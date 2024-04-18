Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Spartan Resources

$80 Million Equity Raise Investor Presentation - April 2024

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Investment Highlights

Rapid Resource Growth & Step-Out Exploration Success

  • Growth of Never Never Mineral Resource to 953koz @ 5.7g/t1 – drill campaign funded for 2024/2025 and updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected to be released in mid-2024
  • Never Never Exploration Target of 8.1 – 9.9 million tonnes at a grade of between 5.8 – 6.7g/t for 1.6 – 1.9Moz (inclusive of December 2023 MRE)2
  • Multiple high-grade, wide intercepts in the past 18 months, including 59.0m @ 12.5g/t, 12.6m @ 34.5g/t and 54.0m @ 6.55g/t3
  • One of the highest-grade deposits and most exciting recent discoveries in Australia

High-Impact Regional Targets

  • Exploration success at Pepper including 17.5m @ 15.9g/t4 validates Spartan’s exploration thesis at the Dalgaranga Gold Project (Dalgaranga)
  • Pepper sits parallel to Never Never and displays the same Never Never style mineralisation characteristics
  • Multiple additional high-grade targets extending from the Gilbey’s Pit, including Four Pillars, West Winds and Sly Fox – lookalike mineralisation to Never Never
  • Positive intercepts from recent drilling, including 17.5m @ 15.9g/t4 (Pepper), 20m @ 3.49g/t4 (West Winds) and 15m @ 6.06g/t4 (Four Pillars)

Infrastructure & Proximity

  • < 6-year-old processing plant located less than 2.5km from Never Never and Gilbey’s deposits
  • Installed infrastructure substantially reduces timeline and expenditure to restart operations
  • Spartan currently investigating multiple strategies on potential development approach, including optimizing mill throughput to match sustainable mining schedules

Well Positioned to Execute Strategy

  • Strong balance sheet strength with pro-forma cash of $110m5 and nil-debt on completion of the Offer
  • Focused team with proven experience in exploration and resource development
  • Spartan focused on exploration with proposed underground exploration decline to take Spartan within 50 to 100 metres of the Never Never orebody
  • Importantly, this investment in the underground exploration decline will offset any future restart capex and reduce lead time to production


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

SPR:AU
Spartan Resources
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Norfolk Metals

Las Alteras Project Presentation - April 2024

Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Spartan Resources

A$80m Fully Underwritten Equity Raising to Accelerate Exploration and Development of Dalgaranga Gold Project

Proceeds to fund underground exploration decline to facilitate drill-out of Never Never, Pepper and Four Pillars, ongoing surface drilling, development studies and regional exploration

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) has today announced a fully underwritten $80 million Equity Raising to be conducted via a $33 million 1-for-17 pro rata accelerated non- renounceable entitlement offer and a $47 million placement to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors.

Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Spartan Resources Limited (‘SPR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SPR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Norfolk Metals

Exclusivity for Las Alteras Acquisition

Norfolk Metals Ltd (Norfolk or the Company) has executed an Exclusivity and Due Diligence Deed with Green Shift Commodities Ltd (GCOM), a company incorporated in Canada, to acquire 100% of the Las Alteras uranium project in Chubut, Argentina (Las Alteras). The successful acquisition will position Norfolk as a multinational multi-project uranium exploration company. This is an important step towards Norfolk’s plans to accumulate high value exploration projects in proven regions while maintaining a favorable company structure and cash reserves.

Flynn Gold

Drilling Underway at Trafalgar High-Grade Gold Prospect

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Brightstar Resources

Significant Gold Results up to 16g/t Au Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the first round of non-priority assay results from sixteen Geotechnical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These sixteen holes were part of a broader 20-hole diamond drilling program1 designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes.

Spartan Resources
Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Trading Halt

Las Alteras Project Presentation - April 2024

A$80m Fully Underwritten Equity Raising to Accelerate Exploration and Development of Dalgaranga Gold Project

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) – Trading Halt

