1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2023 and September 23, 2023, the Company has entered into an amended and restated option agreement (the "Amended and Restated Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp. ("NNX") with respect to the option agreement between the parties dated March 6, 2023, as amended (the "Option Agreement"), relating to the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project. Pursuant to the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, the parties have agreed to amend the payment terms and conditions of the Option Agreement as follows:
1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting
1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 15, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the continuation of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.
The shareholders of the Company showed their support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 96% of the votes cast, representing 20.69% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.
Sylvain Laberge comments, "1844 Resources and its representatives would like to thank all of our voting shareholders for their participation and appreciate all of our shareholders support."
The Omnibus Plan was created to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy (the "TSXV Policies") governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021. The Omnibus Plan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Omnibus Plan provides flexibility to the Company to grant equity-based incentive awards ("Awards") in the form of stock options ("Options") and deferred share units, performance share units and restricted share units (collectively "Share Units"). All future grants of equity-based Awards will be made pursuant to, or as otherwise permitted by, the Omnibus Plan, and no further equity-based awards will be made pursuant to the Company's Share Option Plan dated for reference February 25, 2013 (the "2013 Share Option Plan"). The Omnibus Plan supersedes and replaces the 2013 Share Option Plan. The Omnibus Plan also allows option holders to exercise options on a "Cashless Exercise" or "Net Exercise" basis, as now expressly permitted by the TSXV Policies. Additional details regarding the Omnibus Plan are contained in the information circular, which was filed on SEDAR in respect of the December 8, 2022 annual general meeting. A copy of the Omnibus Plan can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.
1844 RESOURCES INC.
(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"
Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844resources.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
1844 Resources
Overview
The Gaspe Peninsula in southeastern Quebec covers approximately 11,390 square miles of thick forest and free-flowing rivers and lakes. Despite its humble appearance, this region stands as one of the definitive districts for geological and mineral exploration in Canada, a reputation in the midst of making a strong comeback.
In 1844, Sir William Logan, founder and first director of the Geological Survey of Canada, mapped the majestic Gaspe Peninsula, not knowing the exceptional copper mining opportunities the region would later present. After decades of under-exploration, Gaspe presents investors and active copper and polymetallic companies with the opportunity for exciting discovery and economic success.
1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV:EFF) is an exploration company with a focus on the grossly underexplored region of Gaspé in Québec. The company’s robust project portfolio includes the Vortex, Native Copper and Lac Crystal projects.
1844 Resources’ strategic positioning in the Gaspe Peninsula allows it to leverage the area’s rich past-producing mining history. The prolific Gaspe Copper Mine, a subsidiary of Noranda Mines Limited in Murdochville, produced approximately 141 million tons (Mt) at 0.85 percent copper from 1954 to 1999. 1844 Resources could likely see similar margins with exploration and project development today.
1844 Resources’ secondary asset is the Native Copper project in the municipality of Chandler, which comprises 156 claims. The project is part of the Mont Alexandre syncline, associated with an important metallotect volcanic horizon part of the Lake McKay Member, which lies within the greenstone belt present in the Gaspe Peninsula.
1844 Resources’ management team consists of world-class experts in the mining sector. The team combines more than 100 years of experience in copper resources, finance and geological exploration. These attributes prime the company for outstanding economic success and mineral yield potential in the growing copper market.
Company Highlights
- 1844 Resources is focused on the underexplored regions of Gaspé and its exciting portfolio of copper projects, including the Vortex, Native Copper and Lac Crystal.
- The Gaspe Peninsula has a rich history of past-producing successes, stemming mainly from its Gaspe Copper Mine. The company has strategic positioning close to this especially valuable copper resource.
- 1844 Resources’ management team consists of strong leaders in the copper and mineral exploration sector, who bring over 100 years of combined expertise in financial resource development and project acquisition.
Key Projects
Vortex Project
The Vortex project is a copper, molybdenum and gold project, which adjoins the Glencore and Soquem property, situated at Sullipek East and 25 kilometers west of Murdochville. The project has seen extensive exploratory and developmental work since 2000, which significantly benefits 1844 Resources’ plans for the project.
Between 2009 and 2011, the Vortex had over 4,700 meters of combined drilling, geophysics and soil surveys and an exciting discovery of 0.94 percent copper at 29 meters in 2012. Strategically positioned near the Glencore and Soquem portion of the property, estimated resources hover between 2.24 Mt at 1.09 percent copper and 5.5 Mt at 0.88 percent copper.
1844 Resources remains excited for the future of this project and could see similar mineralization and discovery success as past projects from the prolific Gaspe Copper mine.
Native Copper Project
The Native Copper project is an exceptional greenfield copper exploration opportunity situated within the Gaspe greenstone belt, west of Chandler, Quebec. The property comprises 156 claims divided into four sectors: Native Copper South, North-west, North-East and Central. 1844 Resources has 100 percent undivided interest in the entirety of these claims.1844 has completed the 2022 work program on the Native Copper project. The program consisted of targeted prospecting, trenching and spot sampling, along with the rehabilitation of existing roadways.
This strategically positioned asset spans 28 kilometers in length on a horizon that is known to generate multiple mineralized copper zones and has already shown nine indicators in the area.
To date, the project has seen extensive prospecting, trenching and drilling, which has revealed copper grades upwards of 5.38 percent.
In 2022, 1844 Resources announced the sale of Lac Arsenault to Canada Gold Resources Ltd for C$600,000.1844 shall be entitled to a one percent net smelter royalty (NSR) and the purchaser shall have the right to repurchase the NSR for C$500,000.
Management Team
Sylvain Laberge - President, CEO and Director
After obtaining a degree in hotel management, Sylvain Laberge entered into a sales career in a different sector. He became part of a new company founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communication, an enterprise specializing in investor relations, where he became VP and developed an interest in emerging companies and especially mining exploration. Laberge has been managing Gespeg since 2013 and also managed other junior companies during that period. He is presently a director of Omineca Mining, a future gold producer, and Royal Helium, one of the largest leaseholders in Canada.
Andrew Davidson - CFO, Secretary and Director
A graduate of the University of Calgary (BComm), Andrew Davidson is a chartered accountant with certification in both Saskatchewan and Alberta. Davidson’s extensive experience in junior natural resource finance and international financial reporting standards has been gained through years of experience in the Canadian junior resource markets and in public practice accounting in both the Alberta and Saskatchewan markets, focusing specifically on assurance for publicly listed enterprises. He is also involved as an officer or director in several other junior resource exploration and production.
Bernard-Olivier Martel - Manager of Exploration
Bernard-Olivier Martel graduated from the University of Quebec in Montreal in 1999. He is a member of the Geologist Order of Quebec and acts as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. His experience includes government services, engineering and geological and mineral exploration. Before and after graduation, he worked on various mapping projects for the Quebec Department of Natural Resources. Since 2004, Martel has worked exclusively for the mining industry as a consulting geologist for various exploration companies in Quebec and Ontario. In addition to his duties as technical director of geology for Gespeg Copper Resources, Martel acts as a geologist responsible for the exploration work for Explo-Logik Inc., a mineral exploration services company. projects in recent years: Nouveau-Monde Graphite, Maple Gold Mines, Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. Tarkus Resources, Fancamp Exploration Ltd., Jourdan Resources and many others.
1844 Announces Update Regarding Hawk Ridge Option Agreement
- Upon entering into the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, the Company paid NNX $15,000 in cash as a non-refundable deposit and, upon receiving TSX Venture approval of the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, the Company will pay NNX $335,000 in cash and issue to the Optionor 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.
- The Company is now entitled to acquire a 20% undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project on the first anniversary of the date that is two business days following the approval of the Amended and Restated Option Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Effective Date") by paying $350,000 and issuing 4,000,000 common shares of the Company to NNX and incurring $500,000 of exploration expenditures before the first anniversary of the Effective Date (the "First Option").
- If the Company exercises the First Option, it can now acquire an additional 10% (for an aggregate 30%) undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project by paying $350,000 and issuing 4,000,000 common shares of the Company to NNX on the second anniversary date of the Effective Date, and incurring $500,000 of exploration expenditures before the second anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Second Option").
- If the Company exercises the Second Option, it can now acquire an additional 20% (for an aggregate 50%) undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project by paying $750,000 and issuing 3,000,000 common shares of the Company to NNX on the third anniversary date of the Effective Date, and incurring $1,000,000 of exploration expenditures before the third anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Third Option").
- If the Company exercises the Third Option, it can now acquire an additional 30% (for an aggregate 80%) undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project by paying $1,000,000 and issuing 3,000,000 common shares of the Company to NNX on the fourth anniversary date of the Effective Date, and incurring $2,000,000 of exploration expenditures before the third anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Fourth Option").
- If the Company exercises the Fourth Option, it can now acquire an additional 20% (for an aggregate 100%) undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project by paying $2,000,000 to NNX on the fifth anniversary date of the Effective Date (the "Fifth Option").
Additionally, under the Option Agreement, if the Company did not satisfy the previous payment terms and conditions of the Second Option, the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project would terminate and the Company was return to NNX the undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project that the Company would have acquired upon the exercise of the First Option for nil consideration, resulting in the Company holding no interest in the Hawk Ridge Project. Now, pursuant to the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, if the Company does not satisfy the payment terms of the Third Option, the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project will terminate and the Company will return to NNX the undivided interests in the Hawk Ridge Project to be acquired upon the exercise of the First Option and the Second Option for nil consideration, resulting in the Company holding no interest in the Hawk Ridge Project.
The remaining terms of the Option Agreement are restated in the Amended and Restated Option Agreement.
Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of the Company commented: "The option to acquire a 100% interest in the Hawk Ridge Project is transformational for 1844. Hawk Ridge is expected to become one of the flagship properties of the Company and is expected to add to our existing portfolio of copper and other critical mineral projects in coastal Quebec."
For more details regarding the Option Agreement and Hawk Ridge Property, see the Company's news releases dated March 6 and 7, 2023. Copies of the Company's news releases are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.
(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"
Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 resources.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's option on the Hawk Ridge Project, the First Option, the Second Option, the Third Option, the Fourth Option, the Fifth Option, approval by the TSX Venture and the payment and issuance of common shares upon such approval. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000
1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces amendments to the terms of its (i) non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Non-FT Unit) previously announced on April 12, June 9, July 20 and September 23, 2023 (the "Non-FT Unit Offering") and (ii) non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering" and, together with the Non-FT Unit Offering, the "Offerings").
Pursuant to the amended terms of the Non-FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue up to 50,000,000 Non-FT Units at a price of $0.02 per Non-FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Non-FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Non-FT Unit Warrant"). Each whole Non-FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering. 1844 intends to use the net proceeds from the Non-FT Unit Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes.
Pursuant to the amended terms of the FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue up to 11,111,111 FT Units at a price of $0.03 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one Common Share, to be issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Warrant Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the FT Unit Offering. 1844 intends to use the net proceeds of the FT Unit Offering for exploration activities and for general corporate purposes. The net proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur resource exploration expenses that will constitute "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures").
In connection with the Non-FT Unit Offering, the Company will pay a cash finder's fee equal to 8% of the gross proceeds and issue a number of non-transferable Common Share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") equal to 8% of the number of Non-FT Units sold under the Non-FT Unit Offering to eligible persons who refer investors to the Company, where permitted by applicable law an din accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase a Warrant Share at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months following closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering. Any finder's fees to be paid by the Company in connection with the FT Unit Offering will be payable in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.
The Offerings will be conducted under available exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation and participation in the Non-FT Unit Offering will also be available to existing shareholders in qualifying jurisdictions in Canada in accordance with BC Instrument 45-534 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA Notice 45-313 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof (collectively, the "Existing Security Holder Exemption"). Insiders may participate in the Offerings.
The Company has set October 25, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Non- FT Unit Offering in reliance on the Existing Security Holder Exemption. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Non-FT Unit Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below no later than November 13, 2023. If the Non-FT Unit Offering is over-subscribed for, Non-FT Units will be allocated pro-rata amongst all subscribers. All subscription materials must be provided to the Company no later than November 17, 2023. The Company may close the Non-FT Unit Offering in several tranches, the first of which the Company intends to close no later than November 24, 2023.
The aggregate acquisition cost to a subscriber under the Existing Security Holder Exemption cannot exceed $15,000, unless that subscriber has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the subscriber is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, such advice is obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the subscriber's jurisdiction.
In addition to the Existing Security Holder Exemption and other available prospectus exemptions, a portion or all of the Non-FT Unit Offering may be completed pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-318 - Prospectus Exemption for Certain Distributions through an Investment Dealer ("CSA 45-318") and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA 45-318 in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof (collectively with CSA 45-318, the "Investment Dealer Exemption"). Pursuant to CSA 45-318, each subscriber relying on the Investment Dealer Exemption must obtain advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer. There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
All securities issued pursuant to the Offerings will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering or FT Unit Offering, as applicable. Completion of the Offerings is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the Exchange.
None of the securities issued in the Offerings will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.
For more details on the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project see the Company's news releases dated March 6, March 7, April 12 and September 23, 2023. Copies of the Company's news releases are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project remains subject to Exchange approval.
About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec." With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.
(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"
Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's option on the Hawk Ridge Project, the Offerings and Exchange approvals. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units, Extends the Previously Announced Private Placement of $2,000,000 and Provides Update Regarding Option Agreement
1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of 11,111,111 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at $0.045 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "FT Unit Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, an "FT Unit Warrant Share") at a price of $0.055 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the FT Unit Offering for exploration activities and for general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur resource exploration expenses that will constitute "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures").
The closing of the FT Unit Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Any finder's fees to be paid by the Company will be payable in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. The FT Shares, FT Unit Warrant Shares and any common shares of the Company that are issuable upon the exercise of any finder's warrants will be subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the issue date in accordance with applicable securities laws.
The securities offered in the FT Unit Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States.
Extension of Concurrent Unit Offering
Further to the Company's news releases dated April 12, June 9, July 20, and August 22, 2023, 1844 also announces a 30-day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The other terms of the Unit Offering remain unchanged and the Company will raise up to 57,142,858 units (each, a "Unit") at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds is up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, an "Unit Warrant Share") at a price of $0.055 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.
In connection with the Unit Offering, the Company will pay a cash finders fee equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from the sale of Units to certain subscribers of the Unit Offering and issue a number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants equal to 8% of the aggregate number of Units purchased by certain subscribers of the Unit Offering (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months following the date of issuance. 1844 will use the net proceeds from the Unit Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes.
Option Agreement
The Company also announces it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp. ("NNX") with respect to the option agreement between the parties dated March 6, 2023 (the "Option Agreement), relating to the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project. Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the parties have agreed to amend the payment terms and conditions of the Option Agreement as follows:
- The Company is now entitled to acquire a 10% undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project on the date that is two business days following the approval of the Option Agreement (the "Effective Date") by the Exchange by paying $325,000 and issuing 5,000,000 Units (valued at $175,000) and 1,000,000 common shares of the Company to NNX (the "First Option").
- If the Company exercises the First Option, it can now acquire an additional 10% undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project by paying $1,500,000 and issuing 1,000,000 common shares of the Company to NNX on the first anniversary date of the Effective Date, and incurring $500,000 of exploration expenditures before the first anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Second Option").
- If the Company does not satisfy the revised payment terms and conditions of the Second Option, the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project will terminate and the Company will return to NNX the 10% undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project that the Company acquired upon the exercise of the First Option for nil consideration, resulting in the Optionee holder no interest in the Hawk Ridge Project.
The remaining terms and conditions of the Option Agreement remain unchanged and the Option Agreement, as amended, remains subject to Exchange approval.
Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of the Company commented: "The option to acquire a 100% interest in the Hawk Ridge Project is transformational for 1844. Hawk Ridge is expected to become one of the flagship properties of the Company and is expected to add to our existing portfolio of copper and other critical mineral projects in coastal Quebec."
For more details regarding the Option Agreement and Hawk Ridge Property, see the Company's news releases dated March 6 and 7, 2023. Copies of the Company's news releases are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.
(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"
Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the FT Unit Offering, the Company's option on the Hawk Ridge Project, the First Option, the Second Option, the Unit Offering and Exchange approval. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000
1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9 and July 20, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to finalize remaining subscriptions and coordinate an orderly closing. The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.
The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.
In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 8% non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.
1844 will use the net proceeds from the Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes. Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of the Company, commented: "The option to acquire a 100% interest in the Hawk Ridge Project is transformational for 1844. Hawk Ridge is expected to become one of the flagship properties of the Company and is expected to add to our existing portfolio of copper and other critical mineral projects in coastal Quebec."
For more details on the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, see the Company's news releases dated March 6 and 7, 2023. The Company originally announced the Offering on April 12, 2023. Copies of the Company's news releases are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project remains subject to Exchange approval.
About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.
(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"
Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's option on the Hawk Ridge Project and the Offering. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000
1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds is up to $2,000,000.
The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.
In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 8% non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.
Insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Offering to the extent of up to 2,500,000 Units. This participation by insiders in the Offering constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). However, the Company considers such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders and the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, would not exceed 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization.
1844 will use the net proceeds from the Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes. Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of the Company commented: "The option to acquire a 100% interest in the Hawk Ridge Project is transformational for 1844. Hawk Ridge is expected to become one of the flagship properties of the Company and is expected to add to our existing portfolio of copper and other critical mineral projects in coastal Quebec."
The Offering will be conducted under available exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation and participation in the Offering will be available to existing shareholders in qualifying jurisdictions in Canada in accordance with BC Instrument 45-534 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA Notice 45-313 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof (collectively, the "Existing Security Holder Exemption").
The Company has set June 1st, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Offering in reliance on the Existing Security Holder Exemption. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below no later than August 04, 2023. If the Offering is over-subscribed for, Units will be allocated pro-rata amongst all subscribers. All subscription materials must be provided to the Company no later than August 11, 2023. The Company may close the Offering in several tranches during the Offering, the first of which the Company intends to close no later than August 18, 2023. In addition to conducting the Offering pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption, the Offering will also be conducted pursuant to other available prospectus exemptions. Insiders may participate in the Offering.
The aggregate acquisition cost to a subscriber under the Existing Security Holder Exemption cannot exceed $15,000, unless that subscriber has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the subscriber is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, such advice is obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the subscriber's jurisdiction.
In addition to the Existing Security Holder Exemption and other available prospectus exemptions, a portion or all of the Offering may be completed pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-318 - Prospectus Exemption for Certain Distributions through an Investment Dealer ("CSA 45-318") and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA 45-318 in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof in the participating jurisdictions (collectively with CSA 45-318, the "Investment Dealer Exemption"). Pursuant to CSA 45-318, each subscriber relying on the Investment Dealer Exemption must obtain advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer. There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.
For more details on the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project see the Company's news releases dated March 6 and 7, 2023. The Company originally announced the Offering on April 12, 2023. Copies of the Company's news releases are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project remains subject to Exchange approval.
About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.
(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"
Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's option on the Hawk Ridge Project and the Offering. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024
The gold price reached a new all-time high in 2023, buoyed by financial and geopolitical instability.
The yellow metal neared a record high in the first half of the year as the banking crisis took hold, and it reached that milestone in H2, pushed upward by the conflict in the Middle East. However, interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve helped make interest-bearing assets more attractive to investors, tempering the draw of the precious metal.
With uncertainty continuing at the end of the year, what are the factors that will affect gold in 2024?
Fed's fight against inflation to stay in focus
The battle against inflation will be one of the critical stories affecting the price of gold in 2024.
The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at 5.25 to 5.5 percent at its final meeting of the year, and the broad consensus is that it's now finished hiking. However, that doesn't mean it will reverse course right away — with the latest inflation data showing a 3.1 percent increase in the consumer price index year-on-year, the central bank remains well off its 2 percent target for inflation. The most recent dot plot, which shows where each Fed official thinks the federal funds rate is headed, points to at least three rate cuts in 2024, assuming each is 25 basis points.
Although gold has performed well in 2023's higher-rate environment, it tends to fare better when rates are lower. For that reason, many market watchers believe gold will move higher when the Fed reverses
However, another key question is whether the Fed will be able to curb inflation without causing a recession. At the start of 2023, analysts were predicting a moderate to severe recession, but with the US economy continuing to show strength, opinions are split about about whether 2024 will bring a soft landing or a more severe outcome.
“The market is currently signaling that the inflation outlook is waning and that there could be increased potential for rate cuts in the early part of the year,” Joe Cavatoni, market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, told the Investing News Network (INN). “We see this continuing to be the most significant factor to monitor going into 2024. The factors at play will be the strength/weakness of the US dollar and where inflation is headed, and the resulting level of real rates.”
2023 also saw artificial intelligence stocks help drive broader interest in the equities market, a trend that is expected to continue into 2024. The Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is forecasting that the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) will reach a record 5,000 basis points in 2024, while Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) predicted in mid-November that the index would hit 4,700 basis points by the end of 2024 — it was able to break through that point by mid-December.
Geopolitics and central bank buying to support gold
As mentioned, high interest rates aren’t usually good for gold. But the precious metal has bucked the trend in 2023, soaring to a new record high of more than US$2,150 per ounce in early December.
Current geopolitical factors are also impacting metal's price, including Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. These factors have prompted individual investors to seek safe harbor in the yellow metal, and they've also been joined by central banks, which are on track to set a record for annual gold purchases — as of the end of September, they had bought a combined 800 metric tons of gold.
“Central banks have indicated through our annual survey that their motivations for holding gold include the performance of the asset in times of crisis, its role as a long-term store of value and inflation hedge, its liquidity and how it is an effective portfolio diversifier and hedge against geopolitical risks,” Cavatoni said.
David Erfle, editor and founder of JuniorMinerJunky, also pointed to central bank buying as important for gold. He believes the metal has strong momentum thanks to this demand and other fundamentals. “A monthly/quarterly/yearly close above US$2,100 would trigger a strong advance in 2024 with an initial 13 year cup-and-handle breakout target of US$2,500, and Fibonacci measurements being US$2,460 and US$3,300,” he said in a November 26 email.
In a November 30 interview with INN, David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, said he is also bullish on gold heading into the new year. “I still think gold is undervalued. It’s hit (the US$2,000 mark) three times — it’s up to the fourth time. Usually on the fourth try through at a level it holds it," he said.
“2024 is the beginning of the next major leg up in precious metals,” he continued, speaking the day before gold broke US$2,100. “US$2,072 is the previous high, and we’ll get above that — we’ll get US$2,100, US$2,200, US$2,300. Once we get into that modality, I don’t know if we’ll see above US$3,000, it depends on what happens with the rest of the economy. It depends if they pause and start lowering interest rates. If they do that it will put a boost to gold.”
The expectation that gold will hit more highs in 2024 is a sentiment that was echoed by John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, in a November 22 interview with INN.
“I think the gold setup here is beautiful,” he said. “I’ve been very guarded on the price of gold — I’ve never talked new highs ever, I’ve never said US$2,500 this or US$5,000 that — (but) we are saying as a result of what happened October 7 that you are going to see a new all-time high in gold next year, which is new for us.”
Will gold stocks perform in 2024?
High gold prices have been a boon for producers. They’ve used the extra revenue generated from gold sales for a variety of purposes, such as dividends, investing more in exploration or merging with other companies. These kinds of initiatives can in turn help to drive visibility for the company and increase opportunities to gain new investors.
Even so, gold stocks haven't been on many investors' radar lately. Even as the precious metal itself has reached new highs, equities have largely sat on the sidelines. Will 2024 bring a different story?
Many experts believe these circumstances have created an opportunity for investors to buy. “There are a lot of fantastic companies out there that have really good resources that are selling for a quarter to a fifth of what they would be selling for in … a normal market,” Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, said during a November panel.
At the same time, Erfle, who focuses on juniors, still sees fundamental issues in the market.
He said he believes some of the recent mergers and acquisitions are undermining the industry and not unlocking full value for investors. As an example, he mentioned Calibre Mining’s (TSX:CXB,OTCQX:CXBMF) pending acquisition of Marathon Gold (TSX:MOZ,OTCQX:MGDPF). “My main concern is the harm several recent ‘take-under’ deals have done to the junior sector,” he said. “We need to see more positive deals that enrich the shareholders of both companies.”
According to Erfle, broader economic forces have made it challenging for juniors to fund early stage projects. “My focus for the past year or so has been on lower-risk, later-stage juniors with access to capital,” he said.
Consider jurisdiction when choosing gold equities
Erfle also suggested that investors pay attention to jurisdiction when it comes to gold stocks.
“Most counties in Latin America rely on mining as a large contribution to their GDP, but those with far-left governments will remain challenging for Canadian miners. I have steered clear of most South American jurisdictions for this reason. However, after Argentina elected right-wing libertarian Javier Milei as its new president ... I will be closely watching Canadian juniors de-risking high-margin projects in this hopefully now more favorable jurisdiction,” he said.
First Quantum Minerals’ (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) recent problems at its Cobre Panama copper mine drive home that point. On October 20, the Panamanian government granted a 20 year mining permit for the Cobre Panama mining concession, with the option for a 20 year extension. In return, the company agreed to pay US$375 million per year to the Panamanian government. News of the deal sparked widespread protests by an estimated 250,000 Panamanians who were concerned about the mine’s impact on the environment and water supply, and they successfully shut operations down at the mine for weeks. Ultimately, the country’s Supreme Court found the deal to be unconstitutional, and on November 28 Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo subsequently ordered the mine closed.
The problems with First Quantum are just the latest in Latin America, where protests, expropriation and violence have posed problems for the mining industry for years. In the Fraser Institute's 2021 survey, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela consistently rankedamong the bottom countries in the world for investment attractiveness. (All three countries were left out of the organization's 2022 survey for not garnering enough responses).
While some companies are operating in these areas successfully, due diligence is key for market participants.
For its part, First Quantum has placed the mine on care and maintenance for the time being and has focused its efforts on fast-tracking a new copper project in Zambia, where a shift in government from left-leaning to center-right has also brought a shift in policy to encourage mineral resources.
Investor takeaway
2024 is shaping up to be another year of uncertainty. Investors have been keen on gold as tensions in the Middle East near a boiling point and the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, but high inflation and conflicting thoughts about where interest rates are headed have expectations for gold is being pulled in opposite directions.
This is creating challenges for gold companies as well. On one hand, their financials are strong as they reap the rewards of today's higher gold price environment; on the other, they’re facing inflationary pressures and higher interest rates.
With all of that said, many gold market watchers see opportunities to get into a sector that has largely been overlooked in recent years. As always it's important for investors to do their due diligence and understand the risks, whether they go for the safe haven of physical gold or pursue higher returns in gold equities.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Heliostar Announces Minor Update to Closing of Warrant Incentive Program
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to update its disclosure regarding the closing of its warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this news release have the meanings given to them in the Company's news release dated December 11, 2023.
An additional 18,000 Outstanding Warrants were exercised pursuant to the Incentive Program. Accordingly, the Company confirms that (a) a total of 17,599,544 common shares in the capital of the Company were issued upon the exercise of 17,599,544 Outstanding Warrants, providing aggregate gross proceeds of $5,279,863.20 to the Company, (b) a total of 5,866,504 Incentive Warrants were issued pursuant to the Incentive Program, and (c) following completion of the Incentive Program, there remains 28,764,086 Outstanding Warrants.
About Heliostar Metals Ltd.
Heliostar is a junior mining company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Mexico and Alaska.
The Company is developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. In addition, Heliostar in conjunction with the Mexican federal and local government, is working to permit the San Antonio Gold Project in Baja Sur, Mexico. The Company continues to explore the Unga Gold Project in Alaska, United States of America.
Ana Paula hosts measured and indicated resources of 710,920 ounces of gold (320,204 measured and 390,716 indicated ounces) at 6.60 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 447,512 ounces of gold at 4.24 g/t gold. The asset is permitted for open-pit mining and contains significant existing infrastructure including a portal and a 412-metre-long decline.
For additional information, please contact:
Charles Funk
Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com
Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding exploration plans, the use of proceeds, and other future plans and objectives, and statements pertaining to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update
Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, and an update on its exploration permits and plans in Guinea.
Alma Gold's exploration permits at its Karita West Project remain in good standing and the Company continues to monitor exploration activities surrounding its permits as part of its long-term strategy to acquire additional permits in the area.
The Company's four properties comprising its Dialakoro Project are presently covered by an application for a "Permis de Recherches" from the Guinean government. The process of granting the exploration permits has taken longer than originally anticipated. However, the Company's representatives in Guinea are in constant communication with Guinean government officials and the Company anticipates it will be granted all four exploration permits at Dialakoro in short order.
Despite the ongoing delays in the granting of permits, Alma Gold sees great potential in Guinea with significant exploration potential in the Dialakoro area on strike from identified gold deposits along the Niaoulini – Kobada – Sanankoro structural corridor at the border between southern Mali and northern Guinea.
The Company is also in the process of converting its current debt to common shares. This debt includes outstanding fees owed to management, staff, consultants, and contractors working for Alma Gold. This initiative will leave Alma Gold virtually debt free and with a very tight share structure going into the next exploration season in Guinea.
The Company also plans to complete a financing to support its upcoming exploration programs in Guinea once market conditions improve in early 2024. The Company will continue to provide updates as certain objectives are met and expects to provide a more detailed update in the New Year.
The Company also reports that Eugene Hodgson has resigned from the Company's board of directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Hodgson for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavours.
About Alma Gold Inc.
Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp. is exploring the Karita West Project and Dialakoro Project in northern Guinea and owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.
For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit our website at: https://almagoldinc.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Gregory Isenor"
Gregory Isenor
President & Chief Executive Officer
Alma Gold Inc.
Email: gpisenor@karitagold.com
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Siren Intersects High Grade Gold and Antimony at Bonanza East
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.
Highlights
- Five diamond holes have been completed at Auld Creek with all five holes intersecting significant mineralisation in the Bonanza East Shoot.
- ACDDH011 intersected 5m @ 4.1g/t Au, 7.0% Sb for 20.6g/t AuEq from 78.3m, including 3.1m @ 6.5g/t Au, 11.4% Sb for 33.4g/t AuEq.
- ACDDH014 intersected 2.7m @ 2.8g/t Au, 1.1% Sb for 5.3g/t AuEq.
- ACDDH012 intersected 5m @ 2.1 g/t Au from 18.7m.
- ACDDH011 also intersected the footwall of the Fraternal Shoot and the base of the block model, returning 1.7m @ 3.6g/t Au, 1.7% Sb for 6.8g/t AuEq.
- ACDDH013 intersected 4.5m @ 1.6g/t Au, 1.7% Sb for 5.5g/t AuEq.
- The deepest hole ACDDH014 intersected the Bonanza Shoot approximately 75m below the surface and is open at depth.
- The next stage of drilling will target the untested Bonanza and Fraternal North mineralisation.
Executive Chairman Brian Rodan commented:
“Siren’s Auld Creek Prospect has once again proven its significance as a key project, with assays from recent drilling at Bonanza East returning high grades of gold & antimony from all five diamond holes.
The continued high-grade results from Auld Creek reinforce the potential to add considerably to the current high-grade Inferred resource of 132koz of AuEq at 7.1g/t AuEq with further drilling at depth and additional mineralised zones.
We are looking forward to our continued exploration focus and unlocking the full potential of the gold-antimony resource that Auld Creek can deliver.”
Background
The Auld Creek Prospect is contained within Siren’s Golden Point exploration permit and is situated between the highly productive Globe Progress mine, which historically produced 418koz @ 12.2g/t Au, and the Crushington group of mines that produced 515koz @ 16.3g/t Au.
More recently Oceana Gold Limited (OGL) mined an open pit and extracted an additional 600koz of gold from lower grade remnant mineralisation around the historic Globe Progress mine.
Collectively these mines produced 1.6Moz at 10g/t Au.
The Auld Creek Prospect represents high-grade gold-antimony (Sb) mineralisation that was potentially offset to the west, along NE-SE trending faults between Globe Progress and Crushington.
Siren has acquired the Cumberland exploration permit that was part of the Globe Progress mining permit. Siren now holds the ground immediately to the north (Auld Creek) and south (Cumberland) of the Globe Progress mine.
The gold-antimony mineralisation extends from Auld Creek south through Globe Progress and the Cumberland prospects (Figure 1) and on to Big River, a strike length of 12kms, with 9kms in Siren’s permits and 3kms in the remaining Globe Progress reserve area.
The Globe Progress mineralisation extends for over 200m vertically below the bottom of the open pit before it was offset by the Chemist Shop Fault (CSF). The offset mineralisation on the other side of the CSF has not been found.
Soil sampling and trenching at Auld Creek has defined an arsenic soil anomaly over 700m along strike and clearly defines the Fraternal and Bonanza mineralisation (Table 1 and Figure 2). The Fraternal zone has been subdivided into the Fraternal and Fraternal North zones and Bonanza into the Bonanza and Bonanza East zones. The Fraternal and the Bonanza zones dip steeply to the west, while the Bonanza East zone dips steeply to the east and appears to link the two west dipping mineralised zones (Figures 2 & 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Magnetic Resources NL: An Exciting Gold Development Play in Western Australia
Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) develops a portfolio of significant gold projects in the established mining province, Laverton region, in Western Australia. The company owns the Hawks Nest and Lady Julie projects in Laverton, the Homeward Bound South project in Leonora, and the Benjabbering project in Julimar. The main deposits include Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC), Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4), Mount Jumbo and Homeward Bound South, all located in an area with well-endowed regional infrastructure, including three processing plants within 10 to 35 kilometres.
Magnetic Resources focuses on LJN4 of the Laverton project, which hosts thick breccia and silica pyrite zones up to 50 metres thick. Mau breccia zones often carry higher grades and are now being extended by new drilling at depth and further to the east and northeast, potentially growing the LJN4 resource.
The significance of LJN4’s gold resource has not gone unnoticed, as research firm Argonaut has called it a ‘sleeping giant,’ noting recent drilling at LJN4 “indicates a significant discovery unfolding in the Laverton region.” If MAU can replicate the recent drilling intercepts, the next resource update at LNJ4 could easily make it a 1-Moz deposit. This will position LJN4 as one of the best undeveloped gold assets in the Laverton region.
Company Highlights
- Magnetic Resources (MAU) is an Australian company focused on gold development projects in Western Australia.
- The company owns a 100-percent-interest in the Hawks Nest and Lady Julie projects in Laverton, the Homeward Bound South project in Leonora, and the Benjabbering project in Julimar.
- MAU’s large tenement positions in the Leonora and Laverton districts of Western Australia, are near numerous large deposits with existing mining operations and good infrastructure.
- The presence of three processing plants close to MAU’s Laverton deposits provides scope for toll processing.
- In November 2023, the company announced a 107-percent increase in the resource estimate for Laverton and Homeward Bound South deposits. The revised resource stands at 22.7 Mt @ 1.69 g/t gold totaling 1.24 Moz of gold at 0.5 g/t cutoff.
- For the Laverton project deposits - Lady Julie North 4, Lady Julie Central and Hawks Nest 9 - early work programs, including project environmental, heritage and technical background studies, are close to completion. The aim is to submit a mining proposal in January 2024.
- In October 2023, the company announced the completion of a AU$4.8-million private placement. The company is now fully funded with AU$7 million cash to aggressively advance to the next stage of development.
- The company’s highly experienced senior leadership team has a proven track record to capitalize on the high resource potential of its projects.
This Magnetic Resources NL profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Lithium Exploration in Menzies Uncovers Multiple Outcropping Pegmatites
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to advise the completion of its first phase of lithium-focused field exploration activities at the Menzies Northern Trend (Figure 1), where early-stage exploration efforts into potential lithium mineralisation have occurred in parallel with the drilling underway at the Aspacia and Link Zone Gold Deposits in Menzies.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Field work undertaken during and after the recent heritage survey completed at Menzies has uncovered numerous outcropping pegmatites1 over +3km
- Analysis of hyperspectral imagery has identified 162 potential lithium bearing pegmatite targets within the Menzies Northern Trend
- Rock chip assays received from first pass field mapping indicate a fertile LCT-type pegmatite with significant anomalies in key indicators including Cs, Rb, Ta and Li
- A comprehensive 400m x 100m soil sampling program has been completed covering the entire Northern Trend
- Multi-element assays for the soil survey program and December rock chip sampling submitted to laboratory for analysis
Recent transactions from WA gold miners such as Ora Banda Mining’s (ASX:OBM) transformational $26 million Joint Venture with Wesfarmers2 and Pantoro’s (ASX:PNR) sale of Lithium and Base Metals rights for up to $60 million to Mineral Resources Ltd3 have shown that it is commercially pragmatic to conduct greenfields exploration for lithium in the greenstone belts in parallel with Brightstar’s gold drilling and study work.
Brightstar’s recently commissioned hyperspectral survey has delineated 162 potential lithium-bearing outcropping targets, with many being ground-truthed via rock chip sampling, mapping and soil sampling programs to define potential drill targets. The recent Heritage Survey with the Watarra Darlot Native Title Group has, for the first time, cleared the Northern Trend of any areas of cultural heritage significance and now affords Brightstar the opportunity to explore compelling targets. The existence of overlapping data sets and the presence of numerous outcropping pegmatites over a strike length of 3-4km is significant and warrants further considered exploration in parallel with the gold infill and extensional drilling and various workstreams within our PFS underway.”
“We eagerly await the results from the recent sampling program which will aid in generating targets for further follow-up sampling and potential drilling. The correlation between the hyperspectral targeting and the identification of pegmatites in the field is encouraging as a way to vector on-ground exploration efforts efficiently.”
Figure 1 – Geology of Menzies Gold Project (Northern Trend area) with pegmatite outcrop locations
REMOTE SENSING PROGRAM
Brightstar commissioned Terra Resources to analyse a remote sensing dataset and perform a hard-rock lithium pegmatite targeting exercise over the tenement package as part of a holistic targeting campaign. Both ASTER and Sentinel-2 were processed over the project area, with lithium band combinations for the different mineral species used to derive the best Li-pegmatite target for follow up ground truthing. Confirmed lithium-bearing pegmatites in the Menzies-Mt Ida District were used as controls for the algorithms, which showed strong correlations to the Sentinel-2 lithium band combination and confirmed lithium pegmatite outcrops in the district.
Click here for the full ASX Release
