AbbVie to Host Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its full-year and fourth-quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, before the market opens. AbbVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time. It will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.AbbVie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

- Approval is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 pivotal clinical trial in which RINVOQ delivered rapid and meaningful disease control, meeting the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1 - RINVOQ is the first and only Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved to...
AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

- Oral presentations highlight efficacy and safety outcomes from the upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) clinical trial program in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and investigational use of linaclotide (LINZESS ® ) in treating functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6...
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin...
Large pharmaceutical pill with gold dollar sign in the middle. Stock tickers and charts in the background.

Top 5 Small-cap Pharma Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Today's pharmaceutical stocks are facing the challenges of government-imposed drug price caps, waning demand for COVID-19 vaccines and global stock market upheaval.However, the industry's major underlying drivers — higher rates of cancer and chronic disease — are still at play and not expected...
Canada maple leaves on left and pharmaceutical pills in red and blue on right.

5 Best-performing Canadian Pharma Stocks (Updated January 2026)

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical landscape is diverse and dynamic.Canadian drug companies are working to discover and develop major innovations amidst an increasingly competitive global landscape. Rising technologies such as artificial intelligence are...
Various colorful pills and tablets scattered from a brown bottle on a blue background.

Pharma Market Forecast: Top Trends for Pharma in 2026

The pharmaceutical sector is entering 2026 at a critical juncture. While recent initial public offering (IPO) performance has been stellar, with pharma firms claiming five of the top 10 IPO returns this year, the outlook next year is dominated by significant investment headwinds. Large,...
InMed Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today confirmed that, at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders...
InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Commercial Business

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today released the following statement.Recently, H.R. 5371, the "Continuing...
Thian Chew, CEO of Invion

Invion Advances Global Strategy With New Licencing Agreement

Invion (ASX:IVX) has taken a major step forward with a new global licencing agreement that streamlines its rights across key cancer and infectious disease programs. The move gives the company a clearer path to advance its Photosoft technology, expand market opportunities and strengthen...

