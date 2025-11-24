2025 Annual General Meeting

2025 Annual General Meeting

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 27 November 2025 at 9:30am AWST and can be attended either in person or online in real-time.

A live webcast of the AGM will be available to all shareholders through the Teams Platform. Please use the following link to join the meeting:

AGM 2025: Join the meeting here

Teams Meeting ID: 416 460 253 829 2
Passcode: jG7zH2p6

Webcast participants will have the option to submit written questions during the meeting in relation to each resolution (as detailed in the Notice of Meeting dated 24 October 2025).

Attend in Person

Date     

Thursday, 27 November 2025


Time      

9:30am (AWST)

Registration will commence from 9.15am


Venue

Hot Chili, First Floor, 768 Canning Highway, Applecross WA 6153

This announcement is authorised by the Managing Director for release to ASX and TSXV. For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday

Managing Director & CEO – Hot Chili

Tel:          +61 8 9315 9009

Email:     admin@hotchili.net.au


Carol Marinkovich

Company Secretary – Hot Chili

Tel:          +61 8 9315 9009

Email:     cosec@hotchili.net.au


Graham Farrell

Investor & Public Relations

Email:     graham@hotchili.net.au

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

Disclaimer: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2025-annual-general-meeting-302624470.html

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/24/c4306.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hot Chili LimitedASX:HCHBase Metals Investing
HCH:AU
The Conversation (0)
Hot Chili Limited

Hot Chili Limited

Low-Altitude Sizeable Copper Development in South America

Low-Altitude Sizeable Copper Development in South America Keep Reading...
Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement

Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to confirm that it has successfully received commitments from sophisticated investors and clients of GBA Capital to raise A$400,000 through a share placement. These funds will be utilised for working capital purposes as the Company continues to... Keep Reading...
Orlando Mineral Resource Grows again following Inclusion of Bismuth and Silver

Orlando Mineral Resource Grows again following Inclusion of Bismuth and Silver

CuFe Limited (ASX: CUF) (the Company), is pleased to announce a significant update to the Orlando Copper / Gold Resource at its 55% owned Tennant Creek Project. The update is a result of incorporating and estimating the bismuth, silver and other metals contained within the drill hole data into... Keep Reading...
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE)

Large Step-Out Hole Shows Strike Continuity of High-Grade Copper

Cosmos Target, Ngami Copper Project, Botswana

Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce early results from the Cosmos Target drill programme (see ASX announcement 23 October 2025) on its wholly owned Ngami Copper Project (NCP), Botswana. HIGHLIGHTS:Visual mineralisation estimates, substantiated by pXRF analysis, have... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press releases dated October 7, 2025, and October 31, 2025, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 2,196,153 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit")... Keep Reading...
Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 20, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to provide the following updates. Private Placement Noble closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
Osisko Intersects 138 Metres Averaging 1.45% Cu in South Extension at Gaspé

Osisko Intersects 138 Metres Averaging 1.45% Cu in South Extension at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: "These latest... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Related News

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

Precious Metals Investing

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens US Defence Supply Chain Strategy with New Appointment

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project