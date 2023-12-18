Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

1844 Resources

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 15, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the continuation of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The shareholders of the Company showed their support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 96% of the votes cast, representing 20.69% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

Sylvain Laberge comments, "1844 Resources and its representatives would like to thank all of our voting shareholders for their participation and appreciate all of our shareholders support."

The Omnibus Plan was created to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy (the "TSXV Policies") governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021. The Omnibus Plan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Omnibus Plan provides flexibility to the Company to grant equity-based incentive awards ("Awards") in the form of stock options ("Options") and deferred share units, performance share units and restricted share units (collectively "Share Units"). All future grants of equity-based Awards will be made pursuant to, or as otherwise permitted by, the Omnibus Plan, and no further equity-based awards will be made pursuant to the Company's Share Option Plan dated for reference February 25, 2013 (the "2013 Share Option Plan"). The Omnibus Plan supersedes and replaces the 2013 Share Option Plan. The Omnibus Plan also allows option holders to exercise options on a "Cashless Exercise" or "Net Exercise" basis, as now expressly permitted by the TSXV Policies. Additional details regarding the Omnibus Plan are contained in the information circular, which was filed on SEDAR in respect of the December 8, 2022 annual general meeting. A copy of the Omnibus Plan can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 RESOURCES INC.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Source

Click here to connect with 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSXV: EFF), to receive an Investor Presentation

EFF:CA
1844 Resources
1844 resources inc

1844 Resources


1844 Resources
×