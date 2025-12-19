A.I.S. Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement & Provides Corporate Update

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC- PINK: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") announces that on September 29, 2025 the Company closed its non-brokered private placement of 2,700,000 shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.03 per share for gross proceeds of $81,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Company decided not to proceed with further tranches of the Private Placement.

Proceeds of the private placement were used for audit fees and general office expenses. There are no proposed payments to non-arm's length parties of the Company, and to persons conducting Investor Relations activities. No finders fees are payable. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company provides the following corporate update:

Buda Juice

On November 17, 2025, the Company completed the sale of 25% of its interest in Buda Juice LLC for USD $500,000.

Application for TSXV Reinstatement to Trading

Following the November 14, 2025 revocation of the Company's failure-to-file cease trade order by the BCSC the Company applied on November 19, 2025 for reinstatement to trading with the TSX Venture Exchange. (the "Exchange"). In connection with the application for reinstatement to trading the Company is undergoing an Exchange review. The Company acknowledges and appreciates the patience of its shareholders and stakeholders during this process.

The Company is providing the following disclosures in connection with the Exchange's review process.

Further to the Company's announcement on October 17, 2024 the Company has withdrawn the proposed private placement.

On December 23, 2021, the Company issued a promissory note in the principal amount of $139,149 to Panopus Plc, a company controlled by Phillip Thomas former director and CEO of the Company. The note is unsecured, payable within five business days from demand, and bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum. Proceeds of the loan were used for the acquisition of the Bright property. During the year ended December 21, 2022, the Company repaid $50,000 of the principal balance of the loan.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of A.I.S. Resources Limited
Martyn Element
Chairman

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Martyn Element, Chairman of the Board
T: +1-604-220-6266
E: melement@aisresources.com
Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


