AbbVie reaches agreement with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance for ELAHERE® in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

AbbVie reaches agreement with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance for ELAHERE® in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

  • Ovarian cancer is the leading cause of death from gynecological cancers in Canada. 1
  • ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine) offers a targeted treatment option for Canadians living with FRα-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, where significant needs remain.2,3
  • The agreement marks an important milestone toward public reimbursement of ELAHERE® in Canada, with provincial and territorial listing decisions to follow.

AbbVie is pleased to announce that negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) have successfully been completed for ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine for injection), and that a Letter of Intent (LOI) has been signed by both parties.

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Ovarian cancer is the leading cause of death from gynecological cancers in Canada.1 In 2026, an estimated 3,000 individuals were diagnosed. Most are diagnosed at an advanced stage, and many eventually develop platinum-resistant disease, a difficult-to-treat form of the disease that can leave women with limited treatment options.4 

The burden of ovarian cancer is also a women's health equity issue. Women across Canada rely on having equitable access to meaningful advances in care, regardless of where they live. Continued collaboration across the healthcare system will be important to help translate innovation into timely access for eligible patients.

ELAHERE® represents an important innovation for this patient population. It is the first novel targeted monotherapy to demonstrate statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival compared to single agent chemotherapy alone for FRα-positive patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.2

ELAHERE® is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) indicated for the treatment of folate receptor-alpha (FRα) positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens.2,3 

The conclusion of pCPA negotiations represents an important milestone in the reimbursement process and brings eligible women one step closer to potential access to ELAHERE® through provincial and territorial public drug plans.

Following the completion of pCPA negotiations, AbbVie looks forward to continued collaboration with provincial and territorial governments and other key stakeholders to support timely and equitable public reimbursement of ELAHERE® for individuals with FRα-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

Statements

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement with AbbVie for ELAHERE® for the treatment of people with FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian, fallopian tube, or peritoneal cancer. This is a testament to our shared, unwavering commitment to supporting the accessibility and affordability of clinically effective treatments for people who need them."
– Mauro Chies, Chief Executive Officer at the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA).

"For women living with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, time matters. The completion of pCPA negotiations is an encouraging step forward and brings eligible patients closer to accessing a new treatment through public drug plans. We remain committed to continued collaboration with stakeholders to help support timely provincial and territorial listings and equitable access to treatment for women across Canada."  
– Tania Vrionis, CEO of Ovarian Cancer Canada

"Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer remains challenging to treat, and options for women living with this disease have historically been limited. Progress towards access to innovative therapies is essential to translating scientific advancements into meaningful benefits for patients and their families."
– Dr. Shannon Salvador, Past President, of the Society of Gynecologic Oncologists of Canada, Associate Professor at McGill University, and Director of the Gynecologic Oncology Subspecialty Residency Program.

"Every woman with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer deserves timely access to promising new treatment options. We thank our partners in the oncology community for understanding the urgency and celebrate this critical step forward for these women and their families."
– Tanu Misra, Vice-President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

About Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is the leading cause of death from gynecological cancers in Canada.1 In 2026, an estimated 3,000 individuals were diagnosed. Most are diagnosed at an advanced stage and treated with surgery followed by platinum-based chemotherapy. However, many eventually develop platinum-resistant disease, a form of the disease that is difficult to treat.3 

About ELAHERE® 1
ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine) was approved by Health Canada in August 2025 and is a first-in-class ADC comprising a folate receptor alpha-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin inhibitor designed to kill the targeted cancer cells. ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine for injection) as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult individuals with folate receptor-alpha (FRα) positive, platinum resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens. Please consult the ELAHERE® Product Monograph at. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-com2/ca/en/documents/products/elahere-pm-en.pdf

About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potentially breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 35 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. 

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology and neuroscience – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow AbbVie in Canada on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

_____________________________________
1 Brenner DR, Gillis J, Demers AA, et al.  Projected estimates of cancer in Canada in 2026. CMAJ. 2026;198(14):E526-E534. doi: 10.1503/cmaj.252152.
2 ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine for injection) Product Monograph. AbbVie Corporation. Available at: https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/ELAHERE_PM_EN.pdf
3 ELAHERE® Final Reimbursement Recommendation. Available at: https://www.cda-amc.ca/sites/default/files/DRR/2025/PC0394-Elahere_Recommendation.pdf
4 Wang L, Wang X, Zhu X, et al. Drug resistance in ovarian cancer: from mechanism to clinical trial. Mol Cancer. 2024; 23(1):66. doi.org/10.1186/s12943-024-01967-3

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/21/c0666.html

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