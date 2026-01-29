AbbVie Launches Love in Mind to Spotlight the Emotional Impact of Migraine on Romantic Relationships

AbbVie Launches Love in Mind to Spotlight the Emotional Impact of Migraine on Romantic Relationships

  • ~3 out of 4 respondents said migraine attacks have stood in the way of romantic relationships, according to new Harris Poll survey
  • Wife, mother, country music star, and entrepreneur Jessie James Decker shares her personal experience living with migraine
  • Love in Mind encourages candid conversations about migraine with healthcare providers to develop a personalized care plan

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today the launch of Love in Mind™, an educational initiative that seeks to elevate the conversation about the emotional impact of living with migraine, beyond the physical symptoms, with a focus on dating and romantic relationships. Migraine is more than just a headache. It is an underdiagnosed, undertreated neurological disease that can cause debilitating pain affecting nearly 40 million Americans.1,2

When Migraine Meets Romance

The Love in Mind survey,3 conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of AbbVie, took a closer look at how migraine can affect the emotional, social, and romantic lives of 606 adults living with the disease. A few of the key survey findings include:   

  • Most survey respondents (89%) agreed* it's hard to feel present in a romantic relationship when experiencing a migraine attack; a reminder that migraine can extend beyond physical symptoms.
  • Love often takes a rain check. More than half (51%) of survey respondents have cancelled or rescheduled a date due to migraine attacks. On average, they have done so eight times in the past twelve months.
  • Behind closed doors, the struggle to maintain intimacy can be a challenge. Of those surveyed, 78% of respondents agreed* they sometimes try to push past the pain of migraine attacks to be more physically intimate.

*Agree responses include both "strongly agree" and "somewhat agree."

"These survey results highlight how migraine can extend beyond the physical to affect the relationships and moments that matter most, including how we pursue relationships, maintain connection, and view ourselves as romantic partners," said Aubrey Adams, PhD, therapeutic area head, migraine, medical affairs, AbbVie. "Understanding and acknowledging these impacts is an important part of managing migraine. Open conversations with a healthcare provider about how migraine truly affects daily life – relationships, confidence, and sense of self – can be a meaningful step toward comprehensive care."

Country Music Star and Entrepreneur Jessie James Decker Pulls Back the Curtain on Living with Migraine

Jessie James Decker remembers having what she now knows as migraine symptoms as early as middle school before receiving an official diagnosis years later. Beyond the physical symptoms, she has first-hand experience with the emotional toll migraine can have on relationships and is passionate about sharing her migraine story and spreading awareness to help others.

"I want to be fully present, but with migraine, that's not always easy. I remember powering through the pain of migraine to attend my husband's football games, despite knowing the lights and noise would trigger me, because I didn't want to feel like I was missing special moments," said Jessie. "Over the years, I've been completely honest with my doctor about how my migraine affects the moments that matter most to me so we can continue to fine-tune my management plan. I encourage anyone living with migraine to do the same. While I still live with migraine, with my care plan, I feel I am able to show up best for myself and those I love."  

Jessie's experience reflects how migraine can influence even the most meaningful relationships. Building on this perspective, relationship expert, licensed therapist, and New York Times best-selling author Nedra Glover Tawwab offers guidance for those living with migraine on how to navigate relationship dynamics, including prioritizing open communication, practicing self-compassion, and managing expectations with your partner.

Visit www.LoveInMind.com to learn more about migraine, find additional Love in Mind survey findings about how migraine can impact love and relationships, learn more about Jessie's story, and discover relationship tips from Nedra, along with additional migraine resources.

About the Love in Mind Survey
The Love in Mind survey explored how migraine can affect the emotional, social, and romantic lives of adults living with the disease, including its impact on dating, emotional connection, communication, and physical intimacy. The survey was conducted online in the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of AbbVie between Sept. 11 – 25, 2025, among 606 U.S. adults 18+ diagnosed with migraine.

About AbbVie in Migraine
AbbVie is the only company with three prescription treatments designed to meet patient needs across the full spectrum of migraine, a debilitating disease. We are committed to empowering people in their pursuit of migraine freedom. We advance science that enables healthcare professionals to care for people impacted across the spectrum of migraine. Through education, research and partnerships with the migraine community, we strive to help those with migraine navigate barriers to care, access effective treatments and reduce the impact of migraine on their lives.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology and neuroscience – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.AbbVie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Jacqueline Karis
310-486-4993
Jacqueline.karis@abbvie.com

References:

  1. American Migraine Foundation. What is migraine? January 21, 2021. Accessed January 31, 2024. https://americanmigrainefoundation.org/resource-library/what-is-migraine/
  2. The American Migraine Foundation. Migraine Facts Accessed July 8, 2025. Available at: https://americanmigrainefoundation.org/resource-library/migraine-facts/
  3. Data on file. The Love in Mind survey was conducted online in the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of AbbVie between Sept. 11 - 25, 2025, among 606 U.S. adults aged 18+ diagnosed with migraine.

 

CoTec Forms Subsidiary, CoTec Copper, To Accelerate Investment Activities In Copper Tailings and Copper Sulfide Deposits