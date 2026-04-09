Raptor Metals: High-grade Copper in a Tier-1 Jurisdiction

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April 09, 2026
Raptor Metals (ASX:RAP) is a junior explorer advancing high-potential copper and polymetallic assets in Canada’s renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, alongside gold projects in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. The company is strategically positioned to benefit from surging global demand for critical metals, pursuing a focused program of resource validation, expansion, and discovery.
Its flagship Chester Project, in which Raptor holds 100 percent interest, lies within the Tier-1 Bathurst Mining Camp—a prolific VMS district that has historically produced over 475 Mt of base metals across more than 46 deposits, including the world-famous Brunswick No. 12 mine. Chester already hosts a JORC 2012 MRE of 6.685 Mt at 1.07 percent copper from surface, underpinned by high-confidence Indicated resources and significant polymetallic credits.
The Chester deposit remains open along strike and at depth, presenting immediate upside potential. Raptor’s disciplined exploration approach is designed to unlock additional resources and advance discovery, positioning the company to deliver value as demand for copper, zinc, and associated critical metals accelerates globally.
Company Highlights
- Established JORC Resource Base: Chester hosts a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.685 Mt @ 1.07 percent copper — Indicated: 4.87 Mt @ 1.13 percent copper; Inferred: 1.82 Mt @ 1.01 percent copper — with polymetallic credits in lead, zinc, and silver.
- Active Drilling Program, Assays Imminent: A 2,200m diamond drill program at Chester is nearing completion — 12 of 15 HQ holes completed, plus 3 metallurgical (PQ) holes planned. Assay results expected within 6–8 weeks.
- Strategic Tier-1 Location: Both Canadian projects sit within the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick — a globally recognised VMS district with over 475 Mt of historical production from 46+ deposits.
- Near-Term Resource Growth Catalysts: Pathway to resource expansion at Chester and conversion of high-grade historical drilling to a maiden JORC MRE at the Turgeon Project.
- Diversified Critical Minerals Portfolio: Advancing copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver assets across two countries, with exploration upside at the Emu Lake Gold Project in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields.
This Raptor Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
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Raptor Metals
High-grade copper in a Tier-1 jurisdiction
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Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project
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