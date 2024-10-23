Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Augustus Minerals

$500,000 Raised for Uranium Exploration at Munaballya Well Target

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has raised $500,000 from professional and sophisticated investors (Placement).

  • Augustus Minerals has raised over $500,000 via a Placement.
  • Proceeds from the capital raising will fund:
    • On-ground exploration at the large Munaballya Well uranium target following up the recent VTEM Heli airborne geophysics program.
    • An expanded soils/rock chip program to progress newly identified rock chip prospects to drill ready status and continue the exploration over as yet untested areas.
  • Exploration works are continuing over various targets along the highly prospective Ti- Tree Shear with diamond drilling in progress at the Minne Springs Copper- Molybdenum porphyry prospect.

Under the placement, AUG will issue 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.05 per Share.

Funds raised through the Placement will be used primarily for the following:

  • On-ground exploration at the large Munaballya Well uranium target following up the recent VTEM Heli airborne geophysics program (final interpretation imminent).
  • An expanded soils/rock chip program to progress newly identified rock chip prospects to drill ready status and continue the exploration over as yet untested areas.
  • Heritage survey over newly defined areas once progressed to drilling status,
  • Working capital and costs of the Placement.

The Munaballya Well (GSWA listed uranium occurrence) main basin U anomaly covers 4km x 0.7km area, with uranium concentrated in weathered dolomitic marls of Carnarvon Basin sediments. Figure 1 shows the area of the main uranium channel anomaly from an open file ground radiometric survey conducted by Thundelarra Uranium, as carnotite is concentrated in top 5-10m of weathered dolomitic layers.

VTEM survey is testing for near surface weathering of surficial zones as well as investigating the potential for deeper Unconformity Style mineralisation along the contact between the basement granites and metamorphics and the Carnarvon Basin sediments.

Figure 1 Aster, ground radiometrics and Airborne Radiometric images from WAMEX Open File Report a87139 Thundelarra Exploration 2010.

The Placement Shares will be issued utilising the Company’s existing Listing Rule 7.1 capacity.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper explorationcopper stocksasx:augresource investinguranium investingResource Investing
AUG:AU
