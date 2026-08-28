2026 Annual General Meeting - Key Dates

Westgold Resources Limited Logo

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX,OTC:WGXRF) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 26 November 2026 at 12.00pm (WST) at the Conference Centre, Exchange Tower, Level 8, 2 The Esplanade, Perth, Western Australia.  

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 14.3 and clause 6.1(p) of the Company's Constitution, a valid nomination for the position of Director may be received by the Company not less than 35 business days before the date of the annual general meeting (being Thursday, 8 October 2026).

Further information on the Annual General Meeting will be provided in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which will be released to ASX on or around Friday, 23 October 2026. 

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/27/c9625.html

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