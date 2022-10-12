Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Flu and virus seasons have become more unpredictable with the addition of COVID-19
  • The Home Edit and Abbott aim to bring peace of mind to families when it comes to their health by organizing medicine cabinets in time for the cold and flu season
  • Rapid at-home tests remain an important health tool for COVID-19, providing fast and reliable results

As we enter cold and flu season amid continuing COVID-19 cases, Abbott (NYSE: ABT), makers of BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Antigen Self Test and The Home Edit, the world's number one organizational company and a global lifestyle brand, are partnering to redesign the medicine cabinet for today's health needs. Together, Abbott and The Home Edit will provide organization tips and advice on healthcare essentials to have on hand to feel more prepared and in control this season.

Joanna and Clea of The Home Edit share tips for redesigning your medicine cabinet with essentials like Abbott's BinaxNOW, in time for virus season

As COVID-19 becomes endemic, many aspects of family life have changed—including the types of products and medicines that families have on hand. People are growing more accustomed to managing their health from home, from vitamins and digital thermometers to Pedialyte ® with Immune Support for hydration. At-home COVID-19 tests have become a necessity, as they give results in minutes, providing peace of mind and the ability to take action to quickly slow the spread of the virus.

"We love helping families get organized and there's no better time of year to do it than now," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin , founders of The Home Edit. "Going through your medicine cabinet and making sure you have health and wellness products on hand and organized can help you feel prepared for whatever the season brings. Essentials like BinaxNOW have become a staple in our medicine cabinets to keep our families protected from COVID-19."

To help families get ready for cold and flu season, Clea and Joanna are sharing how best to organize a medicine cabinet for preparedness and convenience, including their must-haves for keeping a cabinet well stocked, and in their signature style, also making it visually appealing.

Tips include:

  • Select your space: Pick a spot based on where you use the products, the size of the space—starting small is perfectly fine—and if the area is climate controlled and away from children and pets. Properly storing your wellness products is key to keeping prepared.
  • Edit and group: Check expiration dates and take inventory of what you have and need, especially as many of us have purchased new health products during the pandemic. Consider adding bins to group similar products.
  • Create a system: Organization should balance the least amount of effort without sacrificing efficiency. Create designated zones that have a specific purpose and product, such as cuts and scrapes versus sick must-have items.
  • Be ready to go: Create a "sick day" grab-and-go system or "COVID station" so you're prepared if or when symptoms strike. It's helpful to keep essentials like COVID tests, tissues, cold medication, pain reliever and more in one spot that is easily accessible and moveable, if needed.
  • Label to easily find: Labels add a layer of instructions that help you find what you're looking for and guide you where to put items away.

The big impact of small acts of organization
Home organization is not only good for being prepared, but also can have surprising mental benefits as well.

"Many have faced mental health challenges during the pandemic including a sense of powerlessness due to all the unknowns," said Andrea Bonior , Ph.D., clinical psychologist and professor at Georgetown University . "Research has shown that organization can reduce stress and bring back some sense of control in these types of situations. Knowing that you have the ability to have answers and medicines on hand when sicknesses show up will add an extra layer of peace of mind."

Abbott has produced more than a billion BinaxNOW tests to help communities, organizations and families have access to reliable and quick results. The company's U.S. manufacturing facilities continue to make tens of millions of tests per month.

"While we still have a lot to learn about COVID-19, one thing that we know for sure is that it's not going away," says Aparna Ahuja , M.D., head of clinical and medical affairs, infectious diseases, Abbott. "Having rapid tests on hand will be critical to staying safe this season by ensuring that COVID-19 infections are diagnosed quickly, so the appropriate measures can be taken to get well and avoid the risk of spreading an infection."

Learn more about Abbott's BinaxNOW Self Test and tips on organizing your health space here .

About BinaxNOW COVID-19 Tests
As the #1 COVID-19 self test in the U.S., the BinaxNOW at-home test is readily available over-the-counter at retailers across the country and provides results in 15 minutes. BinaxNOW is both FSA and HSA eligible, and insurance plans may cover up to eight over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests per covered individual per month.

The rapid antigen test is authorized for home use using a simple nasal swab by people with or without symptoms aged 15 years or old, or on individuals two years or older when collected by an adult. Each kit box contains two test cards to enable test twice over 3 days, with at least 24 (and no more than 48) hours apart.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

About The Home Edit
The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 7 million people and organizing teams in cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name thanks to two New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 27 countries, including at its most recent retail partner, Walmart. In 2022, The Home Edit was acquired by Hello Sunshine/Candle Media.

The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Antigen Self Test is a lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 from individuals with or without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 infection when tested twice over three days with at least 24 hours (and no more than 48 hours) between tests. This test is authorized for non-prescription home use with self-collected direct anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged 15 years or older or adult collected anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged two years or older.

The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 tests have not been FDA cleared or approved. They have been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization. They have been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner. For serial testing, the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Tests should be performed twice over 3 days, at least 24 hours (and no more than 48 hours) apart. For symptomatic use, a single test can be used.

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-and-the-home-edit-redesign-the-medicine-cabinet-to-help-people-prepare-for-the-upcoming-virus-season-301647415.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott LaboratoriesABTMedical Device Investing
ABT
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading...Show less
abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less

SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS RELEASES LIVER HEALTH ANNUAL TRENDS REPORT UNDERSCORING CHALLENGES IN CARING FOR GROWING CHRONIC LIVER DISEASE AND CIRRHOTIC PATIENT POPULATION

  • Released During Liver Health Awareness Month and Based Primarily on HCP-Market Research, Salix Pharmaceuticals' Liver Health Annual Trends Report Finds More than One-Third of Gastroenterologists Surveyed Have Seen an Increase in Patient Hospitalizations Due to Cirrhosis Over the Past Year
  • Report Points to Reimbursement Challenges as Negatively Affecting Management of Chronic Liver Disease, as Reported by Survey Respondents

Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), the gastroenterology business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today released the Salix Liver Health Annual Trends Report, Second Edition with the latest information on chronic liver disease (CLD) care and findings that include a continued rise in hospitalizations and mortality from CLD and cirrhosis, as well as gaps in care and knowledge that may prevent early diagnosis and optimal management of CLD, cirrhosis and its complications.

The trends report, which is based on a survey of 400 health care providers (HCPs) who treat patients with CLD, qualitative interviews with HCPs, and secondary research from peer-reviewed publications, reveals shortfalls in the adoption of national treatment guidelines, particularly among primary care physicians (PCPs). Perceived issues with payer coverage (due to prior authorization complexity/rejections) and high out-of-pocket costs/inability to afford treatment were found to be the leading factors negatively impacting treatment initiation or causing treatment disruptions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic releases 2022 Integrated Performance Report

"Engineering impact" highlights the Company's progress toward health equity, workforce diversity and net zero emissions

Medtronic plc today released its fiscal year (FY) 2022 Integrated Performance Report: Engineering impact. The report highlights the Company's progress on its ESG strategy, including measurable impact across patient access and equity; life-transforming healthcare technology; inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) and environmental sustainability.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces Regulatory Submission for Tafasitamab in Brazil

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltd., has submitted a marketing authorization application for tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide to ANVISA, the Brazilian health regulatory agency, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

In September 2021, Knight entered into an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), for the exclusive rights to distribute tafasitamab (sold as Monjuvi ® in the United States and Minjuvi ® in Europe), as well as pemigatinib (Pemazyre ® ), in Latin America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Study Published in The New England Journal of Medicine Demonstrates Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 2 System Has Positive Impacts on Glucose Levels and Quality of Life

  • Randomized clinical trial of Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 system compared to self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) shows FreeStyle Libre 2 leads to significant reductions in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels at 24 weeks in people with Type 1 diabetes and sub-optimal glycemic control 1
  • People using the FreeStyle Libre technology had average HbA1c levels a significant 0.5% lower than those using SMBG at the end of the study period 1
  • The FreeStyle Libre 2 system use was also linked to improvements in overall satisfaction and reduced burden associated with glucose monitoring 1

A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine finds that for adults with Type 1 diabetes and sub-optimal glycemic control, Abbott's FreeStyle Libre ® 2 glucose monitoring system provided significant reductions in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) compared to self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG), which were sustained for the study duration of 24 weeks.1 Use of the FreeStyle Libre 2 system was also linked to improvements in participant-reported quality of life outcomes, including overall satisfaction and reduction in burden associated with glucose monitoring.

FreeStyle Libre 2

After six months, people who used the FreeStyle Libre 2 system reduced their HbA1c levels by an average of 0.8% (8.7% to 7.9%). 1 Lowering HbA1c by this amount can decrease the risk of developing diabetes complication in the future. In comparison, people using SMBG reduced their HbA1c levels by an average of only 0.2% (8.5% to 8.3%). 1

HbA1c provides an estimate of average glucose levels over the preceding three months and is the standard measurement of glycemic control for people with diabetes. 2 Increased HbA1c is associated with a greater risk of developing complications related to diabetes, such as cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and eye problems. 3

"Continuous glucose monitoring has been a critical tool for people living with diabetes, both to avoid painful fingersticks and to help manage glucose levels," said study author Dr. Lalantha Leelarathna from the University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust. "This data adds to the growing body of evidence that demonstrates the technology helps bring HbA1c levels closer to the target range, which ultimately decreases risks of further complications."

The trial included 156 people aged 16 years or older with Type 1 diabetes and HbA1c levels of 7.5% to 11%, none of whom had previously used continuous glucose sensing technology. For 24 weeks, half the participants were randomized to monitor their glucose with the FreeStyle Libre 2 system and the other half with SMBG.

The average HbA1c level of participants using the FreeStyle Libre 2 system was 0.3% lower at 12 weeks and 0.5% lower at 24 weeks, statistically significant compared to those using SMBG. FreeStyle Libre users also had a greater likelihood of reducing their HbA1c by a full percentage point by the end of the study period. They spent an additional 130 minutes per day with glucose levels in the target range (70-180 mg/dL) and 43 minutes per day less time with dangerously low glucose levels (

FreeStyle Libre 2 users also reported a positive impact on quality of life, captured by participant-reported answers to the Diabetes Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire and the Glucose Monitoring Satisfaction Survey. At 24 weeks, these participants reported greater overall treatment satisfaction and reduced burden associated with glucose monitoring.

"This randomized study clearly illustrates the importance of continuous glucose monitoring for adults with Type 1 diabetes," said Dr. Mahmood Kazemi , chief medical officer for Abbott's diabetes care business. "This clinically-significant change in HbA1c levels shows FreeStyle Libre technology empowers people to make lifestyle decisions that improve their glucose control and, ultimately, may result in a reduction in diabetes-related health problems down the line."

The study is part of FLASH-UK, the first randomized clinical trial of the FreeStyle Libre 2 system compared to SMBG. It was led by a team at The University of Manchester together with investigators from eight centers in the United Kingdom ( Birmingham , Cambridge , Derby , Dorset , Ipswich , Manchester , Norwich and Portsmouth ) and funded by Diabetes UK. Abbott was not involved in the execution or funding of the study.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre systems include a sensor, which is applied to the back of the upper arm for up to 14 days and continuously measures glucose, paired with a compatible smartphone app 4 or reader that display glucose readings. The FreeStyle Libre portfolio is the number one sensor-based glucose monitoring system in the world 5 , having changed the lives of more than 4 million people across more than 60 countries 6 by providing breakthrough technology that is accessible and affordable. 7

About Abbott:

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

Indications and Important Safety Information

FreeStyle Libre 2 system : Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

References

1 Leelarathna L, Evans M, Neupane S, et al. (2022) Intermittently Scanned Continuous Glucose Monitoring for Type 1 Diabetes. New England Journal of Medicine, Oct. 5 , DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2205650
2 World Health Organization. Use of Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1C) in the Diagnosis of Diabetes Mellitus: Abbreviated Report of a WHO Consultation Published. 2011. p. 2, Glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) for the diagnosis of diabetes. Available online at: https://www.who.int/diabetes/publications/report-hba1c_2011.pdf . Last accessed April 2022 .
3 Sherwani SI, Khan HA, Ekhzaimy, et al. Significance of HbA1c Test in Diagnosis and Prognosis of Diabetic Patients. Biomarker Insights 2016:11 95–104 doi: 10.4137/BMI.S38440
4 The app is only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please check our website for more information about device compatibility before using the app.
5 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Data based on the number of users worldwide for the FreeStyle Libre portfolio compared to the number of users for other leading personal use, sensor-based glucose monitoring systems.
6 Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care.
7 Based on a comparison of list prices of the FreeStyle Libre portfolio versus competitor CGM systems available worldwide. The actual cost to patients may or may not be lower than other CGM systems, depending on local reimbursement, if any.

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-published-in-the-new-england-journal-of-medicine-demonstrates-abbotts-freestyle-libre-2-system-has-positive-impacts-on-glucose-levels-and-quality-of-life-301642360.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Danaher Releases 2022 Sustainability Report and Announces New Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target

- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company"), the global science and technology innovator, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report which highlights the progress of the Company's sustainability program. Danaher also announced it has set a new goal to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50.4% by 2032, compared to a baseline year of 2021—aligning to the prevailing climate science goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"Every day across Danaher, we work to positively impact the world around us in meaningful ways," said Rainer Blair , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We feel a strong sense of responsibility to exceed the expectations of our stakeholders across the many facets of sustainability, and within this challenge we see tremendous opportunity to help all our stakeholders Realize Life's Potential . Thanks to the driving force of the Danaher Business System, we have made notable progress across our sustainability endeavors this year and are excited to set our future ambitions even higher."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seasonal Affective Disorder Is Now a Recognized Diagnosis in the CMS Tabular Index, Accessible to Prescribers Oct. 1, 2022

CMS Issues New Clarification on ICD-10 Coding for SAD

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") is continuing its commitment to improving lives with the announcement of modifications within the Tabular Index, specifically for the prevention and treatment of SAD from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Now, all appropriate codes have been combined into a bundle for SAD which allows healthcare professionals to further clarify a diagnosis in an easy-to-understand index tab and send all diagnoses for SAD to one simple code: F33. This achievement helps further define SAD as a recognizable condition that may be diagnosed and appropriately treated.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×