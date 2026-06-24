$35 Billion THAAD Seven-Year Procurement Award Propels Acceleration of Critical Missile Defense Interceptor Production

$35 Billion THAAD Seven-Year Procurement Award Propels Acceleration of Critical Missile Defense Interceptor Production

Today, the U.S. government awarded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) a seven-year undefinitized contract action (UCA) for up to $35 billion to quadruple production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors. The award is one of the first major multiyear procurement contracts executed under the Department of War's Acquisition Transformation Strategy and represents one of the first full-scale transitions from framework agreement to contract execution under the initiative. It demonstrates Lockheed Martin's commitment to building the Arsenal of Freedom. 

The contract puts into action the THAAD framework agreement signed in January between the Department of War and Lockheed Martin, providing the long-term demand signal needed to accelerate production capacity, strengthen the defense industrial base and deliver critical missile defense capability at speed and scale for the U.S. and its allies.

The award comes weeks after Lockheed Martin broke ground on a new Munitions Production Center in Troy, Alabama, as part of the company's more than $9 billion investment through 2030. This investment is already delivering tangible results to meet heightened munitions demand, including more than 20 new or modernized facilities across the United States. Lockheed Martin also recently opened the Next Generation Interceptor facility in Courtland, Alabama, and the Munitions Acceleration Center in Camden, Arkansas.

WHY IT MATTERS

THAAD is the only U.S. system designed to intercept threats both inside and outside the atmosphere, providing a critical layer of missile defense. Its performance has been demonstrated in operations including Operation Epic Fury, where it continues to defend forces and key infrastructure against evolving threats.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE 

"This award reflects our shared vision with the Department of War to strengthen America's Arsenal of Freedom through a transformational shift to multiyear procurement," said Tim Cahill, president, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "This new approach propels our efforts to strengthen the defense industrial base, expand production and deliver capabilities to the American warfighter at unprecedented speed and scale."

ADDITIONAL CONTEXT

  • Acquisition Transformation Leadership: Lockheed Martin was the first in the industry to announce a framework agreement for munitions acceleration under the Department of War's Acquisition Transformation Strategy. Since January, landmark framework agreements have been established to expand production capacity for PAC-3® MSE, the THAAD interceptor and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). In April, the U.S. government awarded Lockheed Martin a $4.7 billion contract to continue critical accelerated production of PAC-3 MSE this year.
  • American Job Growth: Lockheed Martin continues to expand its workforce, creating tens of thousands of high-quality American jobs across manufacturing, engineering and skilled trades. These investments ensure America and its allies have the proven capabilities needed to protect people, infrastructure and freedom around the globe.
  • Supply Chain Resilience: Lockheed Martin is strengthening resilience of our supply chain, deepening collaboration with suppliers and driving innovation across operations. Lockheed Martin is engaging regularly with suppliers critical to scaling munitions production, focusing on building stronger relationships, emphasizing speed and driving solutions to better prepare for current and future threats.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.   

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions, including statements about the expected value and duration of the THAAD procurement award, the expected acceleration and quadrupling of production capacity and Lockheed Martin's investments through 2030 and expected results from facility and workforce expansion, supplier collaboration and production scaling.  Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as: the availability, timing, and amount of U.S. government and allied government funding; changes in government priorities, budgets, acquisition strategies, contract terms, or procurement schedules; the risk that UCAs, multiyear procurement arrangements, or expected follow-on awards may be modified, delayed, reduced, terminated, or not fully funded; supply chain constraints, supplier performance, inflationary pressures and labor availability; challenges associated with increasing output at speed and scale; and delays in facility expansion.  For a discussion identifying additional important factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company's filings may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of its website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, or through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Except where required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements after the date of this filing to reflect subsequent events, changed circumstances, changes in expectations, or the estimates and assumptions associated with them. The forward-looking statements in this filing are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.

 

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SOURCE Lockheed Martin

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