent

Tech Investing

Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Base Metals Investing

Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Battery Metals Investing

Preliminary Economic Assessment Tanbreez Project

Precious Metals Investing

AUE to start diamond drilling at Boundiali South tenement

Energy Investing

Alpha Test Program 6 Continues to Deliver Improved Results

Battery Metals Investing

First Production of Lithium Carbonate

×