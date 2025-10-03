1844 Provides Update on Shares for Debt Settlement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF,OTC:EFRSF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it has amended the previously announced shares for debt agreements (see Press Release dated April 2, 2025) with certain arm's length creditors and two companies owned by directors of the Company (collectively, the "Creditors"). The amended agreements settle debts in an aggregate amount of $413,067[1] in relation to services provided by the Creditors to the Company by the issuance of 3,596,936 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share (the "Debt Settlement").

The Company also announces an agreement to settle debts of $195,556 for services provided by an arm's length creditor by the issuance of 1,758,687 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.11 per Share (collectively with the Debt Settlement, the "Debt Settlements").

All the Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlements will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Closing of the Debt Settlement is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Québec." With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] $137,500 of $370,720 owing to two companies owned by two directors of the Company is being settled through Shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share. The remainder of the balance, $233,220, has been written off.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Revitalizing Mineral Exploration and Development in the Prolific Gaspe Peninsula, Quebec

1844 Announces Addition of Mr. Andre Gauthier to the Board of Directors

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is extremely pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Andre Gauthier to the board of directors effective immediately. [1]

Mr. Gauthier holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering and a M. Sc. in Mineral Exploration both obtained from the UQAC - Chicoutimi, (Québec) and is an active member and leader of many mining and professional organizations (Canada, Peru, UAE, and China).

Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844 states "On behalf of our board of directors, I would like to welcome Mr. Gauthier. His impressive resume over the span of his career, along with his experience and knowledge of both company and resource development in Quebec further strengthens our already strong team."

Mr. Gauthier's career has spanned 50 years and projects in over 35 countries. He has held senior positions, including officer and directors' appointments in SOQUEM, Falconbridge, Noramco Mining, Cambior Inc., Maxy Gold Corp (China), Inca Pacific Resources, Lara Exploration Ltd., Vena Resources Inc., and Western Union Peru.

Additionally, Mr. Gauthier has been involved in many Gold and Copper discoveries and acquisitions, including Lac Shortt (Canada), La Arena (Peru), Anabi Minaspata (Peru), Luchun (China), Metates (Mexico), La Granja and La Virgen (Peru) and Pachon (Argentina).

Since 2020, Andre has been leading Eval Minerals, his private company involved in mineral investment and advisory. He is on the board of various companies involved in the exploration industry, both privately owned or listed on the Canadian Stock exchange. Since April 2024 Andre is also vice president of CAUR Technologies, a revolutionary Seismic technology which is part of Geophysics GPR International.

About 1844 Resources Inc: 

1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec".  With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"               

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844resources.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected closings of the Unit Offering and the Option Agreement and the receipt of regulatory approval, including approval by the Exchange. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EFF

Trading resumes in:

Company: 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 Signs a Letter of Intent to Option 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawkridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Resource Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent with Nickel North Corp (TSXV: NNX) to earn an interest in the Hawkridge Project. With the terms agreed to, both parties are now working to finalize the terms of the formal and binding option agreements, which will consist of two separate option agreements ("Option 1", "Option 2" and collectively the "Option").

Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of the Company commented: "We are pleased to have renegotiated new terms and conditions with the management of Nickel North. 1844 remains steadfast in our belief that the Hawk Ridge project can become a major strategic metals development in the Province of Quebec."

Nickel North Signs Letter of Intent on Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper Project with 1844 Resources Inc.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) ("Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent to option 100% of the Hawk Ridge Ni-Cu-PGM project based on milestones, commitments, with 1844 Resources Inc ("1844" or "EFF"). This new LOI replaces all previous agreement originally announced Mar 6, 2023.

Based on LOI signed August 7, 2024, 1844 will pay combined payments over 5 years of cash payment $1,512,000, 21,000,000 shares issued, $6,000,000 in exploration expenditure outlined per table below. The remaining 20% can be acquired by 1844 as sole and exclusive optionee in exchange for a one-time payment of CAD$2,000,000.

1844 Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mathieu Olivier to the board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Olivier will replace Mr. Denis Clement, who had been a board member since 2012.

Holding a bachelor's degree in business administration from Laval University, Mr. Olivier has led a 20-year career in wealth management and financial advisory in Quebec and has a strong history of managing investment in the junior natural resources industry. Mr. Olivier has extensive expertise in entrepreneurship and business development and is also involved in various charitable works, including sitting as the Chairman of Directors of Adaptavie Inc.

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

Vancouver, British Columbia, October 2, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that all matters were approved at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 2, 2025 (the " Meeting ").

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the Takla Nation for exploration activities associated with the Klow property in central British Columbia . The Agreement outlines a collaborative framework for FPX and Takla Nation to move forward responsibly with early-stage exploration, establishing important protocols for engagement, environmental protection, employment, training, and business opportunities.

"This Agreement underscores our commitment to engagement with Indigenous communities from the earliest stages of our exploration work," said Martin Turenne , President, CEO, and Director of FPX. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Takla Nation, guided by transparency, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development in Takla territory."

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with FPX. By establishing clear principles for engagement, this agreement ensures that our voices are heard from the earliest stages of exploration," commented Chief John French of Takla Nation. "We look forward to working collaboratively with FPX to protect our lands and ensure shared benefits for our community."

Background

The Klow Property is situated approximately 120 km northwest of Fort St. James and around 45 km north of FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. Portions of the Klow Property are accessible via an all-season public road which connects Fort St. James to Takla Landing . Like the Baptiste Nickel Project, the exploration target for the Klow property is nickel in the form of awaruite, a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral (Ni 3 Fe) hosted by serpentinized ultramafic rocks.

Exploration at the Klow Property has advanced in several stages since its initial evaluation. Between 2010 and 2012, FPX conducted geological mapping and rock sampling that delineated a large awaruite target area measuring approximately 1.5 by 1.0 kilometres, with encouraging surface grades. In 2012, a five-hole, 1,579-metre diamond drill program tested a portion of this target, with hole DH-4 intersecting 316 metres grading 0.10% nickel-in-alloy 1 from 10 metres downhole. In 2024, the Company re-analyzed 68 archived core samples from DH-4 using Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) methods, which confirmed strong correlation with historical nickel-in-alloy values and returned DTR nickel grades averaging 7–10% higher than the original nickel-in-alloy results. Also in 2024, FPX expanded the Klow mineral claims to 251 km 2 , covering mainly prospective ultramafic rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafite, host to mineralization at Baptiste.

As announced in May 2025 , FPX undertook a summer 2025 surface rock sampling program, 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). The Agreement with Takla Nation will enable planning and readiness for future exploration activities.

Klow Property Earn-In Agreement

As previously disclosed, FPX and JOGMEC have entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Klow Earn-In Agreement ") which provides JOGMEC the option to earn a beneficial interest in the Company's Klow Property in central British Columbia .

The key terms of the Klow Earn-in Agreement are as follows:

  • FPX grants to JOGMEC the option to earn a 60% beneficial interest in Klow by funding $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by no later than March 31, 2027 (extended from a prior deadline of March 31, 2026 by mutual agreement of the parties)
  • Once JOGMEC has earned its 60% beneficial interest in Klow, the parties will thereafter fund exploration expenditures pro rata to their ownership interest
  • If either party's beneficial interest in Klow is diluted below 10%, that party's beneficial interest will be converted into a 1.5% NSR royalty over Klow, with the other party retaining a right to buy-back 1.0% of the NSR royalty for $3,500,000

Note 1: results were obtained by geochemical analysis and may not accurately represent Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. DTR nickel values refer to the portion of the total contained nickel that is recovered from a magnetically separated fraction of the sample. Nickel-in-alloy results refer to nickel recovered by a selective geochemical leach which targets nickel contained in awaruite. While both methods measure nickel in awaruite, awaruite particle exposure and grain size influence each method slightly differently, therefore these results are not directly comparable.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

The Red Mountain Deposit Remains Open to Expansion in Multiple Directions with Assays Pending

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer 2025 drill program at its wholly-owned Red Mountain Project in south-central Alaska.

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has received binding commitments for a private placement to professional and sophisticated investors of up to A$650,000 (before costs), exceeding the minimum raising target of $500,000. The terms of the share placement comprise the issue of 185,714,286 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of 0.35 cents per share (Placement Shares) and, subject to shareholder approval, placement participants will also receive a one (1) for three (3) free attaching unlisted $0.007 option exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue (Placement Options), (the Placement).

The Placement provides funding to continue its planned work programs to unlock the potential of its 100% owned West Musgrave Copper project (the ‘Project’) in Western Australia.

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) holds a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia, anchored by the flagship Hill End Gold Project. Together with the nearby Hargraves Gold Project, located 35 kilometres to the north, these assets form a district-scale position within the highly prospective Hill End - Hargraves corridor, which has historically produced more than four million ounces of gold.

The Company's priority during the year ended 30 June 2025 was advancing Hill End from development into production. This work culminated in the achievement of first gold in August 2025, marking Vertex's successful transition from explorer to producer. Hargraves provides additional exploration potential and the opportunity to establish a long-term satellite ore source, complementing production at Hill End and supporting the Company's vision of building a sustainable gold hub in the district.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X78F5UJ7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program on Block VIII, including the newly added area of Mussel Basin.

