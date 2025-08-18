400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq

400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced 400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq

Download the PDF here.

CUF:AU
CuFe Limited
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF)

CuFe Limited


Multi-commodity exploration and development assets in Western Australia and Northern Territory with a focus on copper, gold, iron ore and niobium.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

Download the PDF here.

Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at Orlando

Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at Orlando

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at Orlando

Download the PDF here.

Change of Director's Interest Notice (T Sage)

Change of Director's Interest Notice (T Sage)

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Change of Director's Interest Notice (T Sage)

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Withdrawal from Jordan

Withdrawal from Jordan

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Withdrawal from Jordan

Download the PDF here.

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") is well underway to complete Cambodia's onshore EnviroVibe oil and gas 2-D seismic for Block VIII ("Project").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Unveils Multiple Premier Exploration Targets with Strong Discovery Potential Across the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Unveils Multiple Premier Exploration Targets with Strong Discovery Potential Across the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Undrilled silver-rich and polymetallic occurrences are dispersed across a 55 km highly prospective east-west corridor

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of drill targeting across the highly-prospective Bonnifield District at the Red Mountain project near Fairbanks, Alaska (the "Red Mountain Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Intersects 731 Metres Averaging 0.29% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Intersects 731 Metres Averaging 0.29% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals Chief Executive Officer Robert Wares commented: " Drill results at Gaspé Copper continue to exceed expectations. These new data expand the deposit further south and at depth with drill holes 30-1092 and 30-872, located respectively 230 metres and 440 metres south of the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") model. Additional holes are planned in this resource expansion target area in the coming months over a surface of 450 metres by 550 metres, which we believe will add significant new tonnage to the MRE update, planned for Q1 2026. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Financing Update and AGM Date

Financing Update and AGM Date

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Financing Update and AGM Date

Download the PDF here.

CuFe Limited
×