Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Gladiator Resources

GLA:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Metals Australia

MLS:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
3D Systems Provides Important Update on Dental Growth Strategy

3D Systems Provides Important Update on Dental Growth Strategy

  • Company rapidly expanding market-leading solution portfolio to address all major facets of dentistry, including alignment, protection, repair, and partial/full replacement of teeth
  • Announces largest contract award in company history, with estimated value approaching a quarter billion dollars over five years, to support indirect manufacturing process for clear aligners
  • Commercial launch of direct printing technology for clear aligners targeted for late 2025
  • Dual-material printing technologies enabling expansion into night guards, used to prevent damage due to teeth grinding during sleep, and increasingly in treatment of sleep disorders
  • Pursuing key regulatory approvals for unique multi-material, single-piece dentures offering unparalleled combination of performance and beauty
  • Affirms Company's vision for leadership in dental industry by offering most comprehensive portfolio of 3D printing solutions to dental laboratories and practitioners around the world – a market estimated at over $14 billion by 2032

Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced its expanded focus and technology roadmap tailored to deliver the largest range of solutions for a growing digital dentistry market. The portfolio will include solutions for alignment, protection, repair, and replacement of teeth the broadest portfolio available from any additive manufacturing solutions provider.

The Company also announced the signing of a multi-year purchase agreement, with a value estimated to approach a quarter-billion dollars through 2028, in support of the indirect manufacturing process for clear aligners. The contract builds upon the exceptional legacy the Company has established as a key supplier of 3D printing technology to the clear aligner industry. 3D Systems' technology today enables the manufacture of roughly one million patient-specific clear aligners per day across this rapidly growing market. The Company believes this milestone orthodontics contract provides a strong foundation upon which to launch the next phase of significant expansion in the dental market, which will include novel technology for the direct printing of clear aligner products.

3D Systems has established itself as a leader in digital dentistry with its optimized workflow designed to drive new levels of speed, productivity, efficiency, and precision while also providing opportunities to improve the patient experience. Powered by 3D Systems' proprietary Figure 4 ® technology, the NextDent ® 5100 and NextDent materials provide the foundation of a digital dentistry solution. The platform supports an already broad and growing range of dental applications for lab managers, dental technicians, dental prosthetic technicians, clinical prosthodontists, and orthodontists. Today, this solution enables the production of trays, models, surgical guides, dentures, orthodontic splints, retainers, crowns, and bridges.

Building upon the NextDent technologies, the Company is now expanding into new oral applications, such as night guards. Night guards are a rapidly growing market segment driven by the need to prevent damage to teeth from night grinding, an affliction affecting millions of people around the world. Night guards are also increasingly used by physicians for the treatment of sleep apnea and related disorders. The Company expects night guards to become an important element of its dental technology portfolio over the next few years.

Earlier this year, 3D Systems showcased the newest application of its additive manufacturing dental technologies with the introduction of a first-to-market solution for multi-material, jetted, one-piece dentures . The Company believes its unique denture solution delivers a durable, long-wear, aesthetically beautiful prosthetic to the patient, enabled by the formulation of bespoke materials for both teeth and gums. The solution has already garnered interest from leading dental labs, including Glidewell, the world's largest producer of restorative dental devices. 3D Systems anticipates FDA clearance of the solution in the second half of 2024, with rapid commercialization to follow.

"3D Systems captured an industry-leading position in digital dentistry many years ago, very early in its evolution," said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. "We believe the dental industry is now poised for a broad-based acceleration in the adoption of additive manufacturing technology that will impact all major dental applications, from tooth alignment and protection, to repair and replacement. With our decades-long leadership in the development of unique dental materials and printing technology, 3D Systems is ideally positioned to bring this full range of new, high-volume, custom applications to market over the next few years, and we are committed to do so."

Dr. Graves continued, "Leveraging our fully integrated materials, hardware, and software development teams, we are working with market leaders in each dental product category, to bring these new applications to market as rapidly as possible. Our belief is that this approach offers maximum benefit to dental patients as they gain access to better performing, more cost-effective solutions to meet their personal lifetime needs."

In concluding, Dr. Graves added, "Supporting the development and regulatory approval process for these new applications is essential, but equally important is the ability to rapidly scale processes to meet demand and to service customers as their volumes rise. Today, 3D Systems' dental technology enables the production of over one million custom products per day and does so across multiple customer plants dispersed across several continents. The proof of our capability to reliably scale and support mass-custom production of dental products is well demonstrated in our recent multi-year contract award, the largest single contract in our company's 40-year history, to support dental aligner manufacturing. We believe this is a strong indicator of the exciting potential dentistry holds for our company as we continue to expand our offerings and key partnerships to soon encompass all major patient applications, from night guards to dentures, and even to next-generation direct-printed clear aligners."

According to Vantage Market Research, the global dental 3D printing market is estimated to be valued at $14.6 billion by 2032. With decades of experience in the dental industry, 3D Systems has been integral in catalyzing the adoption of 3D printing to produce patient-specific dental devices. The Company currently boasts the largest portfolio of dental 3D printing materials to address more than 30 applications and empowers dental facilities to manufacture dental appliances with heightened efficiency while minimizing material waste. This translates to accelerated production timelines, resulting in streamlined experiences for more than one million patients served each day.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems
More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

3D Systems CorporationDDDNYSE:DDD
DDD
The Conversation (0)

RTI Surgical Launches CervAlign Anterior Plate System

RTI Surgical Holdings (NASDAQ:RTIX) has announced the commercial launch of its CervAlign Anterior Cervical Plate (ACP) System.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Additive Manufacturing Pioneer Avi Reichental to Lead Nano Dimension as Co-Chairman

Nano Dimension Ltd., a leader in the field of 3D printed electronics (TASE:NNDM, NASDAQ:NNDM), announced today that additive manufacturing pioneer Avi Reichental has accepted the company’s board of directors’ invitation to lead the company as co-chairman together with its current chairman, Mr. Itzhak Shrem. The co-chairmanship is pending the approval of an amendment to the company’s articles of association by the company’s shareholders.
Reichental served as president, chief executive officer and director at 3D Systems (DDD) for more than a decade. Under his leadership, 3D Systems emerged as a formidable global 3D-printing and additive manufacturing leader. Mr. Reichental currently serves as general partner at OurCrowd First, Israel’s most active early-stage venture fund, focused on seeding and scaling high-tech companies. Additionally, Mr. Reichental is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of XponentialWorks, a venture investment and advisory firm focusing on early and mature stage companies in connected mobility, 3D printing, robotics and deep-learning.
Itzhak Shrem, chairman of Nano Dimension, stated, “We are delighted that Avi Reichental accepted our invitation to co-lead the Nano Dimension board and look forward to working with him in his capacity as co-chairman. As we firmly transition into full commercial activities with first customer orders for our DragonFly 2020 Pro, I am confident that Avi’s deep industry knowledge and extensive leadership experience, will enhance our strategic direction, strengthen our go-to-market plans and bolster our purpose to disrupt and reshape how electronics are designed and made.”
Mr. Reichental, stated, “I am honored to be invited to serve as co-chairman of Nano-Dimension, the first and only company to deliver industrial strength 3D printed circuit boards and electrified geometries to the market convincingly. I look forward to working closely with the entire leadership team so that together we can electrify additive manufacturing for the benefit of small and large businesses alike.”
About Nano Dimension Ltd.
Nano Dimension (TASE: NNDM, NASDAQ: NNDM) is a leading additive manufacturing technology company. Nano Dimension is disrupting, reshaping, and defining the future of how electronics are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Demand for circuitry, including PCBs – which are the heart of every electronic device – covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension’s 3D printed electronics solutions for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that Mr. Reichental’s appointment as co-chairman will enhance its strategic direction, strengthen its go-to-market plans and bolster its purpose to disrupt and reshape how electronics are designed and made. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.
The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 7, 2017, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.
NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS
Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC | 917-607-8654 | msegal@ms-ir.com
NANO DIMENSION PR CONTACT
Galit Beck, Public Relations Manager | 972-542539495 | galit@nano-di.com
Click here to connect with Nano Dimension (TASE:NNDM,NASDAQ:NNDM) for an Investor Presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
3D Printing Investing

Nano Dimension Appoints Avi Reichental to Board of Directors, and Company Announces Additional Changes to Management

Nano Dimension (TASE:NNDM,NASDAQ:NNDM), announced today that Avi Reichental, has joined its board of directors.  Reichental served as president, chief executive officer and
director at 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) for more than a decade. Under his leadership,3D Systems emerged as a formidable global 3D-printing provider, growing revenue by more than six-fold and increasing market valuation by more than twelve-fold.
Mr. Reichental currently serves as general partner at OurCrowd First, Israel’s most active early-stage venture fund, focused on seeding and scaling high-tech companies. Additionally, he is the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of XponentialWorks, a venture investment, advisory and product development company.
“Avi disrupted the 3D-printing industry and showed that success comes from challenging the status quo. I am very pleased he is joining our board of directors as we continue to grow Nano Dimension for long-term profitable growth,” said Amit Dror, president and CEO of Nano Dimension. “Avi is an experienced executive, parallel entrepreneur, and visionary. He has relevant and profound global insights into the field of additive manufacturing, that we believe will be immensely valuable to Nano Dimension.”
From 1981 to 2003, Mr. Reichental held senior executive leadership positions with Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE), where he also served as corporate officer for more than a decade. For the past two years, Reichental sat on the board of directors of Harman International (NYSE: HAR), a leading provider of connected products, until its recent acquisition by Samsung Electronics.
“I am excited to join the Nano Dimension Board, and be part of a leading 3D-printing tech company that is disrupting, shaping and defining the future of how electronics are made,” said Mr. Reichental.
In addition, and effective immediately, directors Zvika Yemini and Yoel Yogev have decided to step down from the Company’s Board of Directors. Also-Dagi Shachar Ben Noon has decided to step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer, to pursue new challenges. Mr. Ben Noon will maintain his role as a director on the Company’s board of directors.
About Nano Dimension Ltd.
Nano Dimension, founded in 2012, focuses on development of advanced 3D-printed electronics systems and advanced additive manufacturing. Nano Dimension’s unique products combine three advanced technologies: 3D inkjet, 3D software and nanomaterials. The company’s primary products include the first 3D printer dedicated to printing multi-layer PCBs (printed circuit boards), and advanced nanotechnology-based conductive and dielectric inks.
In addition to the trading of the company’s American Depositary Shares on NASDAQ, the company’s ordinary shares are also traded on the TASE in Israel. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the depositary for Nano Dimension.
Click here to connect with Nano Dimension (TASE:NNDM,NASDAQ:NNDM) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Keep reading...Show less

K2M Introduces Balance ACS: A Platform of Products, Services & Research Applying Three-Dimensional Solutions to Improve Quality Patient Outcomes for Spine Patients

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) (the “Company” or “K2M”), a global leader of complex spine and minimally invasive solutions focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body BalanceTM, today introduced Balance ACSTM (or BACSTM), a comprehensive platform that applies three-dimensional solutions across the entire clinical care continuum to help drive quality outcomes for spine patients. BACS provides solutions focused on achieving balance of the spine by addressing each anatomical vertebral segment with a 360-degree approach of the axial, coronal and sagittal planes, emphasizing Total Body BalanceTM as a critical component to surgical success.
“Balancing the head over the pelvis and lower extremities is the foundation of spine surgery,” stated K2M Chief Medical Officer John P. Kostuik, MD. “The spine is a complex structure that provides both stability and three-dimensional motion. Each spine segment is an independent vertebrae that moves in the axial, coronal and sagittal planes. Movement of each segment is part of the complex integrated network of the comprehensive spine serving to provide balance for the entire body, which enhances energy preservation.”K2M’s Balance ACS platform provides support to the full continuum of spinal care. As part of this comprehensive platform, K2M has launched the BACS System to provide the necessary services—from preauthorization tools and preoperative planning to 3D anatomical modeling and postoperative reporting—to facilitate quality outcomes and to support the intraoperative process. The Company will also use predictive analytics to aid in surgeon decision making and individualized care solutions for patients.K2M will host physician workshops and symposiums on Balance ACS at leading spine conferences in the United States and internationally. These workshops will feature prominent spine surgeons presenting on the latest research and clinical applications of the Balance ACS platform.“Since our inception, K2M has been a leader in developing complex spine innovations, technologies and techniques to treat the most complicated spinal pathologies,” stated K2M President and CEO Eric Major. “However, we recognize that three-dimensional spinal balance, and ultimately Total Body BalanceTM, cannot be achieved through surgical spine implants alone; it requires a holistic approach to enable healthcare providers to manage the entire patient experience throughout the continuum of care. As a leader in three-dimensional deformity correction and 3D-printed spinal implants, we are uniquely positioned to take on this endeavor, and today, are excited to introduce our comprehensive platform for achieving Total Body BalanceTM: Balance ACS.”An integral part of K2M’s new platform is the advancement of new capabilities to complement the Company’s leadership as an innovator of spinal products. To further enhance the Balance ACS platform, the Company announced a partnership with 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), originator of 3D printing and a shaper of future 3D solutions. K2M and 3D Systems have entered into a comprehensive development agreement that includes an exclusive software solutions partnership, as part of the BACS System, to aide in balancing the spine across all three planes. In addition, K2M entered into a separate supply agreement with 3D Systems for production capacity to support the production of its highly successful CASCADIATM Interbody Systems featuring Lamellar 3D Titanium TechnologyTM.The Company has also acquired the e-FellowTM service-based technology that provides automated solutions to surgeons and healthcare systems to effectively collect real-time data and monitor patient outcomes. The technology is an intuitive and powerful healthcare software platform assisting patients and their physicians in obtaining insurance preauthorization and quantifying patient care.“Rapid innovation has been essential to K2M’s ability to drive organic growth at above-market rates and has fueled tremendous market share growth since the Company’s inception. With our Balance ACS platform, we recognized the opportunity to leverage our core competency of complex spine and minimally invasive offerings, as well as our leadership in comprehensive 3D-printed solutions, to address the full spectrum of spinal care. We are excited to announce our expanded relationship with 3D Systems—a trusted partner through the development and manufacturing of our CASCADIA Interbody Systems featuring Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology—and look forward to incorporating 3D-printed technology into future product development activities. These strategic initiatives, as well as contributions from our recent e-Fellow technology acquisition, reinforce our dedication to providing spine patients, surgeons and healthcare systems with the products, services and tools needed to achieve a complete patient experience and, ultimately, three-dimensional Total Body BalanceTM,” Major added.For more information about Balance ACS and K2M, visit www.BACS.com and www.K2M.com.
About K2MK2M Group Holdings, Inc. is a global leader of complex spine and minimally invasive solutions focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body BalanceTM. Since its inception, K2M has designed, developed and commercialized innovative complex spine and minimally invasive spine technologies and techniques used by spine surgeons to treat some of the most complicated spinal pathologies. K2M has leveraged these core competencies into Balance ACS, a platform of products, services, and research to help surgeons achieve three-dimensional spinal balance across the axial, coronal and sagittal planes, with the goal of supporting the full continuum of care to facilitate quality patient outcomes. The Balance ACS platform, in combination with the Company’s technologies, techniques and leadership in the 3D-printing of spinal devices, enable K2M to compete favorably in the global spinal surgery market. For more information, visit www.K2M.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to, among other things, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts such as our statements about our expected financial results and guidance and our expectations for future business prospects, including with respect to our international distribution partners in Australia and Japan. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “guidance,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among other things: our ability to achieve or sustain profitability; our ability to successfully demonstrate the merits of our technologies and techniques; pricing pressure from our competitors, hospitals and changes in third-party coverage and reimbursement; competition and our ability to develop and commercialize new products; the greater resources available to some of our competitors; aggregation of hospital purchasing from collaboration and consolidation; hospitals and other healthcare providers may be unable to obtain adequate coverage and reimbursement for procedures performed using our products; the safety and efficacy of our products is not yet supported by long-term clinical data; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers; our ability to maintain and expand our network of direct sales employees, independent sales agencies and international distributors and their level of sales or distribution activity with respect our products; the proliferation of physician-owned distributorships; concentration of sales from a limited number of spinal systems or products that incorporate these technologies; loss of the services of key members of our senior management, consultants or personnel; ability to enhance our product offerings through our research and development efforts; failure to properly manage our anticipated growth; acquisitions of or investments in new or complementary businesses, products or technologies; ability to train surgeons on the safe and appropriate use of our products; requirements to maintain high levels of inventory; impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets; disruptions in our information technology systems; any disruption or delays in operations at our facilities, including our new headquarters facility; our ability to ship a sufficient number of our products to meet demand; ability to strengthen our brand; fluctuations in insurance cost and availability; extensive governmental regulation including by the FDA; in the United States and foreign jurisdictions; failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approvals and FDA clearances; requirements for new 510(k) clearances, premarket approvals or new or amended CE Certificates of Conformity; medical device reporting regulations in the United States and foreign jurisdictions; voluntary corrective actions by us or our distribution or other business partners or agency enforcement actions; a recall of our products; withdrawal or restrictions on our products or the discovery of serious safety issues with our products; possible enforcement action if we engage in improper marketing or promotion of our products; the misuse or off-label use of our products; delays or failures in any future clinical trials; our reliance on the performance of third parties who assist us in clinical trials and pre-clinical development; the results of clinical trials; procurement and use of allograft bone tissue; environmental laws and regulations; compliance by us or our sales representatives with FDA regulations or fraud and abuse laws; U.S. legislative or regulatory healthcare reforms; medical device tax provisions in the healthcare reform laws; our need to generate significant sales to become profitable; potential fluctuations in sales volumes and our results of operations over the course of the year; uncertainty in our future capital needs; failure to comply with restrictions in our revolving credit facility; continuing worldwide economic instability; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; our reliance on patent rights that we either license from others or have obtained through assignments; our patent litigation; the outcome of potential claims that we, our employees, our independent sales agencies or our distributors have wrongfully used or disclosed alleged trade secrets or are in breach of non-competition or non-solicitation agreements with our competitors; potential product liability lawsuits; operating risks relating to our international operations; foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to comply with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar laws associated with our activities outside the United States; possible conflicts of interest with our large shareholders; increased costs and additional regulations and requirements as a result of becoming a public company; our ability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting in the future; volatility in our common stock; our current plans not to pay dividends; potential dilution due to our issuance of common stock under our incentive plans, for acquisitions or otherwise; the amount of common stock held by our pre-IPO owners; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents and under Delaware law; our status as an emerging growth company, our ability to use our net operating loss carryforwards; the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, investments or other strategic transactions we may make; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and our filings with the SEC.We operate in a very competitive and challenging environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.
Media Contact:
Zeno Group on behalf of K2M Group Holdings, Inc.
Christian Emering, 212-299-8985
Christian.Emering@ZenoGroup.com
Investor Contact:
Westwicke Partners on behalf of K2M Group Holdings, Inc.
Mike Piccinino, CFA, 443-213-0500
K2M@westwicke.com

3D Systems Expands its Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP®) Service to Include Cranial Applications

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today the expansion of its groundbreaking Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP®) service to include VSP Cranial for cranial and craniofacial procedures. VSP Cranial is 510(k) cleared for use in the operating room and enables surgeons to create a virtual pre-surgical plan that can be instrumented with sterilizable, patient-specific 3D printed anatomical models, guides and templates. The use of VSP Cranial on these complex and sensitive procedures enables doctors to plan around and become familiar with a patient’s specific anatomy, and is intended to facilitate the pre-surgical planning process as well as the transfer of that plan to the operating room. By supplying surgeons with informative digital tools and accurate 3D printed surgical guides, VSP Cranial is designed to help doctors deliver improved surgical outcomes. Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daf9c994-1c6b-4b19-9d39-5fd089c1038chttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd829a3a-6c28-4ac2-9f73-5b681a6ea4fa
3D Systems’ VSP service combines medical image processing, surgical simulation and 3D printing to deliver patient-specific surgical plans under the direction of the presiding doctor. Using patient CT scans, 3D Systems’ engineers extract 3D anatomical data and transform them into 3D images. This information is then used as the foundation for a digital surgical plan, enabling surgeons to better visualize the upcoming procedure. In an online meeting with the surgeon, 3D Systems’ engineers assist the surgical team in creating a virtual surgical plan in which a range of age matched normative data can be digitally overlaid to help establish a normal reference contour for these challenging patients. Based on the plan, patient-specific tools including marking guides, positioning guides, and anatomical models can be 3D printed using 3D Systems’ stereolithography (SLA) printers in white and clear materials with selective coloration options for distinguishing critical structures such as vasculature and nerves.A video demonstration of the VSP Cranial service is available here. The VSP Cranial service is designed to support a variety of craniofacial cases, especially those requiring cranial vault distraction and procedures related to craniosynostosis. Craniosynostosis occurs in one of every 2,000 births, and is a condition in which one or more of the fibrous sutures in an infant’s skull prematurely fuses and turns into bone, causing a change in the skull’s growth pattern. In some cases, the resulting growth pattern allows enough space for the growing brain, but causes an abnormal head shape and abnormal facial features (1). In other cases, the growing brain does not have enough room, leading to increased intracranial pressure which can cause visual impairment, sleeping impairment, eating difficulties, or impaired mental development and a significantly reduced IQ (2). By intervening surgically, doctors seek to enable normal cranial vault development by normalizing the calvarial shape. If craniosynostosis is left untreated, the deformity progressively worsens, threatening both aesthetic and functional outcomes for these patients (3).As someone who has routinely used VSP for over five years, I have quickly adopted cranial applications into my practice,” said Dr. Oren Tepper, Director of Aesthetic Surgery, Montefiore Health System and Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery, Albert Einstein College of Medicine. “Fortunately, my neurosurgery colleagues also recognize the clinical value of VSP Cranial, and this technology now plays an integral role in many of our combined intracranial cases. 3D Systems’ engineers make the process seamless, especially for physicians who may be less familiar with these applications.”“The addition of VSP Cranial affords surgeons the ability to visualize and pre-plan complex cranial reconstructive surgeries that may not have been possible previously,” said Kevin McAlea, EVP, General Manager, Metals and Healthcare, 3D Systems. “3D Systems is committed to expanding our solutions to support the most advanced patient care available.”To learn more about VSP Cranial and other 3D Systems healthcare solutions, visit 3D Systems’ booth #2 at the American Society for Craniofacial Surgery (ASCFS) Symposium, January 23-25, in Maui, Hawaii.For more information on 3D Systems’ healthcare applications and offerings, contact healthcare@3dsystems.com.
References:
(1) Slater BJ, Lenton KA, Kwan MD, Gupta DM, Wan DC, Longaker MT. “Cranial sutures: a brief review”. Plast. Reconstr. Surg. 121 (4) (April 2008): 170e–8e.
(2) Gault DT, Renier D, Marchac D, Jones BM. “Intracranial pressure and intracranial volume in children with craniosynostosis”. Plast. Reconstr. Surg. 90 (3) (September 1992): 377–81.
(3) Panchal J, Uttchin V. “Management of craniosynostosis”. Plast. Reconstr. Surg. 111 (6) (May 2003): 2032–48; quiz 2049.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

EnerCom Announces Unparalleled Networking Opportunities at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, Including Charity Golf Tournament, Monday Cocktail Mixer, Casino Night, and Last Day Reception

Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

Gold Investing

Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Resource Investing

CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024

×