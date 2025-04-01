1911 Gold Intersects up to 14.97 g/t Gold over 2.70 m including 71.60 g/t Au over 0.50 m on SAM Southeast Zone at True North

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCBB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the assay results from eight (8) drill holes for 1,672.0 metres ("m") from the ongoing surface drill program at the recently discovered San Antonio Southeast target at the True North Project. The True North project, including a permitted mill, camp, and tailings facility, is centrally located on the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property in southeast Manitoba, Canada .

Highlights:

  • Drilling has continued to expand the near-surface quartz vein hosted gold ("Au") mineralization on the recently discovered San Antonio Southeast ("SAM SE") target
  • Drilling is continuing on the SAM SE and SAM West targets as well as new, near-surface gold targets identified by the 1911 Gold geology team within the True North mine footprint

San Antonio Southeast Target

  • Drill results confirmed the southeastern extension of gold mineralization within the prolific San Antonio mafic unit to depths of over   400 m and along strike for over 500 m , including:
    • TN-25-034: Intersected 7.13 grams per tonne (g/t) Au over 2.10 m at a downhole depth of 99.00 m including 12.80 g/t Au over 1.00 m , 7.67 g/t Au over 1.00 m at a downhole depth of 139.70 m , and 14.97 g/t Au over 2.70 m at a downhole depth of 145.00 m including 71.60 g/t Au over 0.50 m
    • TN-25-033A: Intersected 7.71 g/t Au over 1.80 m at a downhole depth of 94.00 m , 7.05 g/t Au over 3.10 m at a downhole depth of 102.00 m including 16.50 g/t Au over 1.20 m , and 5.34 g/t Au over 6.00 m at a downhole depth of 121.50 m including 7.32 g/t Au over 1.20 m and 8.58 g/t Au over 1.10 m
    • TN-25-027: Intersected 18.80 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a down-hole depth of 27.90 m extending mineralization over a strike length of 50 m to the east of hole TN-24-023
    • TN-25-019: Intersected 13.20 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a down-hole depth of 253.00 m , extending mineralization over 125 m to the east of hole TN-24-011
    • TN-25-027: Intersected 18.80 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a down-hole depth of 27.90 m , extending mineralization over an additional strike length of 50 m from TN-24-023
    • TN-25-028: Intersected 8.36 g/t Au over 0.80 m at a downhole depth of 48.80 m , a 50 m down plunge extension of hole TN-24-027
    • TN-25-030: Intersected 8.78 g/t Au over 0.80 m at a downhole depth of 165.30 m , an 80 m down plunge extension from hole TN-24-021

Shaun Heinrichs , CEO and President, stated, "These latest results confirm the discovery of the SAM Southeast target as a parallel ore shoot similar to the San Antonio Mine vein system with the potential to have the same down-dip extension. These parallel systems are exactly what our geology team, under Michele Della Libera's leadership, are targeting – a repetition of mineralization, starting on surface and extending to depth, as a result of multiple east-west shear veins intersecting with the favourable host rocks identified at the True North project. The historical discovery of the Hinge, Cohiba, and 007 mines show the potential for a number of additional stacked systems, with our current drill program designed to test a number of new targets with similar significant potential."

1911 Gold has now completed thirty-one (31) surface drill holes, for a total of 7,216.4 m . The current drill program commenced in October 2024 and remains ongoing with new targets being generated and drill tested within prospective host rock, and structural settings, including significant historical results. The program is ongoing and planned to include up to 30,000 m of drilling by the end of 2025.

Figure 1: True North: Geology and Drill Hole Location Map (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

Figure 2: BB' True North Cross Section* (Looking WNW) (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

Figure 3: AA' Long Section of San Antonio Southeast and 710/711 Target (Looking North) (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

San Antonio Southeast target: Discussion of Results

Drilling completed to date has confirmed the extensions of gold mineralization within the SAM gabbro to over 500 m southeast of the historically mined San Antonio zone, covering an area 400 m long and over 550 m to depth. Twenty-one (21) drill holes for a total of 4,894.40 m have been completed to date on the SAM SE target area. Three drill holes were abandoned without reaching target depth due to ground conditions.

The latest drill holes extended the footprint of mineralization another 200 m to the southeast. The drilling completed to date on the SAM SE target confirmed the presence of a vein system parallel to the San Antonio Mine ore body, which has the same geological, alteration and mineralization characteristics. The high-grade gold intercepts in the drill holes released are also enhancing our confidence to define higher grade zones within the target area both along strike and down plunge. Further data interpretation will support the planning refinement for the next phase of exploration drilling, which will be focused on deeper drilling to properly define the potential extension of the zone. The mineralized intercepts are characterized by quartz-carbonate shear veins and vein breccias with sericite, chlorite alteration and up to 2% pyrite disseminated and in veinlets developed in association with northeast and northwest trending sub-vertical shear zones.

Table 1: Select Significant Drill Hole Assay Results

Target Area

(name)

Drill Hole

(number)

From
  (m)

To
  (m)

Interval

(m)

Au

(g/t)

SAM Southeast

TN-25-019

253.00

253.50

0.50

13.20

SAM Southeast

TN-25-027

27.90

28.60

0.70

18.80

SAM Southeast

TN-25-028

46.90

51.30

4.40

3.12


Including

46.90

49.60

2.70

4.20


and

48.80

49.60

0.80

8.36

SAM Southeast

TN-25-030

154.30

155.30

1.00

3.53



162.40

166.10

3.70

3.27


Including

162.40

164.30

1.90

3.79


and

165.30

166.10

0.80

8.78



179.00

180.00

1.00

3.16

SAM Southeast

TN-25-033A

94.00

95.80

1.80

7.71



102.00

105.10

3.10

7.05


Including

102.00

103.20

1.20

16.50



119.60

125.60

6.00

5.34


Including

121.50

122.70

1.20

7.32


and

123.70

124.80

1.10

8.58

SAM Southeast

TN-25-034

99.00

101.10

2.10

7.13


Including

99.00

100.00

1.00

12.80



136.50

140.70

4.20

2.49


Including

139.70

140.50

1.00

7.67



145.00

147.70

2.70

14.97


Including

145.00

145.50

0.50

71.60



Figure 4: Expanded Long Section (AA') of San Antonio Southeast with drill intercepts (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

San Antonio Southeast Target

The San Antonio Southeast target is located approximately 350m southeast of the historically mined San Antonio zone of the True North Gold Mine. The San Antonio Southeast target occurs within the gabbro of the San Antonio mafic unit and the intersection with the L-10 shear zone. The SAM gabbro hosts the majority of the known gold mineralization within the True North Mine and historically produced 1,309,351 ounces Au at an average grade of 9.33 g/t Au. The SAM SE target also hosts the 710-711 vein system at depth, which contains a mineral resource of 198,000 oz Au @ 5.21 g/t Au indicated and 118,000 oz Au @ 3.91 g/t Au ( see press release dated November 20, 2024 , "1911 Gold Announces Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the True North Gold Project" ) located on the "26 Level" of the True North underground mine at a depth approximately 1,000 m down-dip of the current drilling. The L-10 shear zone also hosts a gold mineralized vein system within the parallel Shoreline Basalt unit containing 58,000 oz Au @ 4.99 g/t Au indicated and 61,000 oz @ 3.96 g/t Au inferred resources (See Figure 2).

Next Steps

With the continued intersection of good gold mineralization in step-out drilling of near surface targets at the True North Gold Mine complex in the San Antonio West, Hinge East and San Antonio Southeast target areas, 1911 Gold is continuing to test new targets as well as expand the footprint of the newly discovered zones. The program's ongoing success has expanded the current drill program to comprise over 30,000 m of drilling. Two drill rigs have been operating on the property to test the open extensions at San Antonio West and San Antonio Southeast as well as other new targets.

Table 3: True North; Drill Hole Details

Drill Hole (Number)

`Target

(Name)

Northing* (m)

Easting* (m)

Elevation (masl)

Azimuth (°)

Inclination (°)

Depth (m)

TN-25-018

SAM-Southeast

5655444

312790

252

175

-45

269.0

TN-25-019

SAM-Southeast

5655444

312790

252

156

-45

323.0

TN-25-020

SAM Southeast

5655311

312609

251

156

-49

131.0

TN-25-027

SAM Southeast

5655325

312562

290

113

-53

128.0

TN-25-028

SAM Southeast

5655416

312542

258

164

-58

155.0

TN-25-030

SAM Southeast

5655470

312610

256

163

-47

230.0

TN-25-031

SAM Southeast

5655470

312610

256

155

-62

242.0

TN-25-033A

SAM Southeast

5655466

312612

256

185

-45

194.0










Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera , P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Table 2: True North; Significant Drill Hole Assays

Target Area

(name)

Drill Hole

(number)

From
(   m)

To
  (m)

Interval

(m)

Au

(g/t)

SAM Southeast

TN-25-019

253.00

253.50

0.50

13.20

SAM Southeast

TN-25-020

60.10

60.80

0.70

2.37

SAM Southeast

TN-25-027

27.90

28.60

0.70

18.80

SAM Southeast

TN-25-028

46.90

51.30

4.40

3.12


Including

46.90

49.60

2.70

4.20


and

48.80

49.60

0.80

8.36

SAM Southeast

TN-25-030

152.20

153.30

1.10

1.15



154.30

155.30

1.00

3.53



154.30

155.30

1.00

3.53



162.40

166.10

3.70

3.27


Including

162.40

164.30

1.90

3.79


and

165.30

166.10

0.80

8.78



179.00

180.00

1.00

3.16

SAM Southeast

TN-25-031

138.80

141.50

2.70

1.11



182.20

183.20

1.00

1.03

SAM Southeast

TN-25-033A

94.00

95.80

1.80

7.71



102.00

105.10

3.10

7.05


Including

102.00

103.20

1.20

16.50



107.00

108.50

1.50

1.81



111.50

113.00

1.50

0.93



117.50

119.00

1.50

0.80



119.60

125.60

6.00

5.34


Including

121.50

122.70

1.20

7.32


and

123.70

124.80

1.10

8.58



179.30

180.50

1.20

1.57

SAM Southeast

TN-25-034

82.40

84.10

1.70

1.18



99.00

101.10

2.10

7.13


Including

99.00

100.00

1.00

12.80



101.90

102.40

0.50

1.83



105.00

105.70

0.70

1.58



132.20

133.60

1.40

2.25



136.50

142.30

5.80

2.20


Including

136.50

140.70

4.20

2.49


Including

139.70

140.70

1.00

7.67



145.00

147.70

2.70

14.97


Including

145.00

145.50

0.50

71.60

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Core samples are collected by sawing the drill core in half along the axis, with one-half sampled, placed in plastic sample bags, labelled, sealed and the other half retained for future reference. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis. Gold analysis is completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values greater or equal to 5.00 g/t are reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples or the presence of visible gold. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat third-party gold analyses for 5% of all submitted sample pulps are analyzed at ALS-Chemex Laboratory, North Vancouver, Canada .

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba , and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba . 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals, the tax treatment of the securities issued under the Offering, the timing for the Qualifying Expenditures to be renounced in favour of the subscribers, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1911 Gold - Logo (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

1911 Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AUMB) (OTC: AUMBF) is pleased to announce that following the release of an updated underground Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the True North Gold Project on November 20, 2024 the Company has filed the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report for the 100% owned project in southeastern Manitoba, Canada .

1911 Gold Logo (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

Highlights

  • Filing of Technical Report entitled "   NI 43-101 Technical Report on the True North Gold Project, Bissett, Manitoba, Canada ", prepared by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. ("LGGC") and 1911 Gold, dated December 23, 2024 , with an effective date of August 29, 2024
  • Underground MRE defined for the True North Gold Project is reported within mineral resource constraining envelopes using a 2.25 grams per tonne ("g/t") Gold ("Au") threshold. All blocks within the envelopes are reported and tabulate as:
    • Indicated Mineral Resource of 3,516,000 t @ 4.41 g/t Au containing 499,000 ounces ("oz") Au
    • Inferred Mineral Resource of 5,490,000 t @ 3.65 g/t Au containing 644,000 oz Au
  • The MRE highlights areas for resource expansion both down plunge and along strike to the modeled veins, and within areas of historic drilling, for potential resource expansion with additional drilling
  • Surface drill program ( 6,000 m ) underway on new target areas that include:
    • Gold mineralization intersected in historic drillholes along strike from the resource and within 400 m of surface
    • New targets identified during the re-interpretation and remodelling of gold mineralization that are proximal to   Au-bearing shear zones within favourable host rocks
  • Planning for 25,000 m of resource expansion and new target drilling is underway for 2025

Shaun Heinrichs , President and CEO of 1911 Gold, commented, "We are pleased to have completed the compilation and filing of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the True North Gold Project. The new robust resource estimate forms the base of our plans moving forward both for the recommencement of production and the expansion and growth of resources at the True North Gold mine. We have a significant exploration drill program underway on a number of new targets and are moving to expand this program in 2025 with more resource expansion drilling".

The updated NI 43-101 report is available for review on both SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.1911gold.com ).

The updated True North MRE Technical Report was prepared by Susan Lomas , P.Geo, of LGGC, Bruce Davis , PhD, FAusIMM, and Michele Della Libera , P.Geo,, each of whom is considered a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

1911 Gold's press release dated November 20, 2024 (entitled " 1911 Gold Announces Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the True North Gold Project ") summarized the mineral resource estimate update in detail.

Future Plans

First phase surface drilling is currently underway on near surface areas outside of the resource where the new geological model has identified prospective new targets with significant mineralized intercepts from historical drilling. Initially three prioritized target areas have been identified and are the target of the current drill program (see Company's press release: " 1911 Gold Initiates Surface Drill Program on New Exploration Targets at the True North Gold Mine" , dated October 3, 2024 ). Drilling is continuing and results are due to be released in early 2025.

With the completion of the MRE, 1911 Gold has also identified areas of the resource model that are open and with additional drilling have the potential to expand the resources, in addition to new targets at depth in the deposit. The Company is currently compiling a drill plan of over 25,000 m of drilling for 2025 and has commenced work on a preliminary redevelopment plan, working closely with Éric Vinet, recently engaged as a key technical advisor, focusing on identifying suitable mining methods, expected costs, and overall economics supporting the restart strategy, to be covered in a new preliminary economic assessment study.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera , P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of 1911 Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling 63,276 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba , and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba , where it is reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative, and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/02/c7302.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
