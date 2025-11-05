420 with CNW - Marijuana Investors Hopeful That Trump Could Ease Regulatory Bottlenecks

420 with CNW - Marijuana Investors Hopeful That Trump Could Ease Regulatory Bottlenecks

2025-11-05 15:25:00 ET

Marijuana shares may be gearing up for a resurgence after years of sluggish performance, as investors grow hopeful about possible federal reforms.

As the industry waits for clearer signals from Trump and Congress, investors are betting that even the possibility of reform could mark the start of a new phase for U.S. marijuana markets, and firms like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF) will be hoping those reforms come…

RISE Dispensaries Launches E-Cookbook "Smoke It. Eat It. Drink It." Containing Recipes Infused with Cannabis, the Newest Pantry Staple

RISE Dispensaries a fast-growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that all RISE Dispensaries in participating markets will host a month-long 420 celebration including deals, exclusive product drops, store events,...

