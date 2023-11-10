Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces amendments to the terms of its (i) non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Non-FT Unit) previously announced on April 12, June 9, July 20 and September 23, 2023 (the "Non-FT Unit Offering") and (ii) non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering" and, together with the Non-FT Unit Offering, the "Offerings").

Pursuant to the amended terms of the Non-FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue up to 50,000,000 Non-FT Units at a price of $0.02 per Non-FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Non-FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Non-FT Unit Warrant"). Each whole Non-FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering. 1844 intends to use the net proceeds from the Non-FT Unit Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes.

Pursuant to the amended terms of the FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue up to 11,111,111 FT Units at a price of $0.03 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one Common Share, to be issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Warrant Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the FT Unit Offering. 1844 intends to use the net proceeds of the FT Unit Offering for exploration activities and for general corporate purposes. The net proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur resource exploration expenses that will constitute "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures").

In connection with the Non-FT Unit Offering, the Company will pay a cash finder's fee equal to 8% of the gross proceeds and issue a number of non-transferable Common Share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") equal to 8% of the number of Non-FT Units sold under the Non-FT Unit Offering to eligible persons who refer investors to the Company, where permitted by applicable law an din accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase a Warrant Share at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months following closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering. Any finder's fees to be paid by the Company in connection with the FT Unit Offering will be payable in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The Offerings will be conducted under available exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation and participation in the Non-FT Unit Offering will also be available to existing shareholders in qualifying jurisdictions in Canada in accordance with BC Instrument 45-534 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA Notice 45-313 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof (collectively, the "Existing Security Holder Exemption"). Insiders may participate in the Offerings.

The Company has set October 25, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Non- FT Unit Offering in reliance on the Existing Security Holder Exemption. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Non-FT Unit Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below no later than November 13, 2023. If the Non-FT Unit Offering is over-subscribed for, Non-FT Units will be allocated pro-rata amongst all subscribers. All subscription materials must be provided to the Company no later than November 17, 2023. The Company may close the Non-FT Unit Offering in several tranches, the first of which the Company intends to close no later than November 24, 2023.

The aggregate acquisition cost to a subscriber under the Existing Security Holder Exemption cannot exceed $15,000, unless that subscriber has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the subscriber is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, such advice is obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the subscriber's jurisdiction.

In addition to the Existing Security Holder Exemption and other available prospectus exemptions, a portion or all of the Non-FT Unit Offering may be completed pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-318 - Prospectus Exemption for Certain Distributions through an Investment Dealer ("CSA 45-318") and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA 45-318 in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof (collectively with CSA 45-318, the "Investment Dealer Exemption"). Pursuant to CSA 45-318, each subscriber relying on the Investment Dealer Exemption must obtain advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer. There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offerings will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering or FT Unit Offering, as applicable. Completion of the Offerings is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the Exchange.

None of the securities issued in the Offerings will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

For more details on the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project see the Company's news releases dated March 6, March 7, April 12 and September 23, 2023. Copies of the Company's news releases are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project remains subject to Exchange approval.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec." With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's option on the Hawk Ridge Project, the Offerings and Exchange approvals. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187012

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units, Extends the Previously Announced Private Placement of $2,000,000 and Provides Update Regarding Option Agreement

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units, Extends the Previously Announced Private Placement of $2,000,000 and Provides Update Regarding Option Agreement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of 11,111,111 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at $0.045 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "FT Unit Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, an "FT Unit Warrant Share") at a price of $0.055 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9 and July 20, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to finalize remaining subscriptions and coordinate an orderly closing. The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds is up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Zoran Mladenovic to its advisory board.

Mr Mladenovic immigrated to Canada in 1982 after completing his studies at the University of Telecommunication in Belgrade. Having built several companies between 1983 and 1996, Zoran shifted his focus to the stock market, with a specific specialty in options trading. He also creates and operates unique super-exclusive options and insurance in small markets, crypto and collateral insurance for gold businesses and claims.

1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") due to market conditions, 1844 announces amended pricing to its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the amended pricing, the Company is increasing the number of units (the "Units") to be issued from up to 40,000,000 Units to up to 57,142,858 Units and has amended the Unit pricing from $0.05 per Unit to $0.035 per Unit. The gross proceeds for the Offering will continue to be for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price of the Warrants was reduced from $0.075 per warrant to $0.055 per Warrant.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee a schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in the second half of 2024.  The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12 , 2023.  In addition, Casino has been engaging and consulting with First Nations that may be impacted by the project. This will inform all aspects of the ESE Statement development.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for the Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

The Carmacks Bypass Project ("Bypass"), the first section of the Casino Project access road and a $29.6 million investment by the Yukon and Federal Governments has been completed ahead of schedule.  The Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to bypass the Village of Carmacks , reducing heavy traffic, improving community safety, and improving access to mineral exploration and development activities in the area.

The Bypass is comprised of a 70 meter clear span steel bridge with concrete deck and 5 kilometers of new road.  The contract was completed by Pelly Construction, who worked closely with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation ("LSCFN") to ensure employment, training and commercial benefits flowed to the LSCFN Citizens and the community, with over 60% of the wages paid to First Nation citizens.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/10/c9486.html

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a company update on exploration activities during the 2023 field season, and on our continued efforts to build shareholder value.

2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work conducted across a wide array of our projects. Work included the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report on the Atsutla project, optioning out of a portion of the Eagle Lake property, drill testing on the Eakin Creek project, conducting surface exploration at the Golden Sable and Castle Rock projects, and conducting a site visit at the Sheldon project. As well, the technical team was bolstered by the appointment of a new position of Vice President of Exploration. Work towards permitting of projects in order to conduct drill testing is ongoing. As well, the technical team is actively engaged in conducting project generation to bring new highly prospective properties into the Trailbreaker portfolio. Trailbreaker intends to carry the momentum from this year's activities into 2024, and to continue to build on the 2023 exploration successes.

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Lumina Gold (TSXV: LUM), Lumina Gold, a large scale gold-copper developer, will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Lumina Gold management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 14:15 CET on November 25th to an audience of European investors.

Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. (TSXV: OM), Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on copper and zinc mineral assets., will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Osisko Metals Inc. management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 11:15 CET on November 24th to an audience of European investors.

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 1.04% COPPER OVER 15.9 METERS AT WESTERN EXPANSION OF LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN-SILVER DISCOVERY

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 1.04% COPPER OVER 15.9 METERS AT WESTERN EXPANSION OF LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN-SILVER DISCOVERY

TSXV: PGZ   |   OTCQX: PGZFF

  • Highest grades intersected to-date in the current 25-hole drill program
  • New drilling confirms continuation of high-grade near-surface copper-tin-silver (Cu-Sn-Ag) mineralization
  • Mineralization remains wide open, with grades increasing to the west and down-dip to the north

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce the intersection of additional high-grade near-surface copper mineralization at the Company's 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain .

Noble Minerals Completes AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec and Company Exploration Update

Noble Minerals Completes AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec and Company Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 6, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to give an update to ongoing exploration projects.

