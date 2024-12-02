Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

New Murchison Gold Provides a Mineral Resource Update for the Crown Prince Deposit

Antimony Project Acquired in Australia's Premier Province

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a First Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
MEC Resources

2024 AGM Chairmans Address

As announced MEC (ASX:MMR) has received written confirmation from the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) that the Company’s shares will be reinstated to trading on the official list of ASX, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. MEC have provided all of the information to ASX in order to satisfy the conditions precedent and will update the market accordingly once that confirmation is received.

PEP11 continues to be a primary focus of MECs investee Advent Energy Ltd and this focus has been validated by recent key energy reports, in particular the ACCC Gas Inquiry 2017-2030 Report released on 7 July 20241.

The ACCC Gas Inquiry report has stated:

  • “There is an urgent need to develop new sources of gas production and supply.
  • Natural gas is expected to play a critical role in ensuring the reliability of energy supply as Australia increases its reliance on renewable sources.
  • The east coast gas market may experience gas supply shortfalls as early as 2027 (to mid-2030s) unless new sources of supply are made available.
  • AEMO’s (Australian Energy Market Operator) 2024 GSOO (Gas Statement of Opportunities) has also highlighted the risk of peak-day shortfalls from 2025 under extreme peak demand conditions.
  • Ensuring efficient supply to the east coast market would also be supported by increased competition in upstream production.
  • The use of import terminals does not obviate development of domestic sources of supply. …. continued domestic gas production will be important to limit risks to Australia’s energy security and market stability.
  • For larger industrial users, where gas is used as a core component in manufacturing and chemical processes and reducing gas usage may not be technically or commercially feasible in the foreseeable future.
  • The ACCC and AEMO have increasingly noted that an orderly transition will require more gas to be brought online to meet expected demand. … a core policy challenge is ... maintaining energy security and affordability.
  • On the fundamental concern of continuing supply, (The ACCC) analysis indicates that gas production in the southern states will decline over the short and medium term.
  • Gas fields in the Gippsland basin, the primary source of gas for the southern states in the past, are reaching the end of their productive lives. There are no projects yet to be approved that could come online in time to prevent a shortfall in 2025.”

Key further points

  • “The potential emergence of supply shortages... is due to: ▪ increases in forecast gas consumption for GPG as a firming power source in the National Electricity Market, especially during winter… the retirement of coal generation post-2030 will increase demand for gas-based firming.
  • Decreases in forecast supply due to a combination of delays in new gas projects still awaiting regulatory approval, and production problems in legacy gas fields.
  • The southern states are expected to rely on gas transported from Queensland for the foreseeable future unless new sources of supply are made available. However, from 2029 Queensland will also require new sources of supply.
  • Forecast production is from the Bowen (including the north Bowen), Surat, Galilee, Cooper, Gippsland, Bass, Otway, Gunnedah and Sydney basins.
  • ACCC … have excluded production and expected supply from the Northern Territory given continuing production issues in the region.
  • There is a risk that the Northern Territory will require gas to be imported from Queensland.

Asset Energy continues to progress the PEP11 joint venture applications for the variation and suspension of work program conditions and related extension of PEP11.

On 6th August 2024, Advent announced that Asset had filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking the following:

1. A declaration that the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority has breached an implied duty by failing to make a decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth) with respect to two pending applications relating to Petroleum Exploration Permit NSW–11 (PEP11 Permit); and

2. An order that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days2.

Asset alleged that the failure by the Joint Authority to make a decision with respect to the applications constitutes a breach of its duty to consider the applications within a reasonable time.

On 18 September 2024, Minister Husic, via NOPTA, gave Asset Energy (Advents subsidiary) a statement of preliminary views with attachments and invited Asset Energy to provide a response within 30 days. The statement of preliminary views included 45 annexures totaling 1608 pages. Asset Energy provided its response to NOPTA on 15 November 2024.

Following conferral between the parties to the Federal Court proceeding, on 9 October 2024 orders were made vacating the previous orders and adjourning the proceedings to a date on or after 7 February 2025. The parties have liberty to apply to bring the matter back before the Federal Court on 3 days’ notice.

Included in the material provided by Minister Husic was a copy of the NOPTA recommendation to the Joint Authority which recommended that the Joint Authority approve Asset’s second Application. In the NOPTA Annual Report of Activities 2020-21 it was noted that 54 applications for COVID-19 related suspensions and extensions were approved in that period. The company understands that the Second Application (for COVID-19 relief) made in respect of the PEP11 Permit was the only application outstanding.

Following the close of the MEC Entitlement Offer, the existing cash held by the Company, together with the funds raised under the Offer, and Shortfall Offer, the Company has approximately $3.36m (after costs of the offer) in cash. This ensures that the Company is adequately funded going forward and as set out in its Prospectus, the Company has developed a clearly defined business framework that covers its strategic goals to develop and commercialize its investments over the first two years following its Re-Instatement, as set out in the Prospectus dated. The Directors are satisfied that the Company will have sufficient working capital to carry out its objectives as stated in its Prospectus.


Click here for the Reinstatement to Quotation

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MEC Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:mmrenergy stocksoil and gas explorationoil and gas investing
The Conversation (0)
Tracy Shuchart, oil rig.

Tracy Shuchart: Energy Demand Exploding — Watching Oil/Gas, Uranium and Grid Stocks

Tracy Shuchart, CEO and founder of Hilltower Resource Advisors, discussed the growing need for all types of energy in the US, saying she's looking for opportunities in oil, natural gas, grid stocks and uranium juniors.

"I think 2025 is going to be a really good year for energy, absolutely," she said. "Not just because of the incoming administration that is very pro-energy and very-pro nuclear as well. But I think with this demand explosion that we're having it's going to be hard to keep ignoring that sector as people have over the last few years."

Looking at oil stocks, Shuchart said those who do their research will be able to find bargains outside the majors.

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that it has successfully run 2 38 velocity string tubing ("VS") in four existing wells, including three long reach wells on the Akcakoca Platform at the SASB Gas Field, Turkey.

The new tubing operation was conducted to reduce water loading, increase production and overall recovery from the wells. With the new tubing strings, the wells should be able to produce at a lower WHP (well head pressure) for a longer period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that it has completed and tested 4 additional wells at its Two Rivers East Project including 3 Lower Montney Wells and 1 Upper Montney well on the 5-19 pad.

LOWER MONTNEY

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
eric nuttall, oil rig

Eric Nuttall: Oil Facing Volatile 2025 — Where I'm Investing, Plus Prices, Supply and Demand

Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, spoke to the Investing News Network about 2024 oil market trends and what's next for the sector heading into 2025.

While the past year has been tough overall, he believes the biggest challenge is sentiment.

"Nobody's here. Nobody cares. Nobody is aware of any of the bullish potential, because everybody is just focused on the narrative around, '(The market is) awash in oil and we're going to fall to US$60 (per barrel).' Or I even saw US$40 the other day. You've got to try to really tune out the noise," Nuttall explained during the conversation.

Keep reading...Show less
US flag on compass pointing to the word "trade."

Supply Chains in Question as Trump Threatens Tariffs on North American Neighbors

Incoming US President Donald Trump has proposed the application of a 25 percent tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, sparking concerns over possible economic implications.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding that the move was spurred by worries over illegal drug imports and immigration.

Canada and Mexico are America's closest trading partners, with both being integral to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). They account for significant portions of US imports in critical sectors, from energy to automobiles.

Keep reading...Show less
Coelacanth Announces Q3 2024 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Announces Q3 2024 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL RESULTS Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 September 30

September 30
($000s, except per share amounts)  2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

 
















Oil and natural gas sales 2,362

679

248

9,192

2,459

274

  

 

 

 

 

 
Cash flow used in operating activities (3,730)
(2,553)
46

(954)
(3,830)
(75)
Per share - basic and diluted (1) (0.01)
(0.01)
-

(-)

(0.01)
(100)

  

 

 

 

 

 
Adjusted funds flow (used) (1) (207)
(773)
(73)
1,133

(2,083)
(154)
Per share - basic and diluted (-)

(-)

-

-

(-)

-

  

 

 

 

 

 
Net loss (2,464)
(1,869)
32

(5,994)
(5,823)
3
Per share - basic and diluted (-)

(-)

-

(0.01)
(0.01)
-

  

 

 

 

 

 
Capital expenditures (1) 15,760

31,176

(49)
19,545

39,957

(51)

  

 

 

 

 

 
Adjusted working capital (1)  

 

 

47,264

23,516

101

  

 

 

 

 

 
Common shares outstanding (000s)  

 

 

 

 

 
Weighted average - basic and diluted 530,212

426,476

24

529,605

425,685

24

  

 

 

 

 

 
End of period - basic  

 

 

530,267

426,670

24
End of period - fully diluted  

 

 

617,214

469,781

31
   

 

 

 

 

 
(1) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

Related News

gold investing

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Resource Investing

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

resource investing

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited - Update

Base Metals Investing

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Base Metals Investing

$1.65m Option Underwriting

×