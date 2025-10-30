3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, ended September 30, 2025 after market close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Listen via webcast: www.3dsystems.com/investor
Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345 or 877-407-8291

The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call at www.3dsystems.com/investor .

About 3D Systems

For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com
Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com


