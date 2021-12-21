Gaming Investing News
Gamelearn's latest report, Serious Games, Serious Impact is out and it's an insight into the present state of affairs in the field of corporate training. The report takes an in-depth look into the current trends and challenges for skill development based on a global survey answered by over 1,000 HR and L&D professionals . Results reveal the main challenge with corporate training online is finding ways to keep employees engaged with learning content that is applicable to their daily lives.

As we can see from the answers gathered from Gamelearn's survey , many professionals have moved towards game-based learning to try and solve these challenges. When asked which are the most important factors to consider when selecting an online training course, they choose applicability (53%) and engagement (40%) . Game-based learning is a combination of storytelling, gamification, applicable content, simulations, and personalized feedback, a theory that can be used to create many different products. Training video games, also known as serious games, are one of the products that have come to the forefront in online training for their ability to keep employees engaged throughout the course.

Another trend that's gaining traction in corporate training is employee-driven development. 6 0% of those surveyed agree that providing employees with open access to an ample catalog of training courses is key to achieving a culture of self-development . With a wide variety of serious games to cover different skills, you don't put a ceiling on a professional's development.

Innovation has also become a priority for many HR and L&D departments. Professionals consulted consider simulations (30%) and video games (22%) to be two of the best choices to innovate in their training plans . However, it's possible to have both of these options with serious games, as they are video games with integrated simulations that allow employees to learn by doing.

HR Consultants and Instructional Designers were also surveyed. Their main objectives when planning their training catalogs are standing out from the competition (24%) and satisfying their clients' needs (21%) . Here we can see how game-based learning and serious games could help a business provide high-impact training that meets everyone's needs. 52% of these professionals say that using game-based learning in their courses would increase the number of their clients , due to the lack of competitors offering this type of training, while 36% say it would increase existing clients' demand for courses . And serious games are a cost-effective, quick, high-quality product to do all of this.

The complete report developed by Gamelearn can be downloaded for free from today. It also includes relevant case studies of organizations putting game-based learning into action, which metrics are most useful to evaluate the effectiveness of a training course, and how to leverage corporate training to improve business performance.

About Gamelearn:

Gamelearn is the leading platform in video games for corporate training. The Spanish company has revolutionized the corporate training sector with its game-based learning methodology.

Jackpot Digital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Build More Blitz Electronic Tables

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). The Company announces it is conducting a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $975,000 (the or this "Financing") through the issuance of up to 6,500,000 units of the Company at the price of $0.15 per unit. Each unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.25 per common share for a period of three years. The warrants shall contain an acceleration provision, which may be triggered, once the Company's shares have traded at a price of $0.50 per common share for 15 (fifteen) consecutive trading days. Finder's fee may be payable in respect to the Financing in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The financing remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of Exchange approval

As part of the Financing an officer of the Company (the "Insider") has arranged to sell, from the Insider's personal holdings, up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company at market price through the facilities of the Exchange (the "Swap"). The Insider intends to use 100% of the proceeds from the Swap to participate in the Financing.

FANDOM RELEASES THE TOP ENTERTAINMENT & GAME CHOICES OF 2021 INCLUDING STATE-BY-STATE FAN FAVORITES

Fandom the world's largest fan platform, announces the fan-favorite choices in TV, movies, video games - and more! - for 2021. With over 250,000 fan-powered wiki communities on every topic imaginable in entertainment and gaming, Fandom is the center of the pop culture ecosystem. Whether you venture to Fandom to discover facts about TV shows, movies or video games, to share knowledge with like-minded fans, or to immerse yourself in your favorite imagined world, Fandom is a place where every fan has a home. Fandom analyzed billions of first-party data points across its 40 million pages of content to uncover fun facts, fan-favorite movie scenes, and even the most popular superpowers of the last year based on web traffic. Want to know the state-by-state analysis of most popular movies, video games and TV shows according to fans? Fandom's got you covered!

Top Superpowers of 2021: If you could have any superpower, what would it be? According to fans, magic, telekinesis and darkness manipulation top the "wish list" for all us wanna be superheroes! Check out the full list here .

Performance Designed Products names industry veteran, Brad Wildes, as new Chief Executive Officer

- Performance Designed Products, LLC (PDP), a leading developer of video game accessories and peripherals, announced today the appointment of Brad Wildes a global brands executive with specialty in the consumer hardware, interactive entertainment and toy industries, as Chief Executive Officer.

PDP was acquired earlier this year by Diversis Capital, a Los Angeles -based private equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled services organizations. Dave Muscatel, Senior Operating Partner at Diversis, said, "Brad's industry knowledge and extensive experience in gaming hardware and software will propel PDP's continued growth. He has led rapid acceleration in numerous businesses with the biggest names in the industry. We are thrilled to welcome him to PDP and look forward to his stewardship as we expand PDP's global business."

Share Creators Software unveils a new enterprise-scale software called Orange, a digital assets management solution.

-  Do you have trouble backing up your company files? Or several months after backing the large size files, you can't find it? What if your team member changes their job? Can you find the files?

How a California Tech Company Went from Gaming to Life Saving

- It all started with blood-soaked sand in a remote forward operating base in Kunar Province Afghanistan but none of the founders of 2B3D Inc. knew it at the time.

Robert Bell was the sales executive and owner of Bell Medical Solutions, generating high volumes of revenue managing multi-million-dollar accounts.

DeHorizon partners with Solv Protocol to innovate NFT incentives

As a metaverse game ecosystem, DeHorizon is constantly concentrated on the innovation of NFT as well. DeHorizon firmly believes that NFT takes an essential role in the future metaverse. Exactly, the first interoperable, editable and evolvable DeMeta is the inaugural exploration .

For the moment, DeHorizon is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Solv Protocol, a DeFi protocol for minting, trading & managing NFTs representing financial ownership.

