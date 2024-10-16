Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

A Major New Play is Being Proven in Queensland’s Taroom Trough

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Introducing the Taroom Trough

  • One of the few remaining places onshore Australia where a substantial gas resource could exist – and in a great location to access markets
  • Permian coals have sourced oil and gas fields on the flanks, but considerable gas volumes remain trapped within the depocentre
  • The unique geology of the Taroom Trough means tight gas from this basin may succeed where others (e.g. Nappamerri Trough – Cooper Basin) have failed
  • Stress modelling by Elixir has recognised the importance of stress partitioning and stress anisotropy in this area resulting in the derivation of an optimal fracture stimulation program

The Taroom Trough – An Advantaged Location

The prolific Bowen Basin is now set to deliver another energy source

  • The Grandis Gas Project is very well located in the Taroom Trough in the Southern Bowen Basin
  • Australia’s premier physical and commercial gas hub – Wallumbilla – is immediately adjacent
  • Market factors are now driving new rounds of drilling in the Taroom Trough - including by Majors
  • Pipeline costs minimal – material savings per GJ – as well as avoidance of financing concerns over new transmission pipelines
  • Long term community acceptance of oil and gas locally
  • Australia’s onshore oilfield service sector is centred in the region


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Condor Energy (ASX:CND)

Amended Announcement - Piedra Redonda Gas Project Assessment

Condor Energy Ltd. (ASX: CND) advises that it has updated the announcement released on 16 October 2024 (Piedra Redonda Gas Assessment Unlocks Development Options). The attached amended announcement now includes reference to the ASX market announcement released on 18 March 2024 titled “Global’s TEA area incorporates discovered gas field”. Condor Energy also confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. Resource tables have also been included as referenced in the release dated 18 March 2024.

First Helium Announces Private Placement

First Helium Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement Offering") of 41,666,667 Units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2.5 million.

Condor Energy (ASX:CND)

Piedra Redonda Gas Project Assessment Unlocks Multiple Development Options

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the significant progress made on development planning activities for the Piedra Redonda Gas Project within the Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru.

Aerial view of offshore drilling rig.

Legacy Data Offers Valuable Insights for Cost-effective Exploration

Undertaking new 3D seismic surveys at an oil and gas target comes with a cost, and can be redundant where there’s already older survey data available.

Thanks to improved computing capabilities and technology innovations, explorers can reprocess existing and legacy 3D seismic surveys to generate a detailed understanding of subsurface properties. Improved processing and imaging techniques can allow companies to more fully understand targets and lower their risk via a smaller investment and quicker turnaround.

Reprocessing is an efficient and more affordable way to conduct early stage oil and gas exploration. Such an approach can be combined with the collection of new surveys at related targets and result in better utilisation of resources for an array of useful information for investors and other stakeholders.

US and Australian flags.

Woodside Energy Acquires Tellurian, Renames Driftwood LNG Project

Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS,NYSE:WDS,LSE:WDS) has completed its acquisition of US-based Tellurian, including the US Gulf Coast Driftwood liquefied natural gas (LNG) development opportunity.

The transaction amounted to about AU$900 million in cash, or AU$1 per share.

“This is a major growth opportunity that significantly expands our US LNG position, enabling us to better serve global customers and capture further marketing optimisation opportunities across both the Atlantic and Pacific Basins,” Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said in the company's October 9 release.

Keep reading...Show less
PEP-11 Update

BPH Energy Limited (BPH) (ASX: BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX: BUY) for the PEP11 Joint Venture, further to the announcement made on 18 September 2024, BPH provides a further update on matters relating to PEP-11.

Latest News

×