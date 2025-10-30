A2Gold Corp. to Present and Highlight the Eastside Gold-Silver Project at the 2025 New Orleans Investment Conference

A2Gold Corp. to Present and Highlight the Eastside Gold-Silver Project at the 2025 New Orleans Investment Conference

A2Gold Corp. (TSXV: AUAU,OTC:AUXXF) (OTCQX: AUXXF) ("A2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place from November 2-5 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

Celebrating its 51st year, the New Orleans Investment Conference remains one of the most respected gatherings for resource investors and industry leaders. A2Gold will highlight recent advancements at the Eastside Project in Nevada and discuss upcoming catalysts for late 2025 and early 2026.

You're Invited! Breakfast Presentation

CEO Peter Gianulis will present on Monday, November 3, at 10:50 a.m. in Churchill C1 (Second Floor). Investors are invited to join and hear the latest updates from the Eastside Project, including recent drilling updates and upcoming exploration plans.

Attendees can also meet the A2Gold team at booth #233 throughout the conference.
For conference details and registration, visit neworleansconference.com.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States, all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Peter Gianulis, CEO

For more information contact: info@A2gold.com
Follow us: X | LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272611

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

